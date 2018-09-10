Distribution Changes Among Closed End Funds | September 2018

We highlight one of our recent "wins"

Most of the cuts to the CEF universe were in the muni funds which continue to have structural headwinds.

Blackrock and Nuveen seem to be alternating months of large amount of CEF cuts.

This month saw a more mixed results in the distribution announcements for closed end funds. The muni side again saw a significant amount of cuts to the distribution. Last month, Nuveen saw no cuts to their distributions but this month the funds that cut totaled 14.

In aggregate, 8 funds increased their distribution while 27 funds cut their distribution. As usual, all but one of the cuts was in the muni sector as funds get hit with high amounts of call volume. On the increases, the Nuveen floaters were the standout.

Distribution Increases (only those above 2%)

Dividend and Income Fund (DNI): Distribution increased by 33% to $0.20 from $0.15 per quarter.

Invesco High Income II (VLT): Distribution increased by 14.77% to $0.0964 from $0.084 per month.

Templeton Global Income (GIM): Distribution increased by 9.23% to $0.0355 from $0.0325 per month.

Nuveen Senior Income (NSL): Distribution increased by 5.97% to $0.0355 from $0.0335 per month.

Nuveen Floating Rate (JFR): Distribution increased by 4.35% to $0.06 from $0.058 per month.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JRO): Distribution increased by 4.31% to $0.0605 from $0.058 per month.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income (JQC): Distribution increased by 4.05% to $0.0385 from $0.037 per month.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp (JSD): Distribution increased by 3% to $0.1035 from $0.1005 per month.

Distribution Decreases (more than 2%)

Eaton Vance NY Muni Income (EVY): Distribution decreased by 13.4% to $0.0433 from $0.05 per month.

EV Muni Income (EVN): Distribution decreased by 12.4% to $0.0474 from $0.0541 per month.

Nuveen Ind Duration Quality Muni (NIQ): Distribution decreased by 10.6% to $0.0295 from $0.033 per month.

EV NY Muni Bond II (NYH): Distribution decreased by 9.6% to $0.0397 from $0.0439 per month.

EV CA Muni Bond II (EIA): Distribution decreased by 9.5% to $0.04 from $0.0442 per month.

Nuveen GA Quality Muni (NKG): Distribution decreased by 9.21% to $0.0345 from $0.038 per month.

Nuveen Muni 2021 Target Term (NHA): Distribution decreased by 9.1% to $0.15 from $0.0165 per month.

Delaware CO Muni Income (VCF): Distribution decreased by 9.1% to $0.05 from $0.055 per month.

Nuveen Enhanced Muni Value (NEV): Distribution decreased by 8.9% to $0.0565 from $0.062 per month.

Nuveen CA AMT-Free Quality (NKX): Distribution decreased by 8.04% to $0.0515 from $0.056 per month.

Nuveen MA Quality Muni (NMT): Distribution decreased by 7.87% to $0.041 from $0.0445 per month.

Nuveen NC Quality Muni (NNC): Distribution decreased by 7.7% to $0.036 from $0.039 per month.

Nuveen MN Quality Muni (NMS): Distribution decreased by 7.3% to $0.051 from $0.055 per month.

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target (JHY): Distribution decreased by 7.14% to $0.039 from $0.042 per month.

Nuveen Quality Muni Income (NAD): Distribution decreased by 6.96% to $0.0535 from $0.0575 per month.

Nuveen PA Quality Muni (NQP): Distribution decreased by 6.93% to $0.047 from $0.0505 per month.

EV Muni Bond (EIM): Distribution decreased by 6.9% to $0.0446 from $0.0479 per month.

EV Muni Bond II (EIV): Distribution decreased by 6.9% to $0.0447 from $0.048 per month.

Invesco Muni (VKQ): Distribution decreased by 6.75% to $0.0525 from $0.0563 per month.

Nuveen OH Quality Muni (NUO): Distribution decreased by 6.19% to $0.0455 from $0.0485 per month.

Nuveen PA Muni Value (NPN): Distribution decreased by 5.81% to $0.0405 from $0.043 per month.

Nuveen VA Quality Muni (NPV): Distribution decreased by 5.4% to $0.0435 from $0.046 per month.

MFS CA Muni (CCA): Distribution decreased by 5% to $0.038 from $0.04 per motnh.

Invesco Trust NY Investment Grade (VTN): Distribution decreased by 5% to $0.0554 from $0.0583 per month.

Invesco Muni Income Opp (OIA): Distribution decreased by 4.65% to $0.0328 from $0.0344 per month.

Invesco Adv Muni Income II (VKI): Distribution decreased by 4.64% to $0.0493 from $0.0517 per month.

MFS Investment Grade Muni (CXH): Distribution decreased by 2.5% to $0.039 from $0.04 per month.

