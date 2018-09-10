SeaWorld Is Up 120% And May Still Climb

SeaWorld Entertainment Incorporated (SEAS) has been on a dramatic roll so far in 2018. Rising over 120% percent year-to-date from around $14 in January 2018 to over $31 currently, the stock has flown under the radar compared to similarly-performing stocks such as AMD. Yet the gains were only realized by those who bought near the 52-week low as the price is still only slightly higher than its original IPO price. Luckily, I believe IPO holders as well as brand new investors attracted to the stock’s performance may still be in time to continue gaining from the company’s turnaround.

A Troubled Past

SeaWorld Entertainment is comparatively new to trading on Wall Street considering its IPO was as recent as April 2013. Its main entertainment venues, however, are long-standing household names, such as the namesake SeaWorld and Busch Gardens amusement parks. When the company debuted in 2013 on the New York Stock Exchange, it was profitable and generated $0.58 cents in annual earnings per share for 2013. This seemed to be an optimistic recovery from the Great Recession slowdown which saw reduced visitation and revenue due to lower consumer discretionary spending.

The company’s troubles, however, did not show until 2016 when it posted a net annual loss of $12.5 million, its first annual loss as a public company. The reasons, however, were years in the making. First, the company had come under heavy attacks from animal rights activists, such as PETA, claiming the treatment of animals at the company’s SeaWorld parks was troubling and unacceptable. Furthermore, the company came under fire from the California Coastal Commission and the US Department of Agriculture when new regulations surrounding the care and treatment of orcas was enacted. As SeaWorld’s primary theme is marine life entertainment, particularly involving orcas, this presented difficulties for the company. As a result, SeaWorld was forced to announce an end to its signature “Shamu” orca entertainment shows in favor of less animal-intensive and more educational entertainment. As the company receives approximately 62% of revenues from admission sales, the damage was severe and left a negative public sentiment towards the company’s amusement parks. The company posted shrinking attendance figures of 22 million visitors for 2016 across all company parks, down from 22.5 million in 2015 and 23 million in 2013.

Shamu the Orca was SeaWorld's signature entertainment iconIn addition to reduced attendance, the city of San Diego, where SeaWorld San Diego operates, raised their minimum wage to $10.50, with additional wage increases each following year thereafter in correlation to consumer price index increases. As is common in the retail, entertainment, and consumer services industries, a large portion of SeaWorld Entertainment employees are paid at minimum wage, thereby hurting the company’s margins while already enduring damaging campaigns from animal rights activists. The company was forced to eliminate 320 paid positions companywide in 2016 as a result.

Turnaround Efforts Showing Results

Clearly, 2016 was a pivotal year for the company. Negative sentiment and company troubles peaked, and the stock consistently made fresh all-time lows in the $10 - $13 range. Management was keen to realize changes needed to be made and a restructuring plan was formulated.

SEAS data by YCharts

The plan involved several key components. First, the company’s generous quarterly dividend, which paid a whopping $0.84 per share annually (approximately 4.5%) in 2015, was eliminated to conserve cash and invest in company improvements. Second, the company expanded in to international markets by initiating development of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, a project scheduled for completion in 2022. To eliminate animal welfare concerns, the company will make the park completely orca-free, thereby improving public relations and creating a positive first impression abroad. Third, the company separated Aquatica San Antonio from SeaWorld San Antonio, thereby creating two separate parks resulting in an increase of 330,000 guests year-over-year compared to 2015. This was significant as the two parks were previously one unit sold in one premium ticket.

Most significantly were the company’s efforts to distance itself from the animal welfare issues that eroded its attendance figures. The company shifted towards marketing itself as an animal rescue organization that utilized theme parks to further its conservation efforts, rather than a theme park that utilized animals for entertainment. Additionally, the company invested money in to establishing value separate from animal attractions, such as building 15 new rides companywide in 2017, increasing non-animal related entertainment options, and improving merchandise and food options which account for 39% of total company revenue.

