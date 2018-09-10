A Tale Of 2 Social Media Networks With Only 1 Worth Your Money

Nevertheless, it's clear that one of the two is worth investors' money while the other one may keep on falling.

The problems that the big brother, Facebook, is suffering from are not helping either.

Snapchat (SNAP), the instant messaging and photo application, priced its IPO on March 1st 2017 at $17 a share. During their first day of trading (March 2nd 2017), shares rose as high as $26.05 and fell as low as $23.50 before closing at $24.48 a share, a 44% rise.

More than 200M shares - the entire size of the IPO - changed hands during the first day of trading, accounting for circa 10% of the total volume of trading on the NYSE that day.

Basically, this was the so-called swan- (or snap-) song for the Cygnus olor (aka "mute swan"). Last week the stock traded as low as $9.62 (9/6/2018), a 67.32% drop since touching $29.44 on the second day of trading (3/3/2017)

SNAP data by YCharts

Interestingly, though accidentally, on the very date (9/6/2018) when SNAP reached an all-time low, Twitter (TWTR) closed below its 200-day moving average for the first time since September 2017.

Last Friday, the stock traded as low as $ 29.82, down 37.6% from its high of $47.79 (6/15/2018)

TWTR data by YCharts

It seems like social media networks are having rough times and there are plenty of reasons for this downtrend:

Disappointing earnings and/or outlook Debate regarding the involvement of politics (i.e. whether conservative voices are being treated unfairly on his platform) in business decisions Index shakeup. Both S&P and MSCI are overhauling their Global Industry Classification System ("GICS") by shuttering of Telecom and the creation of Communication. User Growth, especially in light of more aggressive account suspension policies. Anti-trust inquiries/investigations Lower number of followers due to a policy change that no longer counts locked accounts, suspected of fraud. Affected by Facebook (FB) in general and its Instagram platform specifically. Free speech and/or content debate Relevancy Trump trolling effect Lower daily active users ("DAUs") and advertising average revenue per user ("ARPU")



Nonetheless, it's important to note that there are three main differences between TWTR and SNAP.

On March 1st 2017, the Snapchat's IPO, Twitter market cap was $11B while Snapchat market cap was $28B. Today, however, Twitter market cap is over $23B while Snapchat market cap is lower than $13B

SNAP Market Cap data by YCharts

Over the past year, TWTR is already making money (positive EPS) while SNAP still seems far from reaching a break-even point

TWTR EPS Basic (Quarterly) data by YCharts

While the short interest of TWTR (as % of float) remains stable in the single-digit, that of SNAP has tripled and even now - after the stock lost 2/3 of its value - remains above 20%

TWTR Short Interest data by YCharts

Bottom line: Two social media networks that deal with similar problem and one mighty big brother (Facebook). Nonetheless, one of those worth your money.

At The Wheel of FORTUNE, we took the following positions:

This mean that at $43.95 (=$40+$3.95) we became sellers, at $27.25 (=$31-$3.75) we are happy to buy more, and at the current share price of $30.49 we are actually looking at a price of $37.68=$30.49+$3.95+$3.75-($31-$30.49), an 88.4% since we bought the stock 13.5 months ago.

Not as good as our long AMD (AMD) position is doing but nothing to complain about...

Author's note: Blog Posts notifications are only being sent to those who follow an author at real time. In order to receive notifications regarding both articles and blog posts that we publish regularly at real time you must ensure that you're (not only) following us (but also doing so) at real time. In order to follow us at real time go to Author Email Alerts, where the list of all the authors you follow appear, and make sure that "get e-mail alerts" is ticked on!

The Wheel of FORTUNE's monthly review for July is now available (August soon...). Check it out while our free trial is still on! TWoF is one of SA Marketplace's most comprehensive services. We view our service as a "supermarket of ideas" with an emphasis on risk management and risk-adjusted returns. We cover all asset-classes: commons, preferreds, public debts, baby bonds, options, currencies and commodities. With Trapping Value on-board, you’re getting two leading authors for the price of one. Before committing to the service on a long-term basis, take advantage of the free trial - allowing for a two-week, free of charge, first-hand experience.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.