The Trouble With Fundamentals

In the never-ending battle between fundamental analysts and technical analysts about which school of thought holds the most value, I tend to side with the technical analysts. While I don't believe that one should write off fundamental analysis and ignore it as some die-hard technical analysts do, I do think the technicals trump the fundamentals when there is a clear divergence between the two. The issue with strictly fundamental approaches is that they are lagging and unfortunately do not display the whole picture. The fundamentals often look the rosiest after a significant advance, and the real story doesn't come out until months later when the stock is already on the verge of heading into a new bear market or down significantly from its highs. This article will discuss a case study of ElDorado Gold (EGO) to make this point clear and shed some light on the issues behind fundamental only analysis. Ultimately I believe that the best performance comes from marrying both the technicals and the fundamentals, but knowing when to bend and discount the fundamentals if the technicals begin to give way. We can choose to listen to what the big money is saying when they upgrade a stock or send out a bullish analyst report, or we can watch what they're actually doing by looking at the chart for cues. The former is a naive exercise as it assumes the big money is going to give us the memo on when to get out, the latter is a proactive approach that doesn't put our blind faith in those who do not have our interests in mind.

(Source: ASX Market Watch)

Ed Seykota championed the school of technical analysis with his below quote which I found to be very insightful:

"Fundamentals that are you read about are typically useless as the market has already discounted the price, and I call them 'funny-mentals'. However if you catch on early before others believe, you might have valuable 'surprise-a-mentals'.

Mark Abraham of Quantitative Capital Management also made a very insightful point with his own quote along the same line as Seykota's:

“While a fundamental analyst may be able to properly evaluate the economics underlying a stock, I do not believe they can predict how the masses will process this same information. Ultimately, it is the dollar-weighted collective opinion of all market participants that determines whether a stock goes up or down. This consensus is revealed by analyzing price.”

What Seykota and Abraham were trying to say was that while we might be able to do the best research in the world and know the exact supply/demand picture for a product and industry that a stock is in, we cannot know for sure how other traders and fund managers will feel about this information. Unless we are trading against ourselves, it doesn't help all that much to know what we think about a particular stock's fundamental picture and recent developments with the company. While we may see a new development or earnings report for a company as a blow-out and a reason to start a new position in a stock, the big money might be looking at their unrealized gain in the stock and deciding there are stocks with better upside out there to put their capital to work.

I've heard at least 1000 times since I started trading about how XYZ stock was upgraded and it's a buy, or how a specific stock reported news that has to propel it higher. These catalysts are fine and dandy, but I'm not one to put my blind faith in what someone else is telling me, especially in a business that can be as deceptive as Wall Street. None of the big banks were ringing the bell at the top in 2007 and early 2008, and it would make no sense for them to. They are concerned about their own interests, and they want to get their shares out and protect themselves. By sending out sell recommendations on stocks like Lehman Brothers (LEH) in late 2007 and early 2008, they would be exacerbating the selling and starting a panic in the stock before they would be able to unload their shares to unsuspecting buyers quietly. The same adage holds true in the market as it does in life. Watch what people do, not what they say. If we watched what the big money was doing in late 2007 and early 2008, we would have seen heavy and deliberate selling of Lehman stock at the $55.00 level more than a year before the worst of the news arrived and flashed across the news wires. The big money cannot hide that they are getting out a stock, we have a wonderful indicator at our disposal called "Volume" to get these cues ahead of time. Winston Churchill said 'those that fail to learn from history and doomed to repeat it' and focusing solely on the fundamentals while the big money heads for the exits a year ahead of you is the act of doing exactly as this famous leader preached not to do.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

A more recent case study for those that didn't trade through the Financial Crisis nearly a decade ago is the admiration for ElDorado Gold shown by analysts in Q2 through Q3 of 2016. While there were eight bullish buy recommendations out on the stock as the fundamentals were looking their best after the company put up its first increase in annual EPS in five years, the stock itself was telling a completely different story. I was the lonely bear on the stock at the time in my article "ElDorado Gold: No More Second Chances" and it was unthinkable stance to take as 90% of commenters thought I was a fool for taking a stance based on a chart, but ignoring the obvious upside of their Greek Mines. I will gladly admit that the below bullish theses put forth did correctly assess the fundamentals as the company had lowered its debt, was upbeat on its expansion in Greece and was touting how it was on track to become a 400,000 plus ounce producer. The problem was that these analysts completely ignored the state of disarray from a technical standpoint and the fact that the big money was saying 'no thanks' as they headed for the exits. Herein lies the problem with a solely fundamental approach, some moves have already priced in what the news will be, and buying on that news is trapping you in a stock that the big money is selling out of into the positive sentiment.

