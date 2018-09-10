Weekly Fund Wrap: Waging On Growth

President Trump said he may impose $267bn of tariffs on China in addition to the proposed $200bn which the US administration is expected to move on shortly. Emerging Markets were rattled by an assassination attempt of a frontrunner in Brazilian elections as well as a controversial farm repossession bill in South Africa.

Macro

Wages rose more than expected and by most since the last recession. Quarterly private hourly earnings increased 2.9% from a year ago vs. an estimate of 2.7%. Nonfarm payrolls also rose 201,000 vs. an estimate of 190,000 jobs. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.9 percent.

Source: FRED

Markets

This past week was the worst week for cross-asset performance since March of this year. The higher-than-expected rise in wages weighed on Fixed-Income assets while hawkish tariff rhetoric from the U.S. administration held equities back.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

This past week's sector returns show the breadth of market underperformance. MLPs have tended not to follow equities and commodities as closely as they have in the past plus the sector was arguably due for a pause in its recent underperformance.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

Fund Space

All sector NAVs, with the exception of Loan funds, fell this week as sector discounts were more mixed.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

Checking in on our weekly sector table, MLPs, Global Income, Loans and Munis look attractive on a Z-Score basis. It's not at all clear to us why MLPs, which have had a strong run so far on improved fundamentals, should be underperforming unless the market expects a strong reversion in the sector. Similarly, we think we are nowhere near done with the Fed hiking cycle so the poor performance of the Loan sector is another mystery, unless the market has taken a pessimistic view (which we think is not entirely unjustifiable) on loan fund asset quality.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

We are fairly calm about Emerging Market debt, particularly funds without much local-currency exposure. This is because to suffer actual capital losses, as opposed to mark-to-market losses, we need to see actual defaults by EM corporates and sovereigns. While this can, of course, happen, the spread currently on offer on Emerging Market external debt exceeds that of developed markets when adjusted for credit quality and is beginning to look attractive to us on an absolute basis.

More broadly, we think the improved current account balance position, larger foreign exchange reserves and subdued overall inflation argues for a solid fundamental position of EM on average. Floating exchange rates and credible central bank policies serve to cushion trends and adjustments in US interest rate policy.

Averages, however, tend to hide pockets of imbalances and it is these imbalances which can lead to mark-to-market losses and possibly spill over into fundamentals. We think that for recent volatility to spill over into fundamentals we need to see much worse news in idiosyncratic stories like Turkey and Argentina. We also need to see systemic issues like serious economic stalling in China and we need to see a bigger deterioration in trade politics.

On the idiosyncratic side of the ledger, we think the situation in Turkey and Argentina are likely to be contained with limited spillover. Much of commentary about these countries takes the form of rear-view mirror analysis, which goes something like this - because the cost of dollars is going up it was inevitable that these countries would suffer crises given their reliance on external funding. While it is true that the combination of a stronger dollar and rising US interest rates makes for a historically poor macro environment for Emerging Markets, we think the recent volatility in these markets is linked more to a poor political than a poor market environment.

More specifically, Turkey's decision to run the economy hot for the last few years as well as its unorthodox monetary policy environment has resulted in extremely high inflation and currency depreciation. Policy makers have acknowledged this mistake which has stabilized markets recently. However, more importantly, micro analysis of the key participants in the economy, namely, banks, households and corporates tells us that the recent currency depreciation will have a much smaller fallout that commonly expected. Banks are not allowed to be net short dollars, households are long dollars via FX deposits and only those large corporates are allowed to have dollar liabilities that have natural hedges (exporters) or that have hedges in place. All in all, we think there will be pain but we expect it to be contained.

Argentina is a more difficult case to analyze. The IMF program appears to be in place and effectively replaces the country's market access to its debt rollover over the next year. Much depends on the ability of the government to press on with financial reforms through a necessary recession and in view of political opposition. That said, Argentina's economy is just one third the size of Brazil and the country has defaulted 8 times since its independence and twice in the 21st century so any further weakness should, to some extent, be priced in.

On the systemic or macro side of the ledger, we have a managed slowdown in Chinese growth which we think is more important than the measured path of Fed tightening. We also have a slump in commodity prices and a strong dollar both of which add to the unfavorable macro backdrop. We think that these factors are far more relevant, however, for Emerging Market equities and local currency debt than for external debt which should remain supported by an extended global economic cycle and decent valuations.

