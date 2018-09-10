Omega Healthcare Investors: Dividend Raise 2019?

Omega Healthcare Investors is making progress on its asset repositioning program and raised the lower end of its 2018 AFFO outlook, which could point to a dividend raise in 2019.

Omega Healthcare Investors' (OHI) shares have rebounded strongly from the sell-off earlier last year that was tied to the healthcare REIT's operator troubles. Omega Healthcare Investors, however, is making progress with its strategic asset repositioning program, and management most recently raised the lower end of its 2018 AFFO-guidance. The dividend is well-covered and could potentially even be raised next year if no major operator troubles surface. Should investors sell into the current strength?

Omega Healthcare Investors' shares have been on a roll since May, recapturing all the losses it sustained since November 2017 when the healthcare REIT revealed operator troubles with Orianna Health Systems. Operator problems were also a key reason why management reduced its AFFO-guidance for 2017.

The healthcare REIT subsequently froze its dividend in order to conserve cash and focus on its strategic asset repositioning program which essentially included the transitioning of facilities from struggling operators to financially healthy operators. That being said, though, as the REIT works through its operator troubles and transitions facilities to stable operators, there is a good chance that management starts to grow the dividend again next year.

Year-to-date, Omega Healthcare Investors' shares have climbed 18.7 percent on the back of improving investor sentiment.

Focus On Growth

As part of its strategic asset repositioning program, Omega Healthcare Investors sold assets that it no longer viewed as core to the company's real estate platform. In the first quarter of 2018, for instance, Omega Healthcare Investors sold fourteen facilities and had three mortgage loans repaid. Total net cash proceeds: $98.4 million. In the second quarter of 2018, management aggressively disposed of 47 assets for $137.6 million in cash. At the same time, however, Omega Healthcare Investors completed $30 million in new investments in Q1-2018 and $77 million in new investments in Q2-2017.

Taylor Pickett, Omega’s Chief Executive Officer, had this to say about its strategic asset repositioning:

This has been an eventful yet productive quarter. We sold the majority of facilities associated with our strategic asset repositioning effort; we restructured our Signature portfolio; and we transitioned our legacy Orianna Mississippi and Indiana facilities to two existing Omega operators. We continue to work to resolve the remaining Orianna portfolio issues. While the form of that resolution is evolving, with $12.5 million of annual rent already realized, we remain confident that the final resolution will ultimately result in our previously stated range of $32 million to $38 million of annual rent or rent equivalents from the assets that previously constituted our Orianna portfolio.

As Omega Healthcare Investors concludes its strategic asset repositioning, the healthcare REIT should soon be able to leave its operator problems behind and focus on growth again. As a matter of fact, I am actually quite confident that the dividend could start to grow again in 2019.

Guidance Update

When Omega Healthcare Investors released second quarter earnings, the healthcare REIT raised its 2018e AFFO guidance from $2.96-$3.06/share to $3.03-$3.06/share in 2018, lifting the lower end of its guidance by $0.07/share. The raised guidance suggests that management is confident not only in its cash flow trajectory, but also the success of its asset repositioning program.

What About The Dividend?

I have consistently said that I think management will be able to maintain the current quarterly dividend payout of $0.66/share. The reason: The healthcare REIT still covers its dividend payout rather comfortably with adjusted funds from operations.

See for yourself.

The REIT's 2018 AFFO guidance of $3.03-$3.06/share, for instance, implies an ~87 percent payout ratio, assuming management doesn't change its $0.66/share quarterly dividend payout going forward.

Here's Omega Healthcare Investors' AFFO-payout ratio over time.

What Should Investors Do Now?

There is clearly a temptation to sell OHI into the current strength after the shares recovered all of their losses from last year's scary sell-off. That said, though, OHI remains, first and foremost, an income play, and the healthcare REIT actually looks much better today than a year ago. While the dividend is not yet growing again, I can see management handing a dividend raise to shareholders next year under the assumption that operator troubles are fully in the rear view mirror and that the company starts to grow its facility portfolio. As far as I am concerned, investors should let profits run here, and collect a nice dividend in the meantime.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Last year, Omega Healthcare Investors had to take an impairment on a direct financing lease amounting to $194.7 million as one of its operators, Orianna Health Systems, ran into trouble. Low occupancy rates in the SNF-industry and pressure on rents could push some operators over the edge any time, which in turn would hurt Omega Healthcare Investors. Investors in OHI should carefully monitor the health of its operator base and the REIT's dividend coverage stats going forward in order to be able to react quickly to a deterioration in Omega's business fundamentals.

Your Takeaway

Omega Healthcare Investors has had a good run in 2018, but now is not the time to take profits, in my opinion. The company is on the right track: It has largely resolved its operator issues, it has lifted the lower end of its 2018 AFFO guidance range, and it continues to cover its dividend with adjusted funds from operations rather easily.

Importantly, the updated 2018 AFFO guidance implies an ~87 percent payout ratio. If Omega Healthcare Investors stays clear of additional operator problems in the next couple of quarters and focuses on growth again, I am confident that the dividend could actually start to grow again. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.