8% Yield Has Better Alternatives, MITT Preferred Shares Are A Sell

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) has 2 preferred shares we will be looking at.

Lately, the preferred shares have been above my price targets. At the right entry price, they are very viable investments. When the market gets scared of credit risk, the preferred shares here can be a great deal. I don't see any material risks to the preferred dividend. It's more dangerous than a preferred share like AGNCN, but still very viable. However, now is not the right time to buy.

If MITT's common came down to the right price, I'd have no problem putting a buy rating on it. The current price just doesn't give the margin of safety I would require for investments in the mREIT sector when spreads are this thin. We currently expect MITT to underperform. There are better options available today.

MITT preferred shares

We believe that both MITT preferred shares are a sell.

These preferred shares carry a risk rating of "4" on a scale from 1-5.

When we exclude call risk, we can focus on two other sources of risk:

The first source of risk is the chance that the company's financial position becomes worse. If the company has a relatively defensive strategy, th89is won't be a major concern for them. Companies who are believed to be taking on more risk will also usually have more volatility in their preferred share prices.

The second source of risk comes from market perception. If the market perceives that a company takes on more risk, their preferred share price will exhibit the same volatility as if they were actually taking that risk. This is very important because it means even a company on solid footing could still see their preferred share price plunge. When investors want lower risk in their portfolio, they usually want two things: stable cash flows and a stable account balance.

Both preferred shares have a similar stripped yield. There's very little dividend accrual:

The next projected ex-dividend date will be at the end of November. As you can see, there is only $0.04 of accumulated dividend. This leads us to the main risk of these preferred shares - call risk:

These preferred shares have no call protection on the calendar except for the 30-day notice management should give on a call. MITT-A and MITT-B both have a negative worst-cash-to-call. That means the prices should not move up very much from there. While we believe both preferred shares are a sell, MITT-A is the better option:

MITT-A is a sell over $25.52.

MITT-B is a sell over $25.07.

The yields these two preferred shares carry is about medium for preferred shares with a risk rating of 4 or above. We cover better options when it comes to preferred shares, so investors wanting to get into MITT's preferred stock should sit on the sidelines for now.

Finals thoughts

The stripped yields are roughly 8.05% to 7.79% which is high compared to the average for preferred shares but is pretty much medium for preferred shares that carry a risk rating of 4. Investors who are willing to accept the risk rating of 4 have options to get a higher yield combined with better call protection elsewhere.

We are uninterested in the MITT preferred shares at current prices. Investors have better opportunities for higher yield or lower risk.

