Mexican Becle: One Of The Few Publicly-Traded Liquor Companies

Becle SAB (OTCPK:BCCLF) is the distiller of Jose Cuervo, Bushmills, and several other liquors. The Mexican drinks company is one of the few publicly traded liquor companies in the world. The stock has taken a hit as the peso has been weak and an increase in Becle’s flagship brand caused distributors to load up and first quarter sales plummeted.

The stock trades for $28 pesos, there are 3.65 billion shares, and the market cap is $102.2 billion pesos ($5.3 billion). It takes 19.23 pesos to buy one dollar. Earnings per share are 1.61 pesos and the price to earnings ratio is 17.4. The dividend is .5080 pesos and the dividend yield is 1.8%. Not a bad valuation for a liquor company!

Becle distills Jose Cuervo, Bushmills, Three Olives, Hanger 1, 1800, Pendelton, and Kraken. Becle has 30% of the global share in tequila. 65% of sales come from the U.S., 25% Mexico, and 10% from the rest of the world. 46% of sales are tequila, 18% other liquors, and the rest is non-alcoholic.

In 2017, sales were $26 billion pesos ($1.35 billion) and were up 6.4% from 2016. EBITDA was 7.171 billion pesos ($372 million). EBITDA margins were 27.6%. That’s why I like alcohol and beverage - high profit margins. Free cash flow was 1.8 billion pesos ($93 million). The stock trades at a free cash flow yield of 1.77%. Expensive based upon that metric.

On the balance sheet, there were 13.3 billion pesos ($691 million) in cash and 5.2 billion pesos ($270 million) in receivables. The liability side has 1.9 billion pesos ($99 million) in payables and 9.8 billion ($509 million) in debt. Incredible balance sheet.

First quarter 2018 was a rough one. Between the weak peso and an increase in the price of the company’s tequila, sales were down 12.7%. Yikes! Volumes were down 16.9% in the U.S. Liquor works like this: If you own a retail store or bar, you can only buy from the distributor. Even if you see a case of tequila for sale at Costco, you cannot buy it and resell it to your customers. When the distributors saw the increase in tequila coming, they loaded up. There are only a handful of distributors in the U.S. and my guess is that they have pretty deep pockets. I used to own a bar and grill and there were two major liquor distributors in my area. Glazers is a major one.

Having owned a bar and grill, the nice thing about Cuervo is that it is inexpensive yet considered a top-shelf (in my opinion) brand. Certain liquors like vodka, you will buy a cheap brand for those who don’t want to spend money. Another brand like this is Jim Beam - very inexpensive. Or muy barato as they say in Spanish.

Back in January, Bacardi bought out super-premium tequila Patron for $5.1 billion. Becle’s stock popped but has since crashed. An article from Bloomberg pointed out that Bacardi paid $2,125 per case for Patron while Cuervo has an enterprise value (at the time) of $321 a case. Patron demands a higher valuation because its average bottle is $40 while Cuervo is $17. Super premium grew eight-fold from 2002 to 2016.

Cuervo isn’t even two years of age as a public company. The IPO was in February 2017. The Beckmann family of Mexico is the major shareholder.

Morgan Stanley lowered its target price back in July from 34 pesos to 31. It noted currency challenges, the Beckmann’s family control (probably meaning that there is little chance of a buyout) and competition from premium tequilas.

So the stock trades at about four times sales, has competition from premiums, and has a low free cash flow yield. I’m not interested at this point. I think the stock is too expensive. Liquor companies do trade at high valuations. I must say that through M&A, Becle may increase sales. I like the add-ons of Bushmills and Pendleton. I’m not interested at this point if the stock fell quite a bit (I’m not saying how much), I might be interested.

