Why Bother Picking Stocks? (Case Study)

Today, I do a case study with two of the best-rated mutual funds in the industry, and analyze how they have fared in the past 10 years.

For a while now, I have been fascinated about the idea of developing an investment strategy that consistently generates risk-adjusted returns that beat those of the broad market.

As part of my "Why Bother Picking Stocks?" series, I concluded with a fair level of confidence that, perhaps contrary to what many would consider common sense, achieving such goal likely does not involve finding "winning stocks" to invest in. At the core of my thesis, I have become ever more skeptical that investment professionals (let alone the lay person) can be successful at stock-picking over a period of many years, with only a handful of legendary fund managers making up a very small group of exceptions.

This Labor Day weekend, I got deep into a debate about whether "seeking alpha" was a fruitful exercise. Here's one of the comments that I read:

We all know that, for individuals, picking stocks is a losing game, a foolish way to invest.

The statement above got quite a bit of pushback from other debaters. I, on the other hand, offered the following, more supportive reply:

I believe a lot of people confuse alpha and beta. One way to outperform the market on an absolute basis is to pick highly risky or volatile names that, theoretically, should produce superior returns to compensate investors for the risk that they are taking. When I see statements like 'I beat the S&P 500 by 10 percentage points', the key piece of information that is always missing is risk or volatility.

To reinforce my point, I believe that producing above-market average returns is absolutely doable. And if I consider a single period of time (for example, one year), roughly 50% of us should outperform the equities benchmark, assuming a generally even distribution. That's a whole lot of winners!

The problems, in my view, are that (1) the outperformance usually comes attached to much higher-than-average risk or volatility, and (2) there is no guarantee that the 50% of us that outperformed the market in the past year will continue to do so in each of the next five or 10 years.

This discussion got my wheels turning. So I decided to put together a quick case study. Using Kiplinger, I looked for the best performing mutual funds of 2018 so far. Mutual fund managers, I should note, are the ultimate professional stock pickers. The industry survives primarily under the assumption that money managers can produce market-beating results. Otherwise, why wouldn't investors just park money in an S&P 500 index fund - which, to be fair, an increasing number of them have been doing in the past few years?

To ensure that my case study was not too short-sighted, I looked for the mutual fund manager with the best 10-year track record to analyze. This approach, I believe, would not only exclude fluke performers who "got lucky" so far this year, but also include in the test the severe bear market of 2008-2009. Who knows, maybe stock pickers are better performers during the bad years, not necessarily the good ones.

The top mutual fund with the best 10-year track record, according to Kiplinger, is the Fidelity OTC Portfolio (FOCPX). Morningstar ranks it a five-star fund, and offers the following, highly-encouraging performance table:

Source: Morningstar

Notice how FOCPX has beaten the S&P 500 (SPY) and its peer group by at the very least 3% over every single time period listed, from one month to one year to 10 years. This fund screams "consistent outperformer" at first glance, if you ask me.

So I turned to the fund's prospectus and Fidelity's website to perform further due diligence. And very quickly, the yellow flags started to pop up. The table below illustrates FOCPX's allocation by major market sectors. Notice how Fidelity's all-star fund nearly mirrors the sector allocation of the Nasdaq composite index, but with an even stronger bias towards tech stocks (which have been the big outperformers in the current nine-year long bull run).

Source: Fidelity's website

So, it turns out, the fund's benchmark is not the more diversified S&P 500 index, but the Nasdaq composite (QQQ) instead - something that is confirmed in the fund's September 2017 annual report. Against the proper benchmark, this is how the FOCPX has performed since the start of the Great Recession bear (orange line in the chart below represents the Nasdaq index):

Annualized return of 13.9%, slightly below the benchmark's 14.1%

Annualized standard deviation of weekly returns of 23.0%, worse than the benchmark's 19.5%

Sharpe ratio of 0.52 (assuming risk-free rate of 2%), substantially lower than the benchmark's 0.62

A very high correlation with the Nasdaq composite index of 0.91, suggesting both the FOCPX and QQQ move almost in lockstep

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Kiplinger's current selection for best stock-picking money manager based on a 10-year track record has failed to beat the benchmark during the 2007-2018 period, both from an absolute and risk-adjusted perspectives.

We are off to an awful start.

Given the underperformance of the FOCPX that very quickly disqualified it from further analysis, I had to switch gears and look for a "second best" fund. The Morgan Stanley Institutional Growth Portfolio A (MSEGX) caught my attention for being the best mutual fund on a five-year basis, as well as the sixth best over a 10-year period. Not only that, but this fund seems to have in fact beaten its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Growth Index (IWF), as the chart below illustrates.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

However, here are a few interesting facts. First of all, the MSEGX only outperformed the benchmark any more than 0.9% (the fund's annual management fee, and I am ignoring here the sizable 5.25% load for simplicity) in six out of the 10 years analyzed. So while Morgan Stanley's (MS) all-star team of stock pickers would have turned $1,000 invested in September 2007 into what I calculate would have been $3,823 today (vs. $3,048 if invested in the benchmark), they would have done so somewhat inconsistently throughout the whole period.

More importantly, however, is that MSEGX's outperformance would have come at the expense of higher volatility - not unlike what FOCPX managed to produce. Here are MSEGX's stats for the period of time analyzed:

Annualized return of 12.9%, better than the benchmark's 10.6%

Annualized standard deviation of weekly returns of 24.0%, much worse than the benchmark's 17.8%

Sharpe ratio of 0.45 (assuming risk-free rate of 2%), slightly worse than the benchmark's 0.49

Furthermore, the average of MSEGX's worst three daily returns was -14.6% against the benchmark's -11.7%. Therefore, investing in one of the best mutual funds that I have been able to set my eyes on would have been more of a roller coaster ride compared to a plain, boring investment in a Russell 1000-tracking ETF.

Key conclusions

With the full benefit of hindsight, I picked two of the best-rated stock-picking money managers (i.e. mutual funds) and analyzed their performance over the past 10 years. We are talking, theoretically, about the "Cadillacs" of mutual funds. In neither case were the funds able to beat their respective benchmarks on a risk-adjusted basis. In the best case scenario, higher absolute returns came at the expense of higher volatility and "lower lows" during the trickiest, most nerve-wrecking bear periods. There is a "catch", it seems, to producing higher absolute returns through traditional stock picking - that is, when it happens at all.

Does the above, therefore, prove that stock picking is a futile exercise? In my opinion, no. Although evidence is sparse, I bet there are money managers out there in the market who are able to produce superior risk-adjusted returns on a consistent basis. But it seems ever more evident to me that they are indeed a rare breed. And some of them may not be accessible to the general public - for example, hedge fund managers who require very large initial deposits or whose funds are closed to new investors.

Considering all the above, I would argue that readers should refrain from simply chasing the eye-catching, market-beating returns and take a step back. Is a more aggressive investment strategy exposing their capital to more volatility and, even worse, unacceptable downside risk? How can one produce at least market-matching returns, but with lower risk? Or, alternatively, higher absolute returns with comparable levels of risk?

