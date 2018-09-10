Neutral Rate: Are We There Yet?

The Fed has room to pause and room to ease again should it need to. It may be running out of time to do either however.

The US domestic economy is showing signs of accelerating into a global economic slowdown that its own President is creating. The President should be given and has taken credit for the domestic acceleration also. Clearly, this unstable situation cannot last forever, as the President and the economy will accelerate into their global limits unless high policymaking is adjusted.

With only its Congressional dual mandate to adhere to, the Fed should be tightening monetary policy well before President Trump has tightened global liquidity. Chairman Powell is dealing with the constraints of a pure domestic mandate in the face of looming greater global economic constraints, by taking a gradual approach to normalizing monetary policy. He may then be able to hit the global soft patch in the road ahead, with some momentum and some monetary policy fuel in the reserve tanks, to accelerate away again. Currently, this soft patch is forecast to be hit around the middle of next year at the current rate of US economy's momentum and global deceleration. The probability that it is hit sometime before then is however rising.

The last report noted a dogmatic institutional bias, towards a tightening approach, to the normalization from Fed policymakers. This was contrasted with the refreshing disdain of Chairman Powell for said dogma and his practical approach of using gradualism to create maximum flexibility to a balanced set of current economic risks.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester revealed herself as being a dogmatic Hawk once again at Jackson Hole. She is, however, keen to subsume her enthusiasm, for tightening monetary policy, under Chairman Powell’s umbrella of gradualism. Not only does this show that she is a team player, but it also shows that she has her own doubts about being too Hawkish. These doubts were even more evident after her commentary on the recent Employment Situation report, which will be discussed later.

A previous report noted that the 60% of Americans with constrained finances are driving consumption. This cohort was also noted as losing its driving power through the combination of rising inflation, rising interest rates and declining wage bargaining power. The plight of this cohort was a topic of discussion at Jackson Hole. Evidently, the Fed is concerned not to kill this goose that is laying the golden egg of economic growth. A gradual normalization will just spread the pain more gradually over time for this group as the last basis points of economic growth and inflation are wrung out of them before the Fed hits the neutral rate.

At Jackson Hole, in an act of contrition and/or concern, the Fed went through the process of being concerned enough about the pricing power of the large corporations who are exploiting this 60% cohort, thereby reaping the gains of economic value creation for shareholders. Under a Republican control of the executive, it is unlikely that anything the Fed finds will cause anything other than brief embarrassment for policymakers. The Fed’s research and opining, therefore, will not lead to any change in legislation other than further tax cuts for the 60%. Said tax cuts are part of the political purchase of their continued commitment to accept the exploitation that they are apparently angry about.

The exercise will have been more useful for the Fed’s deliberations over why the Phillip’s Curve has yet to assert itself with vigor in the current tight labor markets. Chairman Powell identifies Chairman Greenspan as the source of his own “intuitive” sense that structural disinflationary trends, which bring those inflated returns on capital, have asserted themselves since the Millennium. Apparently, they were reinforced after the Credit Crunch also, but Chairman Powell is afraid to ask why!

In his Jackson Hole speech, Chairman Powell made great reference to the new “Stars” in relation to the key target interest rates. His reference to Chairman Greenspan’s thesis on new secular disinflationary trends suggests that the R-Star aka Neutral Rate target is at a new secular low.

In a timely manner, the New York Fed recently updated about where it sees R-Star. The New York Fed shows R-Star gamely trying to hold up, but it has yet to convincingly reverse and head back to where it used to be in the Eighties and Nineties.

Currently, with Fed Funds targeted in the 1.75 to 2% range, the FOMC is approximately 1% ahead of the New York Fed’s R-Star estimate. At best, therefore, the Fed has a 1% conventional interest rate cushion to play with, should the economy slow down. At worst, monetary policy is 1% too tight. The Fed either has room to pause, or should be prepared to ease if things get worse from here. The economy and inflation would need to spike to make the Fed consider a more rapid pace of interest rate increases. The Fed is, therefore, either ahead of the tightening curve, or behind the easing curve. Being gradual has got it so far, but even this gradual behavior is looking restrictive, especially taking into account US Dollar strength, trade wars, weak global conditions etc., etc.

The takeaway for the Fed is that the new neutral rate may be lower than it has been historically. The embarrassing problem for the Fed is that in acknowledging this, by pausing interest rate hikes, it will unleash the next phase of a risk-on rally that will lead to macrostability risks and fears.

