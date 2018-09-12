Online Shopping Is Overhyped - Don't Buy Amazon

The shopping experience of internet is overrated, the size of the market is already immense, and traditional retailers are fighting back.

Amazon (AMZN) just recently hit new all-time-highs at $2,050 per share with a market cap in excess of $1 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio in the 100s and a historically elevated price-to-sales at 4.5 and price-to-cash flow at 43. The share price has almost tripled in the last 3 years alone, despite already being arguably very expensive back then:

Over the same time period, the revenue has kept on increasing at a surprisingly fast rate, but not nearly as fast as the share price itself.

As the valuation appears to be stretched to the maximum, investors must be getting increasingly concerned about the future growth prospects of the company. Eventually, even Amazon will hit the wall, and its growth will slow down, believe or not. Size is the enemy of “high growth” and growing a $1 trillion-dollar business at fast rate requires not only revolutionary products, but perfect execution. Amazon has had all that so far, but eventually even that won’t cut it anymore as they slowly approach the natural limits of their respective markets.

And when this slow down in growth rate occurs, shareholders could be in for a painful landing as the earnings multiple contracts to a more reasonable level. We openly admit that we are not able to perfectly time this slow-down in growth rate, and we are highly skeptical of any individual investor who claims to be able to do just that. The truth is that understanding a $1 trillion organization and timing its growth is a highly uncertain venture that no-one can get perfectly.

Yet, every Amazon investor is betting that the fast growth will continue for many years to come. We find this unlikely when you consider the massive size of the company, and the natural limits of e-commerce. Rather than focusing on company-specific products, financials, and strategies; we will in this report explore some very general drawbacks of internet shopping and why we do no expect it to keep growing as fast as the market expects.

Internet Shopping is Overhyped

The growth of e-commerce has been phenomenal and in the last 15 years; and allowed Amazon to grow along with it.

At $335.7 billion of sales in 2017, the e-commerce accounted to ~9% of total retail sales in the USA.

Now is 9% of total sales high or low for e-commerce in your opinion? There is no question that e-commerce will keep on growing from here, but where is the limit, and at what pace will we reach it?

We make the argument that the market is getting overly excited about the growth of internet shopping and that its future prospects are likely to eventually disappoint. Our stance is subjective and contrarian in nature, but hear us out. Here are 3 main reasons why we expect the growth of e-commerce to slow-down earlier than many expect.

#1 The Majority of Goods Are Better Bought In-Store

We agree that certain products may be better bought online, for instance electronics, assuming that the pricing is more competitive, and you already know what you are shopping for.

That said, we believe that a great majority of goods and services are better bought in physical stores. Let’s take the example of clothing as they make a large portion of mall’s businesses. Shopping for cloth is possible online, but we really don’t get the point. You don’t get to see the product, you don’t get to feel the material, and most importantly, you don’t get to try it on. At the end, you order your product, it arrives a few days later, just to realize that it is not what you expected: it does not fit well, the material does not feel right, and the look is even different. Okay, so you decide to return it and have to deal with the hassle that comes with it. You print the return ticket, package it and have to drive it to the post office. What a great shopping experience…

On top of that your shopping experience is boring, spent behind a computer screen which is the last thing we want to do after a day spent working on a laptop the whole day. We believe that these issues alone put a large barrier to long term growth.

In comparison, at the mall, you have it all right there so that you see, feel, smell, and can try it on before making your purchase decision. Even better, the shopping experience is entertaining and social, rather than boring and lonely.

Essentially, all the problems of online shopping are solved by malls and this is why we prefer shopping at them and rarely shop online. This specific example is related to cloth but applies to most other goods and services. I personally rarely buy cloths online, and so do my friends, and yet, we are all millennials. We do not want to stay fixated behind a computer screen the whole day, we much rather go shop together in a mall with all the entertainment that comes with it.

#2 Internet Share of Total Retail is Already Larger Than You Think

Earlier we mentioned that e-commerce makes up around 9% of total retail sales in the US. While 9% may not sound like much, it is really a ton when you consider that “total retail sales” include many categories that are not affected by the e-commerce in the first place.

