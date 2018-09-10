Oracle Earnings Preview: Recent History Suggests A Move Down After The Report

The fundamentals are average at best and the sentiment is neutral.

One-time tech darling Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is set to report earnings after the market closes on September 12. The software company was once one of the most beloved and followed stocks, but its importance has dwindled in recent years. Even though its relevance has dwindled, the company still carries significant weight and is among the most widely held stocks.

Due to its status and because it reports outside the traditional earnings season, Oracle’s earnings can still have a significant impact on the market tone. For the upcoming report, analysts expect the company to earn $0.69 per share on revenue of $9.31 billion. What should investors expect in terms of the reaction to earnings?

Looking at the fundamentals, sentiment, and technical picture, I wouldn’t expect the earnings report to have much of an impact on the stock movement. However, the reaction after the last four earnings reports have all gone the same way.

The Fundamentals are Average at Best

Over the last three years Oracle has seen its earnings grow by an average of only 5% per year, but it did see 11% earnings growth in the most recent quarter. When you consider the earnings growth other tech companies have experienced in recent years, this is below average earnings growth for the industry.

As far as its earnings growth compared to all other publicly traded companies, Investor’s Business Daily gives Oracle an EPS rating of 62. That means it has been outperformed by 38% of publicly traded companies in terms of earnings growth.

Sales for Oracle have been somewhat stagnant as well. The company’s sales growth over the last three years has averaged a paltry 2%. The most recent quarter showed sales growth of 3%, so it wasn’t much of an improvement.

The company’s profitability measurements are much better than its earnings and sales growth. The return on equity is 26.6%, the profit margin is 42.1%, and the operating margin is 36%.

Oracle issued cautious guidance in its earnings report last September and based on the sales and earnings growth the caution was warranted. As far as things Oracle has going in its favor, the company is sitting on nearly $76 billion in current assets. The tax law changes at the end of 2017 have also allowed the company to repatriate a great deal of cash being held overseas.

The Price Performance of the Last Year Reflects the Stagnant Sales and Earnings

Given the way earnings and sales have stagnated in recent years, you would be right to assume that the stock has been somewhat stagnant as well. The stock has lost just shy of 5% over the past year while the S&P 500 has gained 16.7%. The stock has been in a range with every daily close being between $42.65 and $52.55 since last September.

A recent rally from the June low has caused the weekly stochastic readings to hit overbought territory and they have remained there for over a month now. The 10-week RSI didn’t hit overbought territory on the recent rally and it hasn’t since January.

The stock has been hovering near its 52-week moving average since early July and it hasn’t really shown any signs of a sharp move in either direction. It seems like it is going to take a big surprise from the earnings report to move the stock sharply in one way or the other.

The Sentiment is Neutral, but Growing More Bearish

The sentiment toward Oracle is somewhat neutral, but it has been growing bearish in recent months.

The short interest ratio is currently at 3.74 which is in the average range. The number of shares sold short jumped by 6.1 million shares in the most recent report. As of July 31 there were 45 million shares sold short and rose to 51.1 million on August 15.

The analysts’ ratings show a slight skew to the bullish side. There are 36 analysts following the stock and 26 rank the stock as a “buy”. Nine have the stock rated as a “hold” and one has it rated as a “sell”. That means that 72% rate the stock as a buy or better. While that is probably average, it is also a little too high for a stock that has lost ground in the last year and has seen stagnation in sales and earnings.

The options activity is also reflecting neutral sentiment with a put/call ratio of 0.70 for the next few months of contracts. Once again anything under 0.60 is considered extreme optimism while anything above 0.90 is what I would consider extreme pessimism.

The Pattern Makes It Worth An Options Play

Each of the last four earnings reports for Oracle has been greeted with a selloff after the fact. The company has beat EPS forecasts on all four occasions, but that has not helped the stock at all.

The average loss the day after earnings has been 7.08%. Ahead of the three earnings reports prior to the most recent one in June, the stock was in or close to overbought territory. Going in to the report in June, the oscillators were toward the middle of their respective ranges. Despite not being in overbought range, the drop in June -7.46% and this suggests it doesn’t matter whether the stock is overbought or not.

Taking all of this information in to account, I don’t think I would play Oracle ahead of its earnings report—at least not the stock. If I were going to play it at all, I would play the options. The September 50-strike puts were priced at $2.62 at Friday’s close with the stock closing at $47.81. That means that 85% of the premium is intrinsic value.

If the stock drops after earnings, and if the drop is in line with the average decline of the past four earnings reports, the stock will drop below the $45 level. That would make these options worth at least $5.00 based on intrinsic value. That is a 90% gain based on the price on Friday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.