Five Below Continues To Prove Bears Wrong, But Valuation Is An Ongoing Concern

Dynamic off-price retailer Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) continues to prove bears wrong, reporting yet another double beat-and-raise quarter that has sent the stock to new all-time highs. This streak of double-beat quarters started in March 2017 (seven quarters ago), and stock has risen by nearly 240% in that stretch.

Although we are impressed with Five Below's operating results in the quarter and firmly believe in the company's long-term growth narrative, we continue to believe that valuation is an ongoing concern for this company. Having said that, the consumer backdrop is very strong right now, and Five Below is the leader of the pack in retail, so this stock should be able to head higher into the end of the year. Further gains, however, will likely be capped by valuation, and we wouldn't be surprised to see a big holiday surge be followed by a New Year's sell-off in 2019. Overall, we take a near-term bullish, medium-term bearish, and long-term bullish stance on FIVE.

FIVE data by YCharts

Investors who follow Five Below know that its growth narrative has been consistently characterized by 20%-plus revenue growth and 20%-plus profit growth. The "20/20" nature of Five Below is a by-product of the company's tremendous unit growth potential (~700 stores today, versus 2,500 store potential; the store base is growing around 20% per year) and a consistently positive comparable sales growth trajectory, the combination of which has led to robust revenue growth and margin expansion. Moreover, the company has clearly found, and is dominating, a niche of retail that involves selling off-price, trendy gifts with a continually rotating product assortment. The long-term bull thesis surrounding FIVE stock is that this company will grow that niche over the next several years as it expands its real estate footprint, and that expansion will power robust revenue and profit growth in a long-term window.

Second-quarter numbers affirm this long-term bull thesis and put to rest slowing growth concerns. Net sales rose 23% in the quarter, while comparable sales rose 3% and the store base grew by nearly 19%. Those numbers by themselves are impressive. But the 3% comp is especially impressive because it laps against a record Q2 last year, wherein comparable sales rose more than 9%. Thus, on two-year stack basis, comparable sales are up ~12%, far better than Q1's two-year stack comparable sales growth of under 6%. As such, slowing growth concerns which have hung over this stock are being put to rest, and FIVE is soaring to new all-time highs as a result.

FIVE data by YCharts

We think this rally can continue in the near term. The consumer backdrop is increasingly healthy ahead of the holiday season, with retail sales up big over the past 3 months and consumer confidence at essentially a 20-year high. Plus, the savings rate is still above normal, so consumers still have more financial firepower to turn confidence into more shopping. Altogether, it looks like retailers are setting up for a big holiday season. Five Below has consistently been a top performer in the retail sector, so this macro-retail tailwind will most likely provide a nice boost for the company in the back-half of 2018.

US Personal Savings Rate data by YCharts

More than that, Five Below sells a lot of small gifts and toys. That is the stuff that Toys R Us would sell. But Toys R Us is gone, and this will be the first holiday shopping period without that company. That inevitably should translate into heavier traffic flow for Five Below.

Overall, thanks to robust consumer strength and the Toys R Us bankruptcy, Five Below is set up to have a really good holiday season. That means that the current rally in FIVE stock has momentum to persist into the end of the year.

But at these levels, and especially higher, valuation is a problem for Five Below. This is a retail company trading at more than 50X forward earnings. That is a far bigger forward multiple than every FAANNG stock has, apart from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Granted, Five Below deserves a big multiple because of its huge unit growth potential, but even if you model out to 2,500 stores (which would take about 8 years at the current real estate expansion rate) and assume healthy margin expansion, it is still tough to justify a $130 price tag on the stock. Indeed, the consensus price target on Wall Street for FIVE is below the current stock price.

FIVE PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts FIVE data by YCharts

We don't think valuation will kill this stock with momentum so strong and sentiment so bullish right now, especially ahead of what promises to be a big holiday season. But eventually, valuation risks will rear their ugly head and FIVE will trip up. We think that "tripping" could happen early in 2019, after holiday season euphoria has faded and the market is left with a retail stock trading at 50X forward earnings without a big catalyst on the horizon.

If that does happen, we think sizable dips in FIVE should be bought. Given improving fundamentals, we believe a reasonable price target for the stock is $117, based on forecasting 20% revenue growth and healthy margin expansion driving earnings to $13 per share by 2025, applying a market-average forward multiple of 16X on that to get a 2024 price target of $208, and discounting back by 10% per year to arrive at a 2018 price target of $117. Consequently, we wouldn't need FIVE stock to drop much in order for the fundamentals to support further upside. From this perspective, we maintain a near-term bullish, medium-term bearish, and long-term bullish outlook on FIVE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.