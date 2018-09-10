Dollar Tree: Another Selloff, Another Buying Opportunity

Once again, Wall Street has acted irrationally to Dollar Tree's (DLTR) earnings report. Followers of the company will recall Q1's earnings release, which was met with a similarly massive and unwarranted selloff. Wall Street continues to punish the stock because of the lagging Family Dollar segment, and fortunately, for traders and long-term investors alike, the current price offers a solid risk/reward from the long side.

Nothing fundamentally has changed with the company. The company still has opportunities for 10,000 new stores, debt is still being rapidly repaid, the Dollar Tree banner is wildly popular with customers, and Family Dollar stores are set to undergo much-needed upgrades and investment. I encourage investors to disregard the noise and use recent price volatility to pick up shares at bargain prices.

Nothing changed from last week until this week (Except Dollar Tree dropped 16%)

One might think that with a massive 16% selloff in shares of Dollar Tree, something fundamentally is broken with the company. After all, the decline wiped $3.3 billion off the value of the shares. So what happened? Dollar Tree reported earnings per share of $1.15, which was 1 cent below analysts' expectations. But that alone should only imply that full-year earnings will be a penny lower. If that were the case, then the appropriate change in Dollar Tree's share price would be about fifteen cents, which would be that penny multiplied by DLTR's P/E. So the penny miss cannot justify the stock price action.

Dollar Tree narrowed its full-year guidance for earnings per share to between $4.85 and $5.05. This compares to the company's previously expected range of $4.80 to $5.10. So Dollar Tree didn't lower guidance at all. With either range, the mid-point is still $4.95. We simply have a narrower range with a higher degree of confidence that $4.95 will be the final number. No reason to panic here.

And let's remind ourselves that the current range of guidance includes 52 cents per share of one-time debt refinancing costs. These non-recurring expenses won't be there next year, when underlying earnings are expected to exceed $6.00.

The 16% decline in Dollar Tree's share price is most likely a result of two things - Wall Street's endless focus on momentum and short-term thinking and weak comps and margin issues at Family Dollar.

When Dollar Tree was unable to beat earnings expectations and didn't report even stronger comparable sales, the stock essentially became unattractive to anyone who was worried about the next few weeks of price action.

This behavior is not much different (but equally as insane) as if houses in residential neighborhoods had quotes flashing minute-by-minute values on their rooftops, and one day, a house reported that a tenant moved out and a new one moved in at a slightly higher rent, as opposed to a significantly higher rent that everyone expected. Now imagine that house getting 16% cheaper instantly, even though nothing fundamentally had changed. Rent still went up, and every indication is that future rent will also. But the momentum left. That's Wall Street. It's insane, and value investors can profit from this very behavior each and every day.

The other likely reason for the share price decline was the frustration with the Family Dollar segment within Dollar Tree. This segment reported flat comparable sales for the second quarter. Investors appear to be taking out their frustration with Family Dollar on Dollar Tree, with some now arguing that Dollar Tree should have let Dollar General (DG) buy Family Dollar.

Let's not forget that this quarter's comparable sales at Family Dollar were an improvement from last quarter when comparable sales actually declined 1.1%. The quarter-over-quarter improvement made sense as last quarter management indicated that cooler and wetter weather was the culprit behind weak Q1 sales at Family Dollar, rather than permanent problems.

A closer look at Family Dollar

When Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar back in 2015, Family Dollar operated 8,000 stores. As part of the deal, Dollar Tree was required by the FTC to dispose of 330 stores. Since that sale of stores, Family Dollar has continued to grow, now sporting 8,261 stores. While this growing footprint could be viewed as a positive, instead, margin pressure and weak comparable sales have been the focus of Wall Street.

True, margins have been declining, but the overwhelming majority of the decline has come from increased freight, logistics, and wage pressures. These are issues that all companies are facing, and although they have persisted all year, they are all temporary in nature.

