A Critical Evaluation Of Our First Cirrus Logic Seeking Alpha Article

Two years ago, we wrote an in-depth article on chipmaker Cirrus Logic (CRUS). With some or perhaps with many, our view, particularly of Cirrus Logic's possible growth, seemed preposterous. In the past two months, Cirrus formally released a treasure trove of information, which we found telling and mostly supporting our belief. We are updating and critiquing our thoughts.

Four Summaries

In our article, "Uncovering The Enigmatic Future Of Cirrus Logic," we offered four summaries: 1) Cirrus is poised for strong growth; 2) a significant portion of Logic's growth is tied to its codec business; 3) the company will provide powerful new solutions for always-on functionality, headsets and other audio technology; and 4) owning this stock isn't for the faint of heart. We offer our thoughts with the benefit of time's clearer vision.

Not for the Faint of Heart

We begin with the fourth summary, Not for the Faint of Heart. Our self-made weekly chart of Cirrus speaks for itself. Since approximately 2007, the stock price created five major peaks followed by painful troughs. We rest our case.

But the chart shows much more. The peak labeled 3 occurred in 2012, a result of Cirrus gaining a new codec and two specialized amplifiers in the new iPhone. The Cirrus iPhone content increased from approximately $1.5 to $3.5. With this content gain, Cirrus also gave up a significant level of margin, falling from 55% to 50%. Still the company's revenue more than doubled and earnings increased into the $3 range. The stock price jumped temporarily to $45 before falling back in the next few years to the $15-20 range.

What is important to chartists is that the 2012 $45 peak created a point of resistance or support. Looking to the far right, notice that the price dropped through $45 reaching $35, but instead of continuing down as it did in '12, the price retraced back to $45. The market expects "good things to come" possibly in the near future.

The weekly chart also confirms that each peak has been generally higher than the last followed by higher lows. This also supports continued long-term bullish actions.

Cirrus' Codec Business

Continuing with our second summary, our belief that the Cirrus' mobile codec will drive a significant portion of its growth seems less well supported as multiple needle-moving "growth vectors" emerged. The codec is likely a smaller part, as explained by the company at recent conferences.

At a recent investor conference with Rick Shaefer of Oppenheimer, Cirrus' Chief Strategy Officer, John Forsyth, answered Shaefer's question regarding future growth in a flat handset growth environment:

"When it comes to the growth strategy, even within the smartphone market or the context of the smartphone market where units are flattening out, we have 3 Cs I guess of potential growth. Customers, category and content."

With respect to the first C, customers, Cirrus' penetration into the Android market is in its infancy. The company has been successful in penetrating the two largest OEMs, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (KRX: 005930), but just recently it has began shipping with the third largest, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Cirrus ships very little into the rest of the Android space, and the company expects that to change.

With respect to the concept of category, Forsyth defined it:

"By category, I mean predominantly tier, so our volumes and revenues have been really concentrated in high tier devices, so flagship devices. That is to be expected when features like stereo playback or voice activation, always-on voice activation typically enter the market at the flagship level. But these are features which are already penetrating the mid-tier and we see a lot of opportunity for us to serve those markets as well."

New Content

Instead of focusing primarily upon codecs, Cirrus has or is developing several significant growth drivers, which will increase revenue through content gains. These products include 55 nm amplifiers, codecs targeted at mid-tier prices, MEMS microphones, voice biometrics, active noise cancelation (ANC) and haptics. Haptics technology provides a force response to objects such as a finger touching a surface. The response or pushback simulates the feeling of pushing a mechanical button. The future growth vectors, a word Cirrus uses to describe its model, consist of much more than codecs. It is clear that our third summary, Cirrus developing leading-edge technologies, seems more than reasonably well supported.

Strong Growth

Evaluating our first summary, strong long-term growth, is our last critique. We claimed that Cirrus' revenue might reach $5.0 billion by the end of calendar year 2021 with gross margins at 47%, expenses at $500 million a year, and a tax rate of 25%. Last year, the company generated $1.5 billion in revenue, with revenue projected for this fiscal year slightly lower in the $1.35-1.4 billion range.

In supporting our belief that Cirrus might become a $4 billion business in the early 2020s, we included a slide depicting the company's research for its future Serviceable Available Market (SAM) in 2021 versus 2017. SAM increases from $2.8 billion to $5 billion, an almost double. This by definition provides support for our belief in strong growth.

We begin our detailed analysis by looking at the slide for 2017 and our article's assumptions for flagship phones. Cirrus captured 85% (between Apple 75-80% and Samsung) or roughly 1.4 billion of the available flagship phone SAM. Cirrus effectively dominates the high-end market.