Here are the 13 categories of total retail sales:

Auto dealers, including auto parts, new and used vehicle sales. Nonstore retailers, which means online retail sales. Department stores. Apparel, such as specialty clothing stores. Electronics and appliance stores, including big-box retailers like Best Buy (BBY). Food and beverage stores, including grocery and liquor stores. Building and garden supply stores, such as Lowes and Home Depot (HD). Sporting goods/hobby stores, like Hobby Lobby and Michaels (MIK). Health/beauty shops, including drugstores. Furniture stores. Hospitality and leisure, including hotels, restaurants, and bars. Gas stations. Miscellaneous.

For instance, you would not buy your car online; and yet it is largest category along with auto parts at 20% of retail sales. I mean you could; but you would still need a dealership to see it and try it out. Similarly, most consumers won’t buy groceries, gas, furniture, building supplies and a large portion of day-to-day services (fitness, restaurant, hotels, ect…) online.

As such, the growth of the “9% e-commerce” share is really more limited than most seem to understand. Internet shopping is set to keep stealing market share from department stores, apparel, electronics, sporting goods and other, but this leaves another ~50% of total retail sales that is much more resilient to e-commerce.

#3 Physical Stores Will Fight Back

The impacted stores are not just sitting around waiting for their business to be stolen by the internet. Rather, they are adapting to the changes and making themselves more competitive and more desirable to the shoppers.

Malls and other traditional retail venues are today massively investing in their properties to make shopping more entertaining with restaurants, movie theaters, and other – something that the e-commerce cannot compete with. Shopping has always been and will remain a social activity that people do not just do to buy products, but also to have a good time and get together with their friends and family. With malls investing in making this experience even better, they are set to become more resilient – making the growth of e-commerce more challenging which in comparison is a boring and unsocial shopping experience.

To make up for the boring shopping experience of online websites, they attempt to offer the best prices. In fact, this is one of the main selling points of companies like Amazon.

Well, increasingly many malls and outlets guarantee the lowest price. Tanger Outlets (SKT), for instance guarantees the lowest price for all their products.

Tanger is so confident about its pricing that it offers its shoppers an instant cash refund of the difference if they should find an item purchased at Tanger advertised for less. The Best Price Promise gives its customers confidence that they are getting a great deal each and every time they shop. The e-commerce cannot compete on prices here any longer.

Now Back to Amazon…

There is no question that Amazon will keep on growing but note that it is not unstoppable. We are not suggesting that the growth of e-commerce is over, but merely that its prospects are not as great as most investors are expecting. The shopping experience of internet is overrated, the size of the market is already immense, and traditional retailers are fighting back.

Everybody in the US knows Amazon today, and its share of the US e-commerce market is now 49%, or 5% of all retail spend.

How sustainable is that? This a topic for a separate article, but clearly, 49% of market share of any market is a dangerous level – regardless of the competitive advantages that you may today have.

Amazon has already been in the crosshairs of the White House when it comes to threats of antitrust investigations. As Lunden notes: “Amazon is fast approaching a tipping point where more people will be spending money online with Amazon, than with all other retailers — combined.”

And yet, its competitors are not tiny companies with small outdated operations. Rather they should all be seen as real threats to the long term growth of Amazon. Currently, Ebay (EBAY) has a 6.6% share of the market, Apple (AAPL) 3.9%, Walmart (WMT) 3.7%, Home Depot (HD) 1.5%, Best Buy (BBY) 1.3%, and so on.

Don’t underestimate any of these companies. They are all hungry to get to Amazon’s spot and while it may seem impossible today, markets are quick to change. Just think what Apple did to Nokia (NOK) which once controlled over 40% of the mobile phone market. At the very least, this is a risk that investors should get compensated for.

Final Thoughts

We give enormous credit to Amazon’ management team for faring so well thus far. We are however skeptical about the insanely bullish market expectations today.

We are not buying into it, but we are not selling the stock short either. At this point, we feel that Amazon could very well trade 50% higher, and it would not make a difference to most investors in terms of valuation.