Conversely simply raising interest rates, beyond the new neutral rate, may lead to a greater substitution of machines for labor in order to achieve the returns on equity desired by shareholders. The Fed is well advised to stick to its dual mandate, rather than go crusading on issues of equality and social welfare.

Such distractions may ultimately prove to be both futile and dangerous since the combination of private capital and technological innovation has a habit of increasing its share of the economic pie with unerring success. In addition, the Fed would be breaching its Congressional mandate, which could then see its independence revoked. The best that the Fed can do, therefore, is to opine the fate of the working population and alleviate it by curbing the ravages of inflation. The Fed’s ability to address the ravages of disinflation have not been Congressionally mandated beyond achieving stable economic growth, nor has it been able to address these ravages in any case.

The last report observed the Fed continuing to debate what the flattening yield curve means for monetary policy going forward. The primary objective of this was deemed to be the de-emphasizing of the yield curve as an economic signal. By de-emphasizing it, the Fed will then garner more flexibility and time to tinker with monetary policy without risking a capital markets backlash.

The San Francisco Fed has recently added some empirical data to the debate, which has not helped the cause of those who wish to de-emphasize the yield curve. This data leads the researchers to conclude that, despite all the contradictory remarks, a flattening curve that becomes inverted is an accurate recession predictor. The researchers note that this signal says nothing about the cause and effect relationships that lead to said recession. Thus it may be correct to say that this time it is different, in relation to the causes, but the outcome will be the same recession regardless. On the flip side, the research findings do support the case for gradual normalization. The latter point may, in fact, be the objective of the research, especially based on the message that San Francisco Fed President is sending. But more of this message later.

James Bullard’s St Louis Fed is all-over the yield curve debate perhaps reflecting the fact that the man himself cannot influence the debate through voting this year. The St Louis Fed house view is that the yield curve is throwing off recession warning signals. These signals would become more significant if the curve were to invert for a period of time.

The St Louis Fed also added to the empirical debate, with a comparison of the yield curve versus the unemployment rate in calling a recession. Both indicators are apparently powerful recession signal generators, but the St Louis Fed warns that a bunch of other signals should also be used to get the best signal. Once again, the research is consistent with the view articulated by the St Louis Fed President (as we shall also see later). There is a distinct pattern in yield curve debate developing, which may not be as objective as the numbers suggest!

The Fed gradualists must be pleased with the interest being shown in the yield curve. Searches of this topic are spiking. What remains is for the Fed to frame perceptions of this subject in a way that does not lead to the conclusion that a recession is imminent. The threat of recession out in the future is good for gradualism. An imminent recession is however seriously bad news.

Despite having to acknowledge that most of his colleagues expect an interest rate increase at the September FOMC meeting, St Louis Fed President James Bullard thinks that there is no need to anticipate R-Star returning to its higher historical level just yet. Consequently, he would pause now, rather than press on with searching for R-Star through further interest rate increases. His own view of the yield curve is that Mr Market is telling him that monetary policy is currently too tight.

Minnesota Fed President Neel Kashkari recently told a town hall audience that he has been worried about the flattening yield curve and that he does not believe that the US economy is at full employment yet. Clearly, Kashkari and Bullard are forces for pausing the normalization immediately.

In his latest assessment, New York Fed President John Williams embraces a flattening yield curve. He also has no problem pushing it to invert, based on his view that unemployment and inflation are “about as good as it gets.” This Goldilocks scenario, in his view, allows the Fed to continue to be gradual without running the divergent risks of falling behind or getting too far ahead of the curve. Suddenly, the objective research done by the San Francisco Fed on the yield curve is looking a tad subjective.

Non-voting and former unashamed Dove, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, has undergone an orthodox Hawkish doctrinaire conversion as the economy has strengthened. He now sees the need to tip the yield curve, into recession-signalling inverted shape, by raising interest beyond the neutral rate to address an apparent recent acceleration of inflation. The unfortunate outcome of this action is that the Fed will now have less of a conventional monetary policy cushion to address any reassertion of disinflationary conditions. This also means that the Fed has less of said cushion to apply to the recession that it may trigger with interest rate hikes. By logical extension, therefore, unconventional monetary policy will be expanded much sooner in the next credit monetary expansion. Presumably, Evans will have morphed back to his old Dovish self by then!

