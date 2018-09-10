Five Below: Discount Retail At A Premium Valuation

Even though the company is valued quite richly, I am still buying on dips.

Over the past few months, I have looked at many retailers. Some struggled due to a focus on brick and mortar sales while others were successful thanks to rising online sales and improved marketing. Five Below (FIVE) is a different story. This company is massively expanding its store network in the US while focusing on the right product assortment. The result is an impressive growth story. Both sales and EPS beat estimates in the second quarter while comps were able to grow despite record comps growth in Q2 of 2017. The stock remains a buy even though the company is trading at premium levels.

Source: Five Below

EPS Beat Again

EPS growth has been quite interesting. Actual EPS results have beaten estimates every single time since Q3 of 2016 while the growth rate has been in the double digits over the past few years. In the second quarter, EPS came in at $0.45 versus expectations of $0.38. Not only is this another 18.4% beat, it is also 50% higher compared to Q2 of 2017.

Source: Estimize

Sales came in at $348 million versus expectations of $335 million. This too is the 8th consecutive sales beat with a growth rate of 23%. At this point, it is also important to mention that the 23% growth rate is not significantly slower compared to previous quarters. Since 2015, the growth rate has been close to 23% which is a good sign and an indication that the company's explosive growth streak is not slowing. In other words, the company is not just growing at high levels, we are not even seeing a growth slow down.

FIVE Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

That said, comparable store sales added 2.7% which is a very strong result. The reason is a 9.3% comps growth number in Q2 of 2017 which is an extremely tough comparison. Nonetheless, Five Below managed to add another 2.7% to that number.

The company also opened 34 new stores. 9 of those made it to the top­ 25 all-time summer grand opening lists. Five Below also entered Arkansas which is the 33rd state the company is operating in.

And last but not least, the company improved its gross margins by 0.2 points compared to the prior-year quarter. At this point, gross margins are at 35.1% while operating margins are at 8.75%. The bigger trend shows that margins are consistent. One could say that operating margins are in a very slow uptrend. Even though that's not spectacular, there is a strong case to be made in favor of the company simply because the company is not suffering from rising input inflation like wages. Adding to that, the company is not in a good situation to raise prices given its focus on discount products with a price below $5.

FIVE Operating Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The company's main bull case is its store growth. And that's not (only) coming from me but from management as well.

The biggest driver of our growth continues to be our new stores and the performance by our new stores remains strong

That said, there is plenty of growth left.

What's Next?

First of all, store growth has done very well over the past few years. The company has grown its footprint in the US from 67 stores in 2017 to 625 at the end of 2017. In the first half of 2018, the company has added another 67 stores which are roughly half of the 125 stores that are planned to be opened this year. In the third quarter, Five Below is planning on opening 50 new stores which would be a new quarterly record. The long-term target is 2,500 new stores which are 3.3 times bigger than the store count that is expected at the end of this year.

Source: Five Below Investor Presentation (September 2018)

Moreover, key to the company's success is its merchandise. Even though the company sells very cheap products, we see that the company is quite successful in benefiting from certain product trends. The company offers products that are prone to high demand like Spinners or products connected to the Frozen and Star Wars brands.

This drives the company's brand awareness and builds a stronger customer connection. Flexibility is one of the company's core strengths. Changing trends require quick adjustments. Marketing is one of the measures to continue to inform customers about trends and current merchandise. In Q2, the company ran summer ads in markets covering 40% of the company's total stores. This is up from 25% in Q2 of 2017.

Also, special events are increasingly successful. Five Below is focusing on Mother's Day celebrations and special summer season events on top of cool, trendy tech toys for fathers according to the company.

All of these events will take place in the company's stores that are either having or getting a new outlook. Five Below aims to create an 'inviting and fun atmosphere'.

All things considered, Five Below's stock (black line in graph below) started to gain momentum along with the Retail ETF (XRT). Before that, the stock has gone nowhere - just like the average retail stock.

Source: TradingView

Five Below is up 250% since the start of 2017 which has increased the company's valuation quite a bit. At this point, the company is trading at 63 times earnings with a forward PE ratio of 43. The PEG ratio of 2.54. All of these numbers indicate that traders are betting on 'quality earnings'. In other words, earnings growth is expected to be higher in the long run. That's OK and it perfectly makes sense. If this company was trading at let's say 10 times earnings, there would be something wrote given the low expectations from investors.

I believe that Five Below will continue to do really well as long as the US consumer (retail growth) supports the bull case. The problem is that headwinds like a slower economy would have the potential to seriously harm the bull case due to the high valuation/expectations.

At this point, I am in favor of buying this stock on dips. The company has a lot of potential left and the market environment is rock solid. However, if the economy turns I am very likely to sell my position again.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FIVE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.