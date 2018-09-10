An Apple REIT In Your Portfolio Can Be Good For You

While the economy is strong, there should be continued strength in the hospitality sector.

Photo source

Apple Hospitality (APLE) has caught my eye and I decided to start a position in my portfolio. The REIT has traded in a narrow range for the past few years and its dividend has been stagnant. However, with an already high yield and strong payment history, those looking to receive a dividend check monthly may be wise to look into APLE as well. The company is financially sound and should continue to benefit from a strong economy. As business travel demand remains and vacations are more affordable for those benefiting from the tax cut, Apple is a clear beneficiary. Investing in shares while close to their 52-week low may be a wise decision.

Company Review

Apple Hospitality is a REIT, or real estate investment trust that invests in the ownership of hotel properties.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company owns a relatively young portfolio, with an average age of only 4 years. This is important because unlike its peers, it will be able to invest its funds from operations into acquiring more hotels instead of renovations. It also gives the company the ability to attract and retain more upscale brands in its locations.

With a majority of its portfolio being upscale, the company caters more to an affluent population. This usually means being in higher-end locations where property values remain strong, traffic is great, tourism is booming, and business is doing well. This also helps protect its land values in economic hardships. With more than 180 million members of the rewards programs these two operators have, there is a strong and loyal customer base in which they can count on to fill their rooms.

The company also is highly diversified geographically. This is a positive as it offers it further protection from what could be harder hit markets in an economic downturn. An important part of an investment is ensuring the company we invest in can operate and sustain itself in good times and bad. So far, Apple Hospitality has proved it is dedicated to keeping a balanced portfolio.

As we can see above a core focus is ensuring there is attraction near its hotels to provide further demand and traffic. In doing so, it can ensure better occupancy rates, and it can ensure the financial security of its tenant. It also enables the company to put in strong escalators in its leases, as it knows it has prime real estate.

Of course, ensuring that there isn't too much exposure to one operator is important. These operators can have their own debt exposure that may be too high and could cause lease obligations to not be met.

This risk should be mitigated in that Apple Hospitality only invests in great locations. By doing so should one of its operators fail for any reason, it can quickly attract a new operator.

The company operates in a unique structure in that it doesn't just collect rent from its properties like a traditional landlord.

The company collects a part of the revenue stream the hotel generates. This is interesting as it allows the company to diversify its income and participate in the success of the property. It incentivizes Apple Hospitality to ensure it keeps its properties well kept as well. The downside of this, of course, can be that we see lower recognized revenues during an economic downturn. In other words, this could double the effect during bad times as much as it helps improve results in positive times.

The unique operating structure Apple has is certainly attractive. But to ensure it is working we must look at the company's fundamentals as well.

Fundamentals

First, we review comparable hotel operations. This only paints the financial picture of the same hotels the company has owned year over year and not new acquisitions.

As we can see, the company was able to increase RevPAR or revenue per available room. This is a positive and shows strength in its properties and operators. Additionally, let's not forget Apple Hospitality benefits as it collects a small percentage of revenue.

So far, for 2018, the company has acquired 4 hotels for a total of 605 rooms at a total cost of $136.8 million.

Source: 10-Q

At the same time, it has removed 2 hotels consisting of 175 rooms for $10 million. Looking at the average cost per room, we can assume these were lower-quality assets and is a move by management to further refine the portfolio.

Below we can see these moves also aren't taxing the balance sheet.

The company doesn't have any major debt due until 2022 and most of it is fixed at attractive rates. The company continues to perform well enough that it should have no problem meeting these obligations.

In the most recent quarter, the company saw modified funds from operations grow to $117 million or $0.51 a share. While this was 3.2% growth in total, it was the same per share amount as the year ago quarter due to an increased share count from 223 million shares to 230 million shares outstanding. The good news is that the company still trades at an attractive valuation, despite the increased share count and lack of per share FFO growth.

Valuation

Below we look at how APLE has performed versus peers.

APLE data by YCharts

We see that most lodging REITs have been trading in line, but APLE has had subpar performance.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The average for APLE peers is actually up 11%. Taking this into account, we must make sure there isn't some reason the stock shouldn't rise.

Compared to peers, it trades with a more attractive dividend and safe payout ratio of only 68%.

APLE data by YCharts

APLE has almost the lowest price to book value on top of the highest yield. It also trades at roughly 10x current FFO. There are only two peers with a lower P/FFO ratio Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR), both are much smaller and much more leveraged.

Conclusion

For investors looking for a place that has not run up with the rest of the market, Apple Hospitality REIT seems like a safe place. The company has a safe payout ratio and an attractive yield. What's even better is that investors are paid monthly to hold shares in a top-notch operator. Going forward, the company could become an acquisition target, as it continues to trade at such a low valuation. With the recent bidding war for LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) leaving Blackstone (BX) empty-handed, they could be on the hunt again.

This is a stock-pickers' market, and with cash on hand, I decided to put it somewhere that has been left behind. I also wanted to add further income to my portfolio after a few other REIT sales. Investors would probably be wise to look at entering a position in APLE while the shares are yielding over 6%. Any turn in the economy would need to be closely watched, but I presume the company will make it through just fine.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.