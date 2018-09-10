Amazon: 5 Reasons To Avoid This Stock

Amazon (AMZN) is among my least favorite stocks on the market and doesn't trade close to a price where I'd consider buying it. Despite impressive revenue growth, Amazon still produces lackluster profit margins and virtually no real free cash flow (when factoring in capital leases). My main issue remains the valuation, which makes little sense from a fundamental perspective.

While Amazon has seen operational improvements thus far during 2018, a Price/Sales multiple of 4.7x is difficult to support. This has been the driving force in Amazon's stock price increase over the last couple of years. I'd much rather see a stock price increase that can be rationalized by performance and less so on increasing valuation multiples.

1. Amazon's Valuation Doesn't Make Sense

I've written many articles about Amazon's valuation over the last year. It's Amazon's increasing Price/Sales multiple that I struggle with the most. Its 5-year Price/Sales average is 2.8x according to Reuters. This average would be even lower if you looked at a longer time span (see chart below). Now the multiple is 4.7x, which is irrational in my opinion. There is no other e-commerce or retail company that comes close to this. Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) Price/Sales multiple is currently 0.55x, more than 8x less than Amazon's, a particularly shocking figure.

AMZN data by YCharts

As noted in the table below, Amazon has a higher Price/Sales multiple than Apple (AAPL), IBM (IBM), Cisco (CSCO), Intel (INTC), and Qualcomm (QCOM). This is crazy considering these companies have some of the highest operating and profit margins on the entire stock market. For example, Cisco's operating margin was approximately 25% during its last fiscal year. So far, during 2018, Amazon's operating margin has been 4%.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, Price/Sales, and PEG Ratio provided by Yahoo Finance

EV/FCF provided by Ycharts

LT Growth Rate derived from Forward P/E and PEG Ratio

I also struggle when looking at Amazon's free cash flow production relative to other large-cap technology companies. For example, Amazon and Apple are valued similarly (in terms of enterprise value), yet Apple produced $58.6 billion in free cash flow over the last 12 months and Amazon only produced $8.8 billion (according to Ycharts).

Amazon is growing much faster, but this is a huge gap to close and will take many years. The question I always pose to any investor is would you buy a stock based on performance that won't be achieved for at least another 5 years or more? That's basically Amazon in a nutshell if things go great, but that's extremely risky.

AMZN Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

2. Property And Equipment Acquired Under Capital Leases

Continuing with the free cash flow theme, I contest that Amazon's reported figures are a little bit misleading. The problem is Amazon is making about 50% of its property and equipment investments through capital lease obligations, which aren't included in 'capital expenditures' according to GAAP. This basically inflates free cash flow.

Data Source: Amazon's SEC Filings

The bottom line here is that in 2017, Amazon didn't produce enough operating cash flow to support its capital investments if it had to pay for everything with cash. Over the last 12 months, Amazon has barely been positive. Again, for a Company that will have more than $200 billion in sales at the end of 2018 and an enterprise value of $1 trillion, this isn't impressive.

3. Amazon's Core Business Isn't That Great

Amazon's core business remains e-commerce and various e-commerce-related services. However, as you can see below, Amazon makes negligible operating profit on this core business. It's actually been Amazon Web Services, or AWS, that's driven the majority of operating profits over the last couple of years. In 2017, AWS was responsible for all of Amazon's profit despite only making 10% of overall sales.

4. Amazon's Increasing Leverage

Amazon has $45.8 billion in debt as of its most recent quarterly earnings report. This isn't much relative to the company's enterprise value. However, I don't like the trends and think Amazon's enterprise value is considerably inflated. Amazon's net cash position has deteriorated since 2015 and would be even worse when considering capital leases. This is just something to watch in future years and could become an issue if Amazon continues increasing debt and doesn't produce meaningful free cash flow.

5. Regulatory And Labor Uncertainty

A common theme throughout this article is Amazon's thin margins and difficulty producing meaningful profits. Consider that this has occurred despite current advantages the company possesses like low employee wages and full access to consumer data. Any one of the issues I mention below could materialize and have a negative impact on margins:

Labor Law Crackdown - Bernie Sanders has been the latest politician to publicly attack Amazon. It's easy to understand why given the median Amazon employee makes a little more than $28,000 per year. Sander's point is that large companies shouldn't have thousands of employees who are on government subsidies, which basically means that American taxpayers help make Amazon more profitable. Amazon's Employees Unionize - There's a long history of questionable working conditions within Amazon's warehouses and fulfillment centers. While Amazon has successfully squashed all attempts at its employees unionizing, this risk remains important. Rising wages could become a major issue for a company that already has difficulties controlling operating expenses. Continued Trade War - America's trade war continues to result in new tariffs and there's no end in sight. All retailers will face the same tariffs, so it will be hard for Amazon to find price advantage. Consumer Privacy Laws - Amazon capitalizes on the data it collects on consumers just like Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (FB). It's currently unclear how strict future legislation might be that protects consumer data and how companies are permitted to use such data. This could lead to increasing marketing and customer engagement costs.

Conclusion

Amazon continues to dazzle investors with impressive sales growth figures, but this masks some of the less desirable aspects of the business. This includes capital-intensive operations with low margins that's so far resulted in lackluster profits and cash flow. The first reason I recommend avoiding Amazon's stock is the increasing valuation that is hard to make sense of from a fundamental perspective.

Amazon's stock price is based on strong sales growth over the next 5+ years and improving margins. While that's certainly feasible, I don't recommend buying stocks based on performance that far in advance. With a time period that far out, the risk increases given the possibility for changing consumer preferences, likelihood of a recession, or an increasingly competitive environment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.