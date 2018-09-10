Microsoft: Still A Buy?

Source

Now that the earnings season has reached its point of completion, it becomes much easier to make assessments about the broader performances seen in individual sectors. We lack these luxuries of hindsight as the process is unfolding, however, and several important earnings stories in tech made it difficult to determine the likely outlook as it was developing. Specifically, key disappointments at Netflix (NFLX) and Facebook (FB) led to speculation that markets have developed another ‘tech bubble.’ But evidence of sustainable strength was deceptively present in the sector’s more reliable stalwarts and these are the areas in which investors should be focusing their investments. One of the best examples of this trend can be found in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and most of the recent evidence suggests the stock remains a ‘buy’ even at these elevated levels.

Source: Microsoft Earnings Presentation

Recent segment performances from Microsoft showed broad-based growth which the company which justifies improved guidance commentaries and the latest bull run in share prices. During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, Microsoft posted impressive earnings results at $1.13 per share on revenues of $30.09 billion. This surpassed analysts forecasts calling for EPS of $1.08 on revenues of $29.21 billion. But even more encouraging for Microsoft was its improved revenue guidance, which is now expected to come in at a $27.35 - $28.05 billion range. On an annualized basis, Microsoft’s revenue came in at an impressive 17%. For an ‘aging’ tech company like Microsoft, this type of growth rate is nothing less than stellar.

Clear signs of ongoing stability can be seen in the company’s disciplined operational expenditure performances, healthy gross margins, and consistent capital returns. But perhaps most striking was the rate of growth Microsoft generated in many of its newer business segments.

Source: CNBC

Commercial Cloud product offerings generated gains of 53% (at $6.9 billion). This segment includes the Dynamics 365 business software, commercial Office 365 productivity software and, most importantly, the Azure public cloud. Azure is Microsoft’s fast-growing cloud business, and the performances here show Microsoft is successfully adapting to changing consumer needs and an evolving digital landscape. Moreover, Microsoft’s efforts to innovate in the world of artificial intelligence and IoT should enable the company to further its goals to expand on the traditional hardware/software businesses. Recent acquisitions of LinkedIn and Github are key examples of the strategy at work, and revenues from the LinkedIn segment increased 37% during this most recent reporting period. If we add to this the acquisition of coding platform Github and it is easy to see how Microsoft can increase the reach of Azure and attract new consumer groups for its more traditional products and services.

Source: Microsoft Earnings Presentation

For tech investors, it can be argued that the cloud business will be the next great battlefield. Microsoft’s competitors include heavyweights Amazon (AMZN), IBM (IBM), and Alphabet (GOOG) but the fourth quarter figures show Azure holds a strong position in this group. Revenue growth data showed an annualized increase of 89% for the period, and this actually follows a 93% gain that was posted during the fourth quarter of 2017. Microsoft’s commercial cloud segment posted full-year revenues of $32.22 billion for the quarter (which is up from $27.41 billion the previous year). This represents over 29% of the company’s $110.36 billion total revenue figure for fiscal year 2018.

For these reasons, it will be critical for MSFT bulls to keep an eye on developments in these areas as a key growth driver in the quarters ahead. To be fair, Microsoft still has significant ground to make up, as Amazon essentially had a seven-year head start relative to most of the industry. So, it is not surprising to see that Amazon continues to dominate in the realm of cloud computing.

Source: Synergy Research Group / CNBC

A critical point to note, however, is the fact that Microsoft Azure is expanding at a faster rate when compared with Amazon Web Services (AWS) at the same point in their respective maturation cycles. The potential for growth in this segment remains elevated, so it is too early to tell if AWS will be able to holds its top position indefinitely. In the chart above, we can see that Amazon controls 33% of the total market share in cloud infrastructure services, but the second position is already awarded to Microsoft at 14%. The bronze medal goes to IBM (at 8%), and the honorable mentions go to Google at 6%, and Alibaba (BABA) at 4%. The list is somewhat surprising, and not entirely what most investors probably expect to see.

Longer-term, it should be clear that Microsoft still has the potential to close the gap (or even become the industry leader in market share over time. In truth, Microsoft’s strategy moves seem to be focused on this as a strong possibility. Data from Synergy Research Group show that Microsoft raised cloud infrastructure spending by 50% in the second quarter. But does this mean the company is trying to throw out the baby with the bathwater? Not at all.

Microsoft is still posting growth numbers in traditional business segments, as fourth quarter revenues in the Productivity and Business unit rose by 13% (to $9.67 billion). Similarly, revenues from Personal Computing gained 17% (to $10.8 billion). The Productivity and Business Processes unit includes offerings like the Microsoft Office division, while Personal Computing includes the Windows and gaming businesses. So, these are core segments on which Microsoft has build its name and reputation over time.

Source: Author

All told, Microsoft posted favorable growth rates in the top-line figures and its bottom-line figures during the most recent quarter. Stability can be found both in Microsoft’s new endeavors and in its traditional business segments. This is impressive for an ‘aging’ technology company like Microsoft, and it suggests the stock remains a buy at current levels. Corporate guidance remains positive, and strategy moves like the five-year full-suite cloud deal with Walmart (WMT) should help validate the outlook as Microsoft continues to challenge the dominance of Amazon.

MSFT has posted strong rallies since the middle of 2016, and those looking to buy the stock on dips may feel as though there have been limited opportunities to gain exposure. But the medium-term charts provide some interesting clues, and MSFT has consistently obeyed the support generated by moving averages for most of this year. Share prices have once again fallen back toward the 100-period EMA on the 4-hour charts, and this brief period of weakness can be used to start building longs in MSFT. The stock’s $1.68 annualized payout creates a dividend yield of 1.55%, and this is firmly above the 1.12% average yield found in the tech sector as a whole. Microsoft’s 14-year streak of dividend increases makes the stock one of the best selections for investors seeking yield in this competitive sector, and its 39.5% payout ratio creates an enhanced element of dividend safety going forward. I am long MSFT and expect to see new highs before the end of this year.

Thank you for reading. Please click the "Follow" button to receive more real-time investment alerts from Options Markets. If you found this article interesting, please click the "Like" button at the top of the page (even though it may disagree with your position).

Now, it's time to make your voice heard! Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process. Comments are highly encouraged! We look forward to reading your viewpoints on MSFT!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, GOOG, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.