Long-Term Growth

Looking forward, Cirrus believes that the flagship SAM drops from $1.7 billion to $1.6 billion by 2021. Our guess for that market was $2.2 billion by 2021, significantly higher. With Cirrus expecting major ramping for its microphone business targeted at time frames shortly after 2021, it seems reasonable that the company expects the sales volumes for flagships to remain relatively flat for the next few years. Our mid-tier revenue guess at $1.2 billion is similar but still a little higher than Cirrus projects at $0.9 billion. We calculated our projections using information contained in our article for each of the two phone types: percentage of total market, projected market size, and average ASP.

So what changed to almost double the SAM? The company is working on several other categories: haptics, smart home and consumer, smart accessories (headsets), and voice biometrics (identifying who is speaking). The SAM for each of these categories is significant, plus Cirrus holds a unique edge. Cirrus is the only company which supports any form factor for active noise cancelation (ANC) sealed or unsealed headsets. The company will likely be the only source for portable voice biometrics. Its unique solution for haptics crosses boundaries between industrial and consumer markets; it supports difficult-to-develop always-on (AWO) features. Again with respect to home entertainment, Cirrus uniquely fits with low-power and high-quality solutions. The company stands ready to strongly capture large portions of these market segments just as it has for the flagship phones. It is not inconceivable for Cirrus to gain 80-90% or $2.2 billion.

With this updated information, our expectation for revenue in the early 2020s is as follows: $1.5 billion for flagship, $0.6 billion for mid-tier, and $2.2 billion for other categories; $4.3 billion in total, or rounded $4.0 billion. The mix seems different than originally anticipated. We had guessed in total $5 billion, but it appears $3.5-4.0 billion is more realistic. At $4.0 billion in revenue, $500 million expenses, 50% margin (the current margin), a tax rate of 15% (the current tax rate), and a share count of 60 million, potential earnings in the 2021-2023 time frame are $20+. Our earnings estimate hasn't changed.

Coming Growth

Since January of this year, management continues to strongly announce that revenue growth resumes in calendar year 2019. Cirrus CFO Thurman Case answered the question of John Vinh of KeyBanc Capital Markets regarding the biggest misconception concerning Cirrus Logic:

"From just a general standpoint, I think, that they believe that a slowing of the smartphone market is really going to stagnate our ability to grow in the longer term. And I think that's a misconception. We have a lot of opportunities to expand content."

At the Oppenheimer conference, Shaefer asked this question about the low-hanging fruit with China:

"Which are basically free, but again, correct me if I'm wrong in any of this stuff, and it's always kind of tough to displace free. So what is changing or your go to market in there, your ability to go in and displace something that's very low cost. Is it just --".

Speaking about sound and speaker quality, a Cirrus executive spoke:

"That's not something that an integrated audio solution can supply. So there is a place for the free integrated audio, but the more consumers rely on these devices to play back music for example, the more they need high voltage boosted amplifiers. And we see that in China, the market for amplifiers there is pretty significant. We're not talking about displacing free, we're talking about displacing products from existing suppliers where we believe we have a significant performance advantage."

We should note. In recent conferences, Cirrus has referred to a large OEM, likely Samsung, as a possible next 10% costumer.

Earlier in the conference with KeyBanc, Case offered this response about future growth:

"Well, we're not going to get specific about content growth with any customers this far out. Really, I think if anyone who knows Cirrus Logic or has followed us for us to make a comment that we feel that FY2020 will be a growth year then there has to be a good reason and has to be something different than just waiting to see how many phones are sold or volumes. So, we do have content opportunities. We have customer expansion that we see in 2020. We have new products that have come out that we see selling in 2020."

Unlike in the past, we aren't making any projections concerning revenue growth in CY-2019, but we feel certain that this growth will come primarily from amplifiers with China OEMs and with Samsung, both flagship and mid-tier. We suspect that headsets with both Apple and Samsung and others will add significant growth.

Other major growth drivers are expected to start in calendar years 2020 and 2021. Speaking of voice biometrics, Carl Alberty, Vice President of Marketing for Cirrus, answered Vinh's question concerning timing for voice biometrics: "The plan is largely on track and in line with the kind of revenue contribution in that fiscal year 2021 timeframe." With respect to microphones, Forsyth added, "to get to the next level or couple of levels, I think we expect to see some growth in FY'21 and then real traction after that in [FY]'22 and beyond." Both of these new markets are enormous needle movers.

So What Are We Doing?

Because at least one major needle mover is expected to launch in calendar year 2020, we are waiting for the January 2021 leap calls. These options haven't been issued yet, but should become available by the end of the year. We plan to buy.

A Summary

Cirrus' growth story is still very much intact, although it seems different than we presented two years ago. Over the years, changes such as these have been common.