The company’s efforts have begun to pay off as shown in the company’s recent second quarter earnings report released on August 6th, 2018. For the quarter, the company posted net income of $22.7 million on revenue of $391.1 million, compared to a net loss of $175.9 million on revenue of $373.7 million in the same quarter of 2017. Attendance also increased by 4.8% year-over-year for a total of 6.4 million paid visitors. As envisioned in the 2016 restructuring plan, the company’s efforts to distance itself from its animal welfare controversies and improve non-animal entertainment were paying off, as noted in the earnings report:

The Company believes the improved attendance results from a combination of factors including the Company's new pricing strategies, new marketing and communications initiatives and the anticipation and reception of new rides, attractions and events. These factors were partially offset by the negative impacts from unfavorable weather in the quarter, and the earlier timing of the Easter holiday in 2018, which impacted the timing of spring break for a number of schools from the Company's key markets.

Not only are more people visiting the park, but visitors are also spending more money inside the park on merchandise, experiences, and food. This resulted in a 6.5% increase year-over-year in per-capita in-park spending, totaling an average of $25.90 per person compared to $24.31 for the same period in 2017. This can be attributed largely to the park’s revised marketing efforts and improved merchandise offerings, as well as the strength of the economy in general since SeaWorld is largely dependent on consumer discretionary spending.

Finally, as a result of the restructuring plan being executed successfully, the company is on track to reach its goal of saving $40 million in 2018 compared to annual expenses prior to the 2016 restructuring plan. This is significant as it demonstrates the company’s ability to grow attendance and revenue while reducing expenses.

A Buying Opportunity

While it seems the company’s improvements have become priced in, I believe the stock is still a great deal even at $31. First, the company is poised to continue improving attendance and per-capita spending as the country’s unemployment rate hits extremely healthy lows and wages grow. Since SeaWorld is largely dependent on consumer discretionary spending, a strong economy translates in to growing earnings for the company. While there are greater concerns about the bullish economy experiencing a correction in the near-future, particularly as mid-term elections could potentially shift market sentiment, I believe it would take a full-on recession to affect the company significantly. This is evidenced by the fact that 2013 was a particularly profitable year for the company despite the economy still recovering from the Great Recession. This shows that the company has some flexibility to endure reasonable and healthy ups and downs in the macroeconomy.

Second, the company’s IPO price was $27 per share, and there were approximately 87 million outstanding shares at approximately $28 per share at the end of 2013. Currently, the price sits at about $31 still with about 87 million shares outstanding. For the purpose of evaluating the stock’s potential moving forward, I will use 2013 as a reference since it was a profitable year and the stock was at its previous all-time highs on about the same amount of outstanding shares at present. While the company has still posted a diluted net loss of $0.47 per share for the six months ended on June 30th, 2018, it is important to note that this is actually a smaller loss than the $0.66 net loss per share posted in the first six months of 2013. Granted, there is no dividend being paid currently, whereas there was a generous dividend in 2013. Despite this, the funds that were previously being used to pay a dividend are now being used to fuel growth and transformation, providing a similar level of value to shareholders but in a different medium.

Looking forward, the CEO stated on the recent earnings call that an adjusted EBITDA of $475 million to $500 million is expected by the end of 2020, bringing the company back to a healthy profit not seen since 2013. Also, the third quarter earnings report will factor in summertime performance, which is historically the busiest and most profitable season. Therefore, it is likely that the third quarter earnings report will be even more optimistic than the second quarter report.

In summary, the company is realistically anticipated to exceed the profitability it exhibited in 2013, but under even better circumstances. International expansion, more value being offered to customers, park expansions and acquisitions, and steady increases in attendance are all new items being offered to investors looking forward. Thus, I believe SeaWorld is a buy for a long-term hold as the park is truly making a significant turnaround which will ultimately leave investors with an even more valuable company than in 2013.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.