I would encourage investors to focus on three things. First, Family Dollar stores are essentially Dollar General stores, only located in urban areas. These stores serve their immediate local communities and many of the customers walk to, or use public transportation to get to them. They may not be the prettiest shopping experience you've ever seen, but they are very necessary and they aren't going away. Today, investors can't seem to get enough of Dollar General's stock.

With the shares trading at all-time highs this week, Dollar General is trading at over 21 times this year's earnings, and at around 17 times forward earnings estimates. Yes, Dollar General is clearly outperforming, but investors can buy Dollar Tree/Family Dollar at a washed out valuation and bank on a turnaround over time, while Dollar General shareholders are vulnerable to a price decline should anything go wrong in the near future.

Second, Dollar Tree is ramping up spending on the Family Dollar segment to remodel and renovate their stores. They are adding refrigerators and freezers, bringing in a wider variety of snacks and consumables, and bringing older stores up to par with the company standard.

Finally, the debt used to acquire Family Dollar is rapidly being repaid, and quite rapidly I might add. Prior to the acquisition, Dollar Tree had zero net debt. Immediately following the acquisition, Dollar Tree had over $7 billion of net debt.

With no dividend to pay and the share repurchase program on hold in lieu of debt repayments, shareholders can expect 100% of free cash flow, which is averaging more than $1 billion annually, to go towards further debt reduction.

At current prices, Dollar Tree represents both an excellent short-term trade, as well as long-term holding

After each violent selloff this year, Dollar Tree shares have quickly found solid ground and recovered some portion of their declines. It appears this time will be the same, as in the few trading days after earnings were reported, Dollar Tree appears to be stabilizing. This makes sense, especially when you consider the fact that there really wasn’t anything in the Q2 earnings release that warrants such a selloff, and at current valuations, Dollar Tree is a relative bargain considering its growth potential.

At 13 times next year’s earnings, Dollar Tree is far too cheap for a company that is showing long-term growth in the double digits. According to Zacks, Analysts expect Dollar Tree to grow earnings per share 14% annually for at least the next five years, and most seasoned investors know that when a P/E ratio falls below the growth rate of a company, the stock is usually an incredible bargain.

But don’t just take my word for it. A discounting calculator like the one found by clicking here can calculate the intrinsic value of a stream of earnings for you. For example. Using $6.00 per share as base earnings, which is a blend of current year and next year's earnings, with 14% growth for five years (analysts expectations), 3% terminal growth, and a 10% discount rate, Dollar Tree shares are worth around $138 per share. Feel free to play around with the calculator and adjust as you see fit.

For example, the 3% static growth rate after five years is probably too low for most people, as Dollar Tree could simply repurchase more than 3% of their shares each year to exceed that 3% growth rate. Adding just 1% more to the terminal growth rate brings the intrinsic value all the way up to $157 per share. You could also increase the discount rate to be more conservative. I personally like 10% as my discount rate because that’s about what I expect from the broader market each year.

By choosing Dollar Tree shares instead of simply buying the S&P 500 index, I am giving up the opportunity to earn 10% (the S&P 500’s long-term average rate of return) in order to try and make more with Dollar Tree. Therefore, my 10% discount rate accounts for the time value of my money. As you play around with the calculator, it becomes clear very quickly that Dollar Tree is seriously undervalued.

Finally, Dollar Tree has clearly telegraphed their intentions of reaching 25,000 stores one day. Today, at just over 15,000 stores, even at the current pace of opening 600-700 stores per year, Dollar Tree has many years of growth ahead of it.

Conclusion

Whether you are looking for a short-term trade to exit in a month or two, or a long-term investment to hold for a decade, Dollar Tree offers a compelling risk/reward opportunity. The company is growing earnings through store expansion, growing comps at the Dollar Tree banner, and falling interest expense as debt is rapidly repaid.

In the future, turnaround potential exists at Family Dollar, which is undergoing a broad remodeling and revitalization of its stores. The selloff last week was completely unjustified, and at current prices, Dollar Tree is trading significantly below its intrinsic value and at 13 times earnings, it is even trading below its long-term growth rate.