The recent growth and inflation upticks have also nudged Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic to revisit his previous assessment of balanced risks requiring only one more rate hike this year. He also sees the impacts, of the recent fiscal stimulus, as yet to filter through the real economy to the economic data on his radar screen. Based on this new situation, he is thus open to more than one more interest rate hike this year. The September FOMC meeting is a done deal, but now December is also an elevated probability for an interest rate hike.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren once again demonstrated his practical nature by putting all of his colleagues’ musings together. He did this in a mind experiment, exploring a scenario which is becoming more probable as the yield curve gets flatter. The flattening curve and the recession signal indicator it is flashing, have put Rosengren on notice that America is running out of time to create fiscal and monetary policy buffers to deal with the expected following economic slowdown.

Ideally, Rosengren would like to see fiscal buffers created at State and Federal levels. Given the partisan politics in the nation, that fiscal buffer is a dog that won’t be hunting. He would also like to see regulatory buffers created. Given the current regulatory rollback political agenda, this mixed metaphor dog also seems to be dead on arrival.

It, therefore, falls to the Fed’s limited regulatory, limited conventional monetary policy and theoretically unlimited unconventional monetary policy buffer creating abilities to save the day. The only way to create a conventional monetary policy solution, currently available in his opinion, is through continued gradual interest rate increases.

Rosengren’s “glass half empty” analysis of the Trump stimulus, neatly frames his perceptions of the problem at the national level. In his view, the current pro-cyclical Trump fiscal stimulus is, in fact, taking away from the fiscal buffer that will be needed to deal with a future economic slowdown. This view highlights the current problem and the Fed’s lack of jurisdiction to do anything other than opine on fiscal policy, whilst trying to create a sufficient monetary policy cushion to deal with the situation when the fiscal stimulus wears off.

Unfortunately, however, Rosengren’s practical approach undermines itself somewhat because he concedes that there is now no reason for the Fed to remain accommodative. He is now beyond normalizing mode into tightening mode. The Fed is thus entering the red zone, where tighter monetary policy now costs economic growth. This is why he is desperate for policymakers to come up with other buffer tools. If conventional monetary policy does not create the desired cushion, then no doubt he will also be advocating for unconventional stimulus when the time comes to apply it.

The task of being the first Fed speaker to frame perceptions of the latest Employment Situation report fell to Cleveland Fed President Mester. Her post-jobs report guidance corrected any perceived doubts evinced at Jackson Hole, when the specific context was all about missing inflation and Greenspan’s thesis. The stronger jobs data evidently strengthens her Hawkish convictions, yet they remain strongly contained by the Fed’s gradualist stance under Chairman Powell.

Mester’s call that interest rates will rise further was not surprising. Far more interesting was the point she made, that the strong jobs date will not lead to an acceleration or increase in size of the gradual of future interest rate hikes. The big takeaway is thus that the Fed, in her opinion, is still ahead of the curve and does not need to deviate. This also means that there is no perception that inflation and growth are on a faster trajectory. The certainty of the Fed’s guidance and behavior, thus, demonstrates clear centrality of commitment to its gradual policy. This positive stands out in a world where other central banks commitment to normalize is vague and frequently being challenged.

Of the trade war with China, Kaplan righteously proclaims that it is “the right fight”. Furthermore, he reveals that, if the US economy takes heavier casualties in the fight, he is fully prepared to ease in support of it. The Kaplan Put is something to be noted here, for future reference as trade tensions escalate to a tipping point.

The flattening yield curve is also contributing to Kaplan’s circumspection. Despite all this, however, he is not about to join the Fed Chairman in abandoning the concept of neutral rate estimation as a guide to judging where interest rates should be guided towards. He certainly has no intention of raising interest rates much beyond this new neutral rate either. He will thus remain neutral to satisfy the conflicting demands of normalization and the trade war effort. His bias will change to easing if and when the trade war gets ugly.

The President and his party therefore continue to increasingly factor into the Fed’s thinking on how it may normalize, perhaps even to tighten monetary policy and/or ease. Republicans are now looking carefully at the midterm situation. They are positioning themselves to deal with negative fallout from the President’s current predicaments, growing trade wars and also the prospect of Populism of the Democratic shade. The knee-jerk reaction is to buy votes by forging ahead with further tax cut legislation. This will prompt the Fed to err on the side of extra interest rate increases, setting up a further showdown between the President and Chairman Powell.

Eric Rosengren has, however, blinked. The Fed can continue to gradually raise interest rates, but when the Trump stimulus effect wears off, the neutral rate will have been hit by default. Furthermore, the arrival of a hot trade war, rather than the current cold trade war skirmishing, will bring the neutral rate (whatever it is currently at for all the different nations involved) into full view.

