Sabra Update: Still Bullish Despite Mixed Messages From Earnings Results

I often get asked why a stock price declines after the company reports a substantial increase in FFO per share from the comparable period last year. You would think that strong growth in FFO would be a catalyst for a nice price spike on the day that the news is released. So, why does a stock price decline despite a whopping rate of FFO growth?

Well, it happens when a company reports 50% FFO growth but analysts and the institutional investment community expected 55% growth. That's the challenge us investors have with making decisions. We not only have to weigh our opinion of the company and its stock price, we also have to weigh the opinion of a much broader audience, and to make things more difficult, we also have to incorporate the company's forward guidance, which feeds our expectations, and so on. Do we or don't we believe guidance based on the results just presented? And how do we think it will affect the stock price?

Sabra Healthcare Results

When Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) reported its 2Q 2018 results, it reported an increase in FFO per share of 300% BUT it missed analyst estimates by $0.02 per share. Luckily for holders of the stock, there was just enough optimism about the company's future prospects that outweighed the FFO miss. The stock has remained in the $22 range for the last week despite the 2Q miss.

That's great news. I wrote an article on Sabra recently that touted how easy it is to receive its 8% dividend while waiting for its disposition strategy to unfold. If the stock holds at $22 for the foreseeable future while paying me 8%, I'm happy as a clam.

Part of the good news announced was the positive outlook presented by CEO Rick Matros. Concerns about providers seem to be limited to Senior Care Centers and Genesis, the latter of which is already being addressed through disposition of most properties currently being occupied by Genesis. In the last quarter alone, properties operated by Genesis declined from 54 to 27 with the following roadmap for additional dispositions.

The company is also looking at disposition of properties occupied by Senior Care Centers to be completed sometime in 2018.

While the company reiterated guidance, there might be a pullback in the stock depending on the timing of some of these dispositions. Senior Care Centers makes up over 10% of the cash NOI for Sabra so in the unlikely event a deal for the entire portfolio could be struck sooner rather than later, I expect results to be below expectations - which could cause a selloff, even if temporarily.

According to Matros:

"We affirm our previously issued 2018 guidance and will update the guidance as necessary once we have further clarity on Senior Care Centers and the timing of dispositions."

In most cases, I would view this statement with a bit of caution, especially since 2018 guidance was already lowered last quarter. However, as I mentioned in a previous article, Sabra is going through a portfolio recycling that could take several quarters if not longer, while it has also been aggressively growing its asset base. The disposition of Senior Care Centers and Genesis will not only help the company better diversify its NOI, it will improve the lease coverage on the portfolio by getting rid of the tenant with the weakest financial position. Senior Care Centers accounts for over 10% of NOI, as I previously mentioned, but has Lease coverage of just 1.02x, well below the average for the portfolio.

Valuation

Sabra is still trading at a discount to its much larger peers in the healthcare sub-sector and pays a much higher dividend. At a P/FFO multiple of 8.8x, the price might reflect some of the uncertainty that comes with a major strategic shift in focus but also seems to me to be overdone - particularly in comparison with Omega Healthcare (OHI) and CareTrust REIT (CTRE), which have higher proportions of Skilled Nursing assets in their portfolios. Relative to Net Asset Value, Sabra still looks undervalued relative to peers but does trade at a 15% premium to NAV.

My Take

Despite the FFO miss and the ambiguous statements by management on 2018 guidance, I am still long-term bullish on the stock AND will enjoy the 8% dividend in the meantime. On two occasions recently it has dropped to about $21 and bounced so I believe that is looking like a soft level of support. I also see the MACD crossing into a bullish signal. The last time this cross occurred was in April and the stock subsequently climbed from $17 to $20. While I'm not writing that into my thesis, a $3-$4 price increase would be a nice boost.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBRA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.