Nuveen Floaters

The five Nuveen floating rate funds cut their distributions back in April after several months of severe underperformance in the funds. The cuts were combined with cuts to their four preferred stock CEFs in a particularly brutal month for Nuveen CEF shareholders.

The cuts caught a lot of novice investors in these securities by surprise. What we've heard repeatedly is that these are floating rate. How can they cut the distribution when rates are going up? The intricacies of the floating rate market have been catching a lot of investors off-guard, not just the novice mom-and-pops who are piling into CEFs in high numbers.

In 2017, the market got hurt from repricings- a type of refinancing for existing floating rate loans. This was largely due to the large inflow of new money flowing into the relatively small space. Here are the five funds and the total return on price over the last year.

We wrote in the weekly commentary in late August:

If you want to see an ugly chart, check out the Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Opps (JRO) fund below. The fund's management clearly missed the mark and was forced to cut twice in the last six months for a total cut of nearly 18%. In the current environment, especially since the start of the year when repricings have slowed, that is hard to do. Since the last cut in March when coverage fell to 81%, coverage has rebounded back to 100%. UNII has started to climb again going from -7.25 cents in June to -6.17 cents in July. The question is where the bottom for the discount lay. The discount continues to widen and has reached 11.5%. This is not uncharted territory for this fund. Just 3 years ago the fund was at a 14%+ discount. Hence the 1-year z-score is *only* at -1.80.

On September 5th, all five funds increased their distribution. This could be the jolt needed to help the discount from widening further and may even create a reversion trade.

If you look at the Senior Loan space, the range of distribution yield spans 5.37% on the low side to almost 15% on the high side. Removing the CLO funds, the high end is reduced to about 7.92%.

Highlighting the Nuveen Senior loan funds shows where they sit in the category. With a distribution hike, Nuveen's conservative management likely feels that the distribution is safe for at least the next 6 months baring any large changes to the floating rate space.

Nuveen Distribution Cuts

Nuveen last did a widespread cut like this back in April of this year. We just recently issued our latest muni update to our members where we focused on what is driving the distribution cuts and avoiding them going forward. Our picks populate the top performing cohort in the muni closed-end fund space. In addition, back in May we highlighted several open-end mutual funds that we would allocate to:

Top selections | High Yield:

Mainstay McKay HY Muni- (MMHIX) Goldman Sachs HY Muni- (MUTF:GHYAX) Oppenheimer Rochester AMT-Free Muni- (MUTF:OPTAX) Blackrock HY Muni Opps- (MDYHX) PIMCO HY Muni- (MUTF:PYMDX)

Top Selections | National Intermediate:

Blackrock Strategic Muni Opps- (MAMTX) Performance Trust Municipal- (PTIMX) Goldman Sachs Dynamic Municipal- (GUIRX) Oppenheimer Rochester Interm Term- (ORRYX)

The high yield open-end mutual funds have performed well, with the junkier- the better in terms of performance. As we noted above, the muni index is up 0.25% but strong portfolio management can return many times that figure if positioned properly.

On the intermediate side which contain mostly investment grade issues, the performance is decent but not as high YTD.

Muni CEFs continue to trade at wide discounts, close to their largest since the financial crisis 10 years ago. But we do think the wider discount is warranted. For one, we have a Fed on a tightening spree increasing leverage costs at a feverish pace. Second, we are still dealing with a significant amount of calls- at least for the next 18-36 months. We believe the call schedule remains the largest determinant of impending distribution cuts. UNII and coverage ratios are largely backwards looking- though trends in both of those can help make them forward looking. The percentage of the portfolio that is callable in a given year is one of the best barometers of the need for a distribution cut down the road.

(Source: CEFA Advisors)

Concluding Thoughts

Avoiding some of these cuts is imperative for navigating what can be a tough asset class to own. One of the most common questions we get is which are the buy-and-hold candidates. There are very few. We will be issuing more reports in the future on specific funds that can be held for longer-term. However, many investors want the higher income with the same risk and little-to-no homework. In today's market, that is simply not possible.

Unfortunately, the predominant way to play in the CEF space is to find gems that are trading at large discount with strong fundamentals. Many investors focus simply on the distribution yield and the discount, looking for a mean reversion trade. While that can sometimes lead to generating some alpha, it does take a lot of work.

Instead, identifying candidates that can play out of the course of several months or even a year or two we think is the better way to go. Our service identified a European equity fund, the Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ) given the activists holdings. We have held this fund for the last 24 months returning over 30% during that time period. The most recent driver (and the next alpha driver) was an announced tender offer for up to 65% of the outstanding shares for a 2% discount to par. With a current discount of nearly 4%, we are getting another 2% return on approximately three-quarters of our holdings in the next couple of months.

