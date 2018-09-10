Consider RILY Baby Bonds For Annual Yields Over 7% With Reasonable Risk

I'd like to see more consistent financial performance from the company but they have their debt obligations well covered.

Main Thesis

In this article I will explain why B. Riley Financial's (RILY) baby bonds can be a good pick for aggressive investors seeking a high yield and limited interest rate sensitivity. With a well diversified corporate strategy and holdings that are reasonable bets to deliver in various economic cycles, investors should be confidence in their ability to service their debt instruments.

Corporate Strategy

RILY operates within the financial services sector but has a diversified corporate strategy. They have aggressively grown throughout the years by strategically acquiring various businesses. Although the majority of the company’s earnings come from the Capital Markets division, I want to call attention to the “Great American” subdivision. While traditionally a counter cyclical business model, the asset disposition division has been in a prime position to take advantage of the fundamental shift away from brick and mortar retail. Overall, the company has a solid strategy to streamline consistent earnings throughout economic cycles.

Investing for Income

At the time of this writing, RILY has four senior notes trading on the secondary market. With roughly the same interest rates at the time of issuance and relatively short maturities, these baby bonds should appeal to investors that are seeking a high yield without having to tie up their capital for an extended period of time. Assuming that the notes are sustainable, prospective investors are looking at annual yields of over 7% and almost 2 years of call protection. The exception is RILYL which becomes callable in October 2018. It should be noted that baby bonds typically have very thin trading volume and also that these issues haven’t been rated by any of the major agencies.

Financial Statement Analysis

An analysis of the company’s financial statements yields positive results overall but there is room for improvement. On one hand, RILY has maintained profitability over the years despite aggressively acquiring new enterprises. These acquisitions have resulted in almost jarring variations in interest coverage. Notwithstanding the lack of consistency, prospective debt investors should at least rest assured that even at 2.91 times EBIT, the company is still generating sufficient cash flow to meet their obligations. However, looking at their capital structure you can see that they have been ramping up debt in recent years. Although being levered 7X is still reasonable, debt investors should watch this carefully to ensure that their hurdle rate does not being too much.

While it remains to be seen whether RILY can have more consistent financials, they do seem to have a solid strategy in place to eventually get there. Their well-diversified holdings include counter cyclical businesses such as asset liquidation services as well as cyclical sectors such as lending and financial advisory.

Asset Allocation Strategy

Perhaps because of the very short duration, the baby bonds haven’t offered much in terms of capital growth. But the income investor that is hoping to avoid volatility of their principal investment, any of RILY’s senior notes can be a solid pick. As you can see from the image above, they have delivered much more stable price performance than longer duration corporate bonds and convertible securities. Of course, in the case of adverse economic conditions, the note is sure to experience material drawdowns. The beauty of this strategy is that investors won’t realize losses when held to maturity if the company remains solvent.

Conclusion

On the whole, aggressive investors should consider RILY baby bonds for yields over 7% and relatively short holding periods. Given the senior note structure, solid interest coverage, and diversified corporate strategy, any of the baby bonds are good bets to deliver income. What investors should watch for is the company growing too fast with its aggressive expansion and use of leverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.