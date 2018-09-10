Navistar: Sell-Off Despite Strong Earnings

I am not turning bearish yet on the company. It is too early to become negative given that the economy is not in a serious slowing cycle yet.

One of the problems facing investors is the economic growth peak. Heavy weight truck sales growth is peaking while general economic sentiment is showing the same signs.

In June of this year, I wrote an article about a fundamentally backed buying opportunity for Navistar (NAV). The stock price quickly added 10% before peaking in the first week of July. Since then, the stock has lost 13% which is entirely due to the post earnings sell-off. That said, the company reported tremendous third-quarter earnings. Not only did the company beat EPS expectations again, we also got another guidance improvement. I believe that investors are selling the company because they are positioning themselves for a growth slowing trend. Everything else does not make sense at this point.

Another Solid Earnings Beat

EPS came in at $1.05 versus expectations of $0.93. Not only is this $0.12 above expectations, it is also 184% higher compared to its prior-year quarter. It is also the 5th consecutive EPS beat. This means that analysts have underestimated Navistar every single quarter since the start of the transportation industry upswing in early 2017.

Sales improved 18% to $2.61 billion versus expectations of $2.68. This is the third consecutive sales miss. Personally, I am not bothered by these misses. None of these misses were significant and the company was able to report higher than expected bottom line results every single time.

That said, the current sales surge was supported by a 26% increase in core truck and bus volumes. Chargeouts of class 8 heavy trucks improved 71% which is more than twice the growth rate of the class 8 industry. This pushes the market share up 2.7 points. Gross margins improved 1.1 points to 19.6%. This was the result of higher volumes and lower warranty expenses.

Operating margins improved from 1.9% in Q3 of 2017 to 6.6% in the most recent third quarter. This was achieved despite a 30% higher steel price and higher transportation and employment costs that could be offset by price increases between 1%-3% across various models. Also, the company mentioned a very tight supply chain. There is no room for errors given the low supplier inventories. Every error would cause production problems. Without these problems, the company would have been able to deliver even more trucks. Going forward, Navistar does not expect any significant problems regarding production even though the situation will be monitored.

So far so good, but one question remains:

What's Next?

One of the things the company mentioned besides the strong economy in general is the strength of the class 8 truck market.

The industry was strong in Q3 with July Class 8 orders setting an all-time record. We think the market will remain strong in the fourth quarter and into 2019.

Hence, the company once again raised its full-year outlook as you can see below. Total sales are now expected to come in between $10.1-$10.4 billion. Total industry class 8 truck sales are expected to be between 255,0000-285,000. This is 5,000 higher than previously expected. The company also raised gross margin expectations which is a good sign of the company being in control of rising input costs.

Source: Navistar Q3 2018 Earnings Presentation

But why did the stock sell off after earnings? One of the reasons might be that economic growth is peaking. Even though the leading ISM manufacturing index (blue line in graph below) soared to its highest level since 2004, there are signs that we are currently at an economic growth peak. I discussed this in my most recent economic outlook.

That said, Navistar has ignored the most recent rally which might be the result of traders who are positioning themselves for slower growth rates.

Source: TradingView

Confirmation can be found below. Heavy weight truck sales are showing the same pattern as economic growth/ISM index. Below, you see both the graph of total sales and the year-on-year growth rate. Heavy weight truck sales in July dropped to 3.7% which seems to confirm the peak growth call.

Takeaway

Navistar did a tremendous job in its third quarter. The company raised full-year guidance once again after revealing higher than expected earnings, higher margins and stronger sales.

The company is massively benefiting from the current economic growth trend which has supported the sale of class 8 trucks since the start of 2016.

However, at this point, we might be at peak growth. Even though this does not mean that we are in for a sudden economic decline, it is a reason for traders to sell some cyclical assets like Navistar. Yes, the company is likely to continue to show strong sales in the quarters ahead, but these growth rates are very likely going to be slower than the ones we are currently witnessing.

This does not mean that I am shorting. The company is trading at only 11 times next year's earnings and the economy has not entered a growth slowing trend yet. I was stopped out with a small profit after the most recent earnings call. At this point, I am not looking for a new entry but will keep my powder dry considering that I still own a lot of machinery related stocks.