So far we have discussed the idiosyncratic and systemic risk environment faced by Emerging Markets. This is necessary but not sufficient in order to understand whether EM is attractive from an investing perspective. To do this, we need to marry the risk presented by the asset class with its current valuation. It is only when risk and valuation are aligned (or even better when valuation overstates the risk in the asset class) that the asset class becomes a compelling investment proposition. Unless we combine a risk analysis with valuation we are unable to say whether an asset is rich or cheap, we can only say whether its price is high or low.

It is important to keep in mind that this type of analysis is more suited to a long-term portfolio allocation process which continuously tweaks the allocation in favor of asset classes offering attractive risk / reward rather than in short-term tactical trading terms.

Valuation Hierarchy

Before looking at our favorite valuation metrics, we should look at the full scale of what is encompassed by valuation, specifically when we are talking about a particular sector. We can break this down into three broad aspects:

Fundamentals: this is what we discussed above, specifically broad trends in current account balances, FX reserves and monetary policy governance as well as the idiosyncratic and systemic / macro issues relevant to the asset class.

Underlying Asset Class: the valuation of the underlying asset class itself, which in our example here, is the Emerging Market Sovereign and Corporate dollar-denominated bonds.

Investment Vehicle: the investment vehicle itself adds an important valuation layer. For example, it would be foolish to invest on the basis of supportive fundamentals and asset class valuations in a closed-end fund which held overpriced individual assets while also trading at a significant premium to NAV.

Valuation Metrics

The key valuation metric of the underlying asset is the spread of EM dollar-bonds. In the chart below we see that the credit spread has risen well above the 10-year record in early 2018 but is still trading significantly below the post-GFC average. So, it is heading in the right direction but it's not outright attractive.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

Doing the same exercise on a relative basis by comparing the spread of EM dollar bonds with US High Yield bonds, we see that the 2% pickup in EM bonds is historically attractive though well off the highs of 5% we have seen in 2009 and 2016.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

Turning now to the closed-end fund Emerging Market Income price action.

The price volatility of the sector is still pretty benign and does not yet indicate broad investor revulsion.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

Maximum 1-year gross price drawdown is still well above prior periods.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

14-day RSI is currently low but not near record lows.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

Last 12-Month distribution rate is becoming to look attractive however we think this overstates the case given that the local currency closed-end funds have not yet cut distribution rates to account for lower distribution generation capacity due to weakness in local currencies.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

Checking in on actual funds below we see that they are divided into two halves: funds that are neutrally-priced focusing on external debt with low NAV volatility and low double-digit drawdowns and funds with a partial allocation to local-currency debt that appear expensive on Z-Score and have high NAV volatility and consequently higher drawdowns. This means that fund selection is important and we would avoid the bottom three funds in the table below until fund valuations normalize.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Bloomberg

Overall, we can see that the EM dollar debt sector has gone a long way towards rebalancing away from rich valuations of the past year. However, we are not yet close to the levels seen over the past 10 years. In addition, technicals such as price volatility and short-term momentum do not indicate investor capitulation. All in all, we think the sector is not rich but at the same time it is not yet obviously cheap.

We remain biased in favor of external debt. The issue we have with local currency debt is that the move to floating exchange rates in Emerging Markets that has allowed the financial system to bend rather than break as had been the case for fixed peg regimes is precisely the thing which has increased volatility and led to outsized moves in local currencies. As FX is now the easiest channel of adjustment, it makes local-currency debt problematic, particularly, in an environment of rising US rates and stronger dollar.

Cassandra's Inverse

As a final point, the general commentary surrounding Emerging Markets provides an interesting example of a certain bias among market participants.

There is a tendency in the financial market commentariat to see crises everywhere and to pump out dire warnings about impending doom. An individual who takes a benign stance and gets it wrong is punished much more than someone who cries doom and gets it wrong. The former person is pilloried as a naive ignoramus while the latter is called overly cautious at worst. Both sides, however, can lose a lot of money.

Perhaps this bias comes from the assymetry of potential returns - the former individual can lose a lot of money quickly by positioning bullishly into a sell-off while the latter can lose money consistently over the long-term through an overly bearish stance in a rallying market, being flat and giving up carry or via excessive tactical overtrading. So, we think this behavioral bias is worth keeping in mind for a more rational approach to the investment process.

Conclusion

This past week was a good reminder of the potential volatility of the closed-end fund space despite a favorable macro backdrop. We continue to feel strong about a barbelled approach of low-vol Loan funds as well as the higher-volatility MLP sector. Both sectors are well-positioned on valuation terms as well as late-cycle dynamics of rising inflation and interest rates. On the Emerging Market front, we think the dollar bond sector is beginning to look appealing as rich valuations are normalizing in light of idiosyncratic stories, however, we think the investment thesis is not yet a slam dunk.

Good Luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.