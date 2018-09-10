Broadcom: Ignoring What The Market Wants

The stock buybacks during the quarter were timely, but only adds to debt with the CA deal.

The company lacks growth outside of the division where revenue was acquired.

Broadcom easily surpassed FQ3 estimates similar to just about every quarter the past few years.

My biggest frustration with Broadcom Limited (AVGO) heading into the deal to buy CA (CA) was the unwillingness of the company to prove the ability to operationally execute without purchasing additional companies. The FQ3 results boosted by large stock buybacks was what shareholders wanted all along, but the penchant for management to still focus on deals is a large impediment to share price gains.

Great Quarter, But...

Broadcom has no problems producing massive profits and generating impressive cash flows. In that last quarter, the semiconductor device supplier beat analyst estimates by an impressive $0.16 generating about 21% EPS growth.

The question always remains where Broadcom goes after the merger benefits such as synergies wear off. The FQ3 results were bolstered by a cut in operating expenses by $70 million sequentially to only $1.28 billion. A technology related growth company just can't continuously cut costs without eventually weakening the internal structure.

Outside of the Enterprise storage division that grew due to the addition of the Brocade revenues, the other categories had limited growth. Wired infrastructure was the best category with revenue up 4%. The other segments were both flat or down.

Source: Broadcom FQ2'18 earnings release

So again, Broadcom shows an exceptional ability to incorporate another company into the business to boost the bottom line, but the other divisions lag in the process.

As well, R&D expenses continue to lag other semi plays. At $737 million of R&D expenses, excluding stock-based compensation, in the quarter, Broadcom only spent about 15% of revenues on developing the products of the future needed to fend off large competition.

So again, Hock Tan generated a great quarter based on cutting costs, but the company hasn't alleviated market concerns. Shareholders don't benefit in this environment where the company already mentions having 19 product lines to juggle. Eventually, these conglomerates quit being able to juggle all the different divisions and products.

Stick To Buybacks

The deal with buying either Qualcomm or the current deal for CA is that Broadcom is actually the cheaper stock. Broadcom traded at about 10x forward EPS estimates before the earnings report so why not spend that $18.4 billion of cash on CA at over 15x EPS estimates to just repurchase shares. In the process, the company could provide evidence to the market that major deals aren't needed to fund the development pipeline.

AVGO PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

In the last quarter, Broadcom did what investors wanted all along by generating 13% revenue growth and repurchasing $5.4 billion worth of shares. The tech giant bought 24 million shares at an average price of around $224.

The plan is to return 50% of free cash flow to shareholders, but naturally, large deals will require the company take on debt or lower the capital returns that also include a dividend yielding over 3%. The net payout yield that combines the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield surged to 8%. Additional stock buybacks would quickly push the yield above 10% to further highlight the cheap value.

AVGO Net Common Payout Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Broadcom ended the quarter with a cash balance of only $4.1 billion and net debt of $13.4 billion. The balance sheet isn't supportive of pursuing both cash deals and large capital returns. The net debt balance will surge to over $31.8 billion on closing the CA deal.

Remember that CA gets the company into the slow, mainframe software business. Combined with this comment by CEO Hock Tan on the earnings call regarding further deals, the investment community is unlikely impressed by those prospects:

This is all driving exceptional cash flows, which provides us great flexibility in our capital allocation model of returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share purchases while enabling us to pursue strategic acquisitions to expand our earnings capacity going forward.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the post-earnings rally isn't likely to hold as the company takes on debt to buy slow-growing CA. The market wants Broadcom to generate these big numbers without major deals and the CA deal proves that the company needs deals to move the needle.

My view on the stock remains negative.

