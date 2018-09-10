Tiffany & Co.: Aiming For Large Gains

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 13.24, which is 31.93% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF) are down 11.56% since peaking on July 25, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this luxury jeweller is a great buy at the current price level. The company has a solid history of generating strong earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to continued growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

My MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than that of the S&P 100, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than that of the index (for a more detailed explanation of how I calculate the MGQ please see my blog post).

As of the end of July 2018, the MGQ for the S&P 100 stood at 10.04.

The current MGQ for TIF stands at 13.24, which implies a 31.93% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that TIF has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Tiffany & Co. was 14.50% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 1.80% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 8.40% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 6.50% per year. (GuruFocus). Earnings growth has accelerated nicely over the last twelve months.

The operating margin % for TIF came in at 17.79% as of June 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 17.79 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin was higher than that of its competitors: the average operating margin was 9.49% for its industry (specific group of companies engaged in similar business activities), and 9.42% for its sector (broad segment of the economy in which the company operates). I love investing in companies that show relative operating margin strength compared to its peers.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about TIF.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

I prefer to use the Forward P/E ratio (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) rather than historical P/E to gauge a company's expected future earnings power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

TIF has a Forward P/E of 27.32 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for TIF is higher than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are higher than that of the broader market, and thus they will be willing to pay more for the shares for the higher growth rate.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for TIF stands at 12.59%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 12.59% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of July was at 8.85%, so TIF has an implied potential rate of return that is 1.42x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for TIF turned bullish with a break above $122.50 on September 6. This signalled a bullish breakout from a downtrend line which started on August 28 on the daily charts. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $140.00 level over the next three months.

Today (article publication date) I will buy the TIF 19OCT18 120 Call Options, which will provide approximately 13x leverage on my long trade. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $119.00. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs. My target return for the trade is 169% (13% share appreciation x 13x leverage on the call options).

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $140.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe TIF is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

In its Q2 2018 earnings report, the company reported that worldwide net sales were up 12% for the quarter and up 13% for the first half of 2018. Sales across all of its geographical regions were up YOY: Americas up 8%, Asia-Pacific up 28%, Japan up 11%, and Europe up 5%. Its gross margin increased 250bps to 64% YOY, and earnings were up 17.8%. All in, an impressive quarter for the company.

I like to invest in companies that have a proven record of better execution against the competition. The company's profit margins are significantly higher than its peers and the company's return on equity also surpasses the industry and sector average.

Management Execution

TIF Industry Sector Gross Margin (TTM) 63.10% 48.69% 23.38% Operating Margin (TTM) 19.53% 9.49% 9.42% Net Profit Margin (TTM) 13.40% 6.05% 9.37% Return on Equity (TTM) 19.10% 16.84% 15.03%

Source: Reuters

New Growth Initiatives

The shares sold off after Q2 earnings were released on August 28, and I suspect the culprit for the sell-off was management's communication that spending in SG&A for the balance of 2018 - the company sees this expenditure increase as short-term pain for long-term gain, but the market did not buy into the plan. I'm on side with management - it knows that it has to continue to invest in branding and products in order to sustain healthy future sales growth.

On the Q2 2018 earnings call, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo highlighted some of the new product initiatives that the company has recently launched: Paper Flowers (flower collection in platinum and diamonds), Make it My Tiffany (allows customers to engrave customized designs on jewellery), and engagement ring customization. The company has identified the fact that customers love to customize their jewellery and are responding to the demand.

Other growth initiatives that the company highlighted in the call: physical and digital pop-up stores to generate brand recognition and increase customer interaction; an extensive renovation of its New York Flagship store; continued expansion of strategic store locations with its first store in Denmark, new store in Abu Dhabi, and two new locations in China bringing the total number of stores in China to 34 locations.

The 'bad news' of the higher PG&A costs for the balance of 2018 and the potential negative effect that the renovation of its flagship store may have on earnings have been priced into the shares. Investors should take advantage of the post-earnings sell-off to enter a new position in TIF.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, TIF is an attractive buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note that I allocate 3% of my total portfolio to each options trade. To review the performance of my past trades please see my blog posts.