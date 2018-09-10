Winnebago: 96% Target Return

The recent acquisition of boat maker Chris-Craft will allow company to capture a larger share of the outdoor recreational market.

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 12.59, which is 25.46% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) are down 18.38% since peaking on June 21, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this manufacturer of outdoor recreational vehicles are a strong buy at current price levels. The company has a solid history of generating excellent earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to accelerated growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

My MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than that of the S&P 100, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than that of the index (for a more detailed explanation of how I calculate the MGQ please see my BlogPost).

As of the end of July 2018, the MGQ for the S&P 100 stood at 10.04.

The current MGQ for WGO stands at 12.59, which implies a 25.46% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that WGO has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Winnebago Industries Inc was 27.80% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 28.00% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 40.90% per year (GuruFocus). The company has generated stellar earnings growth over the last five years.

The operating margin % for WGO came in at 8.59% as of May 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 8.59 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin has grown at an average of 27.30% per year over the last five years (GuruFocus).

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about WGO.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

I prefer to use the Forward P/E ratio (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) rather than historical P/E to gauge a company's expected future earnings power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

WGO has a Forward P/E of 9.58 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for WGO is lower than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are lower than that of the broader market, but I accept a forward P/E above 10.0 as adequate for a long position (9.58 is close enough).

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for WGO stands at 23.92%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 23.92% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of July was at 8.85%, so WGO has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.70x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for WGO would turn bullish with a daily close above $38.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from a descending triangle pattern on the daily charts. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $44.00 level over the next three months.

Today (article publication date) I will buy the WGO 19OCT18 35 Call Options, which will provide approximately 6x leverage on my long trade. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $36.00. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs. My target return for the trade is 96% (16% share appreciation x 6x leverage on the call options).

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $44.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe WGO is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

For Q3 2018 the company reported revenue that was up 18% YOY and adjusted EBITDA that was up 12.7%. The star of the quarter was their towables division which posted a 33.4% increase in revenue. Both gross margin and operating margin were higher YOY, up 30bps and 120bps respectively. The revenue and income numbers are moving in the right direction, creating strong momentum going into the next quarter.

In the Q3 earnings call CEO Michael Happe also pointed out that the YOY order backlog was healthy for both their lagging motorized division, which had a backlog increase of 30%, and their booming towable division, which had a backlog increase of 15%.

CFO Bryan Hughes highlighted that despite rising aluminum and steel costs, the company was still able to post a 21% increase in gross profit and a 68% increase in net income for the quarter.

The tariff impacts on aluminum and steel have contributed to an increase in domestic spot markets for these raw materials, and we continue to monitor the market and analyze the impact to our costs so that we can react prudently.

I would say that management has been able to act more than prudently in dealing with rising material costs, as proven by the profit numbers of the last quarter.

As an investor, it is also reassuring when a company that I am about to invest in is posting sales growth and investment returns that are better than its competition.

Management Effectiveness

WGO Industry Sector Sales - 5 Yr Growth Rate 21.61% 4.36% 6.58% Return on Assets (NYSE:TTM) 10.68% 8.17% 5.90% Return on Investment (TTM) 13.32% 9.56% 11.09% Return on Equity (TTM) 20.51% 11.32% 15.01%

Source: Reuters

The Winnebago management team has a proven track record of growing sales and generating returns on investment at an above-average rate for its shareholders. But they are not content with the status quo, and are looking to diversify the company's revenue sources.

New Growth Platform

In June 2018 Winnebago announced that would buy Chris-Craft, a well-established US based boat maker. Management is looking to broaden the company's reach in the outdoor recreational market, and believes that the Chris-Craft purchase is a great first step in diversifying its product offerings away from RVs. As Hughes stated in the earnings call:

We believe the Marine market has significant runway for growth and significant overlap with the RV market in terms of customer demographics, lifestyle and ownership crossover. The Marine industry is growing as well and increasingly attracting new boaters.

The purchase is a smart strategic move by the company which will allow it to capture more market share in the outdoor recreational market and cross-sell its products. The company has bought into a market that has shown strong sales growth over the last five years: the retail value of powerboats sold in 2016 almost doubled from the retail value of boats sold in 2012. Management expects the Chris-Craft purchase to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2019.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, WGO is a compelling buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WGO.

Additional disclosure: Note that I allocate 3% of my total portfolio to each options trade. To review the performance of my past trades please see my Blog Posts.