(Source: Author's Table, Microsoft Excel)

As we can see from the below chart of ElDorado Gold from August of 2016, things were already looking quite messy from a chart standpoint. The stock had broken beneath its uptrend line, it was living below its 50-day moving average (blue line), and it had closed below its 200-day moving average (yellow line). We also saw the heaviest volume selling bar since 2010 at the top of this move, and unless one was ignoring this, it was clear to see what the big money was really doing at the time. I don't know about the average investor, but if it's not good enough for the big money, it's not something I want to be a part of either. The big money is what ultimately moves stock, and when they are busy selling at their fastest pace in five years, one probably wants to step aside and at least wait for the smoke to clear.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to the weekly chart from two years ago, we can see the technicals for the stock were starting to stink a little bit. Some excerpts from the article are shown in the below image with the technical chart in my thesis which had detailed a clear avoid and sell recommendation on the stock. Since that time there has been no reprieve for the bulls as the stock has slid more than 80%. Some investors are unfortunately worse off as the buy recommendations have not stopped over the past 18 months and many have averaged down and are sitting with a larger position than they started with in this dog.

The beautiful thing about the technicals is that heeding them and checking on them once in a while can keep us out of trouble. An investor might have spent a week or two formulating a bullish thesis on ElDorado Gold at the start of Q3 2016, but a quick glance at the technicals would have told them the market was not agreeing with their bullish stance. The big money was selling it off, the stock was making new 3-month lows, and the stock was stuck beneath its 200-day moving average. If we were pick up a carton of milk and go to drink from it but suddenly smell something strange, we'd quickly pour the continents into the sink and throw it out. For those that are open-minded in the stock market, the same can be done with sour stocks. A company may look fine on the outside just like a carton of milk would, but a strange smell upon further inspection is a reason to take a step back and change one's mind. Unfortunately, while most people are okay with being wrong about their carton of milk and disposing of it, they're less inclined to admit to being wrong about a stock and throwing it to the trash bin. One does not need to be right to make money in the market; they just need to throw out the bad milk when they smell that something might be up. The most significant problems for investors and traders do not come from a lack of winners; it comes from the few losers that cause large draw-downs in the equity of a portfolio. This is because losers pyramid against a trader and 50% loser requires a 100% winner to break-even.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

There are dozens of other examples I could provide about the fundamentals not telling the complete story, such as Randy McKay's monster trade on the British Pound in 1976. At the time, the British government had announced they would not allow it to trade above $1.72 due to a concern it would lead to increased imports. Despite news of the government intervention and their intention to put a ceiling on the currency, the Pound broke through $1.72 and ran up to near the $2.00 range. A fundamental only analyst would have considered this trade to be the lowest-risk short trade of the decade with the government on their side intervening to keep a lid on the Pound. McKay saw the trade a different way, if the Pound was able to move through $1.72 despite the government intervention, it was likely going to head much higher, and the fundamentals absolutely had to be discounted. He eventually unloaded nearly 1500 contracts at the $1.90 level.

The point of this article is not to completely discount the fundamentals, but instead to point out that the best opportunities come when both the technicals and the fundamentals are confirming each other. If the fundamental picture is as bullish as can be but the stock is in a bear market, and heavy selling is showing up on the weekly charts, this is a tell-tale sign that the big money sees better opportunities elsewhere and is liquidating their position. Fundamental analysts can call charts voodoo and compare technical analysis to reading tea leaves, but eventually when a real bear market hits (which it will) they will quickly change their tune. The only way to see this transition ahead of time is by watching what the big money is doing and taking a periodic view of the technical picture; otherwise one will be selling when the crowd is which isn't of much help to anyone.

The mining sector is littered with tombstones of former high-flyers like Allied Nevada Gold, Primero Mining (OTCPK:PPPMF) and Rubicon Minerals, and obituaries are likely already being prepared for names like New Gold (NGD), Pershing Gold Corp (PGLC), ElDorado Gold, Alio Gold (ALO) a few others. Unless one wants to hold a share in these tombstones, it is imperative that one spends at least a few minutes looking at the charts and the big picture instead of focusing solely on the most recent news release, management's spin on the company or the latest balance sheet.

The big money are like elephants, they move slow and deliberate, but they cannot hide their footprints. Just like we shouldn't stand in the way of a herd of elephants, it's ill-advised to stand in front of the big money when they decide they're going in one direction. Each weekly bar on the chart gives a clue as to what direction the elephants are moving, and each volume bar tells us how many elephants are participating in that migration. Stop worrying about what the elephants told you two weeks ago, but instead watch what direction they're going in. We can be on the right side of the market if we choose to be, but we absolutely will eventually suffer large pitfalls if we choose to be ignorant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I would love to know what companies you believe are superior long ideas that are underrated. While I do track 3000+ stocks on a weekly basis, there are always a few that fly under my radar. My articles get plenty of comments, and I'm always open to new ideas and food for thought. If you like this article and hope to see more like it in the future, check the little thumbs up at the end of the article. In addition, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.