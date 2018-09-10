Digital Realty Trust: A Growing REIT In The Computer Sector

The company's three-year forward CAGR of 8% is good and will give you good growth with the increasing need for more and more computer facilities.

DLR has increased its dividend for the past 14 years and presently has a yield of 3.3%, which is above average.

Digital Realty Trust increased its dividend in March 2018 by $0.08 to $1.01/Qtr., or 10%, and has plenty of FFO to continue the dividend growth looking forward.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR), one of the largest computer services facility companies, is a buy for the total return income investor. The management of DLR is good and has continued to grow by buying bolt-on companies and using its cash to expand existing properties. The stock comprises 3.6% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

DLR's position will be left to grow over time and added to whenever a dip happens. DLR is a good company with a high yield and demand in the growing computer service business.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Digital Realty Trust has a good chart going up and to the right for 2014-2017, then it hit a down leg with the market correction, creating a buying opportunity, and the company price is back up again near its target. The annualized total return over 5 years at 19% shows the growth of DLR in the computer services sector.

Fundamentals of Digital Realty Trust will be reviewed on the following topics below:

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article, "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Digital Realty Trust passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below:

Digital Realty Trust does meet my dividend guideline of having increased dividends for eight of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with fourteen years of increasing dividends and a 3.3% yield. Digital Realty Trust is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The FFO payout ratio is low at 61% for a REIT and leaves plenty left over to grow the business. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on properties. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 billion. DLR passes this guideline. DLR is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $25.6 billion. Digital Realty Trust's 2018 projected total yearly FFO flow at $1.4 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means to continue the growth of the dividend for many years to come. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly expense distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 8.0% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Digital Realty Trust can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of the computer information technology sector and the increasing streaming of video content. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. DLR passes this guideline since the total return is 182.32%, more than the Dow's total return of 57.95%. Looking back, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $28,100 today. This makes Digital Realty Trust a good investment for the total return investor that has future growth as the computer sector continues to grow. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. DLR's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a recent target price of $125, passing the guideline. DLR's price is presently 2% below the target. It is under the target price at present and has a moderate price to FFO ratio of 18, making it a fair buy at this entry point if you are an investor that wants income with above-average dividend yield and good growth. I believe that the growth of the computer sector will continue and DLR will grow more than present projected S&P CFRA CAGR of 8%. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great, and the above-average yield makes DLR a good business to own for income with steady strong growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes DLR interesting is the potential long-term growth, as more computer services facilities are required, and the income for the income investors is great.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Digital Realty Trust passes the Dow baseline in my 56.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 56.0-month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 182.32% makes Digital Realty Trust a great investment for the total return investor who also wants a steady income. DLR has an above-average dividend yield of 3.3% and has had increases for the past 14 years, making DLR also a good choice for the dividend income investor.

Dow's 56.0-month total return baseline is 57.95%.

Company Name 56.0-month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Digital Realty Trust +182.32% +124.37% 3.3%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on July 26, 2018, Digital Realty Trust reported FFO of $1.66 that beat expected FFO by $0.05 and compared to last year at $1.52. Total revenue was at $755 million, increasing 33.4% compared to last year. This was a good report with the bottom line above expectations and the top line increasing. The next earnings report will be out in late October 2018, and FFO is expected to be $1.63 compared to last year at $1.26. The company guided FFO for the year to $6.55-6.65, an increase from the last quarter as the size of existing properties is increased, and new bolt-on properties are added.

Business Overview

Digital Realty Trust is one of the largest data center facility REITs in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters:

"Digital Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and collocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud, and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 145 operating properties, including 14 properties held as investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, of which 104 are located throughout the United States, 32 are located in Europe, four are located in Asia, three are located in Australia, and two are located in Canada."

Overall, Digital Realty Trust is a good business with an 8% CAGR projected growth as more computer service facilities is needed going forward. The good FFO provides DLR with the capability to continue its growth by increasing revenue as it buys bolt-on properties.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on June 13th, they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates two more times this year, but will go slow at one for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. It's expected that the Fed will raise rates at the end of September, which I believe will be the last this year.

From July 26, 2018, earnings call, William Stein (Chief Executive Officer) said:

"Let's begin with a recap of the strategic initiatives we laid out at our Investor Day in December. As you may recall, we told you then our top priority was deepening connections with our customers, and we expected to achieve our objectives through a global connected, sustainable framework. We highlighted several initiatives we were undertaking to reorient our business around our customers, including our executive sponsorship program, our Digital Delivers customer success program, and steps we've taken to streamline the customer contracting process. A little over six months later, I'm pleased to report these initiatives are bearing fruit. The strong performance of the digital team delivered in the first half clearly benefited from a healthy economic backdrop and the robust growth of our customers' businesses. But there's no doubt that our growing mind share with customers has also benefited from our concerted efforts to reorient our business around their needs. We are committed to powering our global portfolio with 100% renewable energy because we believe it's the right thing to do and because it matters to our customers. Our 20-megawatt utility-scale solar power purchase contract announced in December 2017 commenced operations in late March. This is the most recent project in our 184-megawatt renewable portfolio to come online, and it is now delivering low-cost renewable energy at Ashburn. In North America, new data centers are popping up across the primary data center metros, especially in Northern Virginia, which is by far the largest and most active metro in the world, and through which more than 70% of the world's Internet traffic passes every day. Northern Virginia is also Digital Realty's largest concentration. We are blessed to own 370 megawatts of state-of-the-art capacity in our existing portfolio along with 63 megawatts currently under construction that are 87% pre-leased, in addition to 243 acres of strategic landholdings that will support the build-out of another 390 megawatts of future capacity."

The graphic below shows the demand/supply capability for major areas of the company's facilities.

This shows the feelings of the top management for the continued growth of the business and shareholder returns and the action being taken to continue the growth of the company.

DLR's forward growth potential is shown in the graphic below.

Takeaways

Digital Realty Trust is a great investment choice for the income investor with its high yield and a good choice for the total return investor. I took the recent downturn as a long-term opportunity to get a great income stream at a bargain price and added to my position. Digital Realty Trust is 3.6% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be increased as cash is available. If you want a growing income in a growing industrial sector, DLR may be the right investment for you.

