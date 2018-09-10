Tolls Ahead: If You Gotta Pay 'Em You Might As Well Collect 'Em

Transurban is one such company that fulfills that ratio. Let me count thy ways.

Having said that, I will not allow a few fallen corporations deter me from taking on a lucrative risk/reward ratio.

But even utilities and other infrastructure giants can come crumbling down. I provide some recent examples.

Each time you invest in a company, you engage in a certain level of risk. To blunt the impact of that risk, I tend to stick close to safer bets like utilities, preferred stock, real estate, and consumer staples. The closer to a monopoly, the better. The wider the moat, the better. To paraphrase a famous quote:

To invest in something where you don't know the outcome is a sucker's play. And my folks raised me smarter than to be a sucker.

But even utilities and monopolies can come crashing down.

A few recent examples come to mind. The first is PG&E Corporation (PCG) in California. The electric utility dropped about 50% after suspending its dividend in the wake of indeterminate liabilities due to devastating fires. Some analysts predicted bankruptcy, and unfortunately, it wouldn't be the first time.

A second example is another electric utility, SCANA (SCG) in South Carolina. SCANA was party to a mess of unfinished nuclear reactors where customers were forced, under the Base Load Review Act, to pay the bill for plants that never produced any electricity. This Palmetto State blunder is only staying afloat these days due to a white knight, Dominion Energy (D), bid to restore order. But even that attempt may not come to fruition and be nixed by regulators leaving additional risk on the table even after a 50% drop in the share price and an 80% chop to the dividend.

Anxious yet? Wait, there's more.

Italian holding company Atlantia (OTCPK:ATASY) dropped 30% in a flash after a bridge it owns in Genoa collapsed, killing 43 people. Atlantia operates toll motorways and airports in Italy, India, and South America. Facing the wrath of angry citizens, the Italian government has gone as far as to start the process of revoking its concession. Atlantia is about as monopolistic as an entity can be in these regions, and yet shares may take years to recover (if ever) after this disaster.

My point is not to dissuade you from placing money in individual companies, but instead to demonstrate that even when an investor decides to play it safe, they remain vulnerable and subject to irreversible setbacks that can wipe out their stake. Nevertheless, I believe certain companies offer a better-than-average risk/reward ratio, and Transurban (OTCPK:TRAUF) is one such company.

Transurban manages and develops toll road networks in Australia and North America. The company's monopolistic command on urban Australian motorways was just accentuated as you'll soon discover. The stock trades on the Australian Securities Exchange and is accessible OTC as an ADR for Americans looking to build a stake. Transurban provides income investors a growing dividend yielding above 5%; unusual given it typically trades between 4.0-4.5%. The yield is currently at its 5-year high:

Source: YCharts

The latest sell offer lists at $8.25 which would make a new 52-week low:

Source: YCharts

The reason for the drop?

You could say a victim of its own success. A recent project dubbed WestConnex in Sydney was another lucrative opportunity for Transurban to flex its guns by outflanking competitors to secure the winning bid. However, for quite some time that seemed unlikely after regulators nearly refused to allow Transurban to compete; not wanting to rubber-stamp its market dominance.

To placate the governing body and allay public fears of total market control, Transurban released traffic data thereby increasing transparency, making it easier for potential competitors to bid. We can agree that it's difficult to calculate ROI when you don't have all the facts. Transurban is throwing a bone paid off when it was recently announced that not only could it bid, but also its consortium won majority control in the project which won't be complete until 2023.

But I failed to answer my own question. Why the drop after what should be received as a major catalyst for the business?

One obvious explanation is due to the funding secured to finance the deal:

Source: Bloomberg

In essence, Transurban's debt level was already pretty high, and therefore to raise funds, it issued equity which diluted shareholders at a discounted price, a bit of a double whammy. You can see how net long-term debt has ballooned the past 5 years:

Source: YCharts

Having said that, the current cost of debt is below 5% and minimal refinancing is necessary until 2021. The weighted average maturity is 9 years. Transurban has also done a great job of hedging its currency by diversifying into banks of many countries. But that equity raise does explain why the share price took a bit of a bath. To me, this created opportunity to initiate a stake. Let me explain why.

Transurban benefits not just through vehicular traffic but also through inflation-linked escalators like rent escalators in realty contracts. Additionally, the forecast of population growth in its major markets is remarkable:

Source: Investor Day 2018 p. 10

What's also appealing about Transurban is its development pipeline and contracts that extend many years into the future. Just one example is the 495 Express Lanes outside of Washington D.C. The remaining concession period for that is 69 years. The median for other concession periods is 30 years. Take a look at some potential projects extending 10 years out:

Source: FY 2018 Presentation

Management is strongly aligned with shareholders by demonstrating its commitment to growing the distribution. The past 6 years the dividend has grown from $.35 to $.59:

Source: FY 2018 Presentation

These are some of the many reasons why I am bullish on Transurban's future.

To circle back to the introduction to this piece, no investment is without risk. If you can't accept any risk, don't invest in the stock market. Even utilities and monopolies can come toppling down. Having said that, Transurban represents a compelling opportunity at $8.25/share. The company has a stranglehold in dense regions, and it is growing its business internationally to mitigate its dependence on Australia. As someone who has benefitted from the reduced congestion down the I-95 corridor, I enjoy getting back a portion of the tolls I pay via dividends.

I believe now is a great time to initiate a position in Transurban.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATASY, TRAUF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.