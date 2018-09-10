Ocular Therapeutix: Elucidating The Upcoming Regulatory Binary

To him (Cicero), pride in a job well done is vastly constructive. For instance, it motivates good conduct in early life because, in remembrance, you can make yourself happier when old. - Charlie Munger

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) is a volatile stock that required investors' patience. Notwithstanding, patience is one of the strongest virtues for its power grows irresistibly with time. If you are patient, you will have the chance to witness that is most likely a powerful blockbuster in the making (OTX-IV) to transition from its current preclinical phase eventually into commercialization. OTX-IV is a reformulation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) flagship product Eylea that, in and of itself, generated over $7.5B. That aside, Ocular is undergoing an upcoming regulatory binary event for another molecule Dextenza. In this report, we'll present a forecasting of the PDUFA of Dextenza and reaffirms our bull thesis on this potential multibagger.

Figure 1: Ocular Therapeutix stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Based in Bedford, MA, Ocular Therapeutix is an ophthalmology-focused company. There is already one product (ReSure) in the commercialization phase. As the first of its kind for sealing the clear corneal incision following cataract surgery, ReSure does not need to be removed due to its novel biodegradable technology. As depicted in Figure 2, other pipeline molecules also utilize the biodegradable hydrogel technology that concurrently allows for an extended delivery of various drugs. Notably, there are three late-stage therapeutics, including two dexamethasone inserts (Dextenza and OTX-DP), and travoprost insert (OTX-TP) correspondingly for the potential management of post-surgical pain, allergic conjunctivitis, and ocular hypertension relating to glaucoma. As alluded, the crown jewel of this pipeline is actually a molecule in its preclinical development: OTX-IV is a long-acting hydrogel version of aflibercept or Eylea that we covered in the previous research. We recommend investors to check out the prior research to fully appreciate this pipeline.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Ocular Therapeutix).

Financials And Valuations

For the Q2 2018 earnings report (that ended on June 30), Ocular posted the $0.6M in revenues compared to the $0.4M for the same period a year prior. All revenues were attributed to ReSure. In addition, the company recognized the $13.8M ($0.37 per share) net losses compared to the $18.7M ($0.64 per share) declines for the same comparison. Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Ocular to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile.

The research and development ("R&D") spendings for the respective periods came in at $8.7M and $8.1M. The higher figure reflected the compensation costs associated with the additional hiring relating to technical operations and quality departments, as well as an increase in facilities expenses. A higher R&D for a bioscience can be a positive sign, as an investment made today can turn into blockbuster profits in the future. Moreover, the selling and marketing expenses logged in at $0.9M, which is much lower than the $6.8M. The significant reduction was due to the lower pre-commercial activities re the delayed Dextenza launch.

In viewing the balance sheet, there were $56.8M in cash and equivalents (a 9.5% declined from the $62.9M). The improved cash position is due to the $8.4M generated from the 2016 Sales Agreement (at-the-market, i.e. ATM). However, it is offset by the $13.8M net losses, $1.6M principal debt payment, and $0.6M capital expenditures. Of note, there are still $24.1M left under ATM, of which the company will intend to issue in the future. Based on the $14.2M quarterly burn rate, we anticipated that the company will not execute another ATM for at least two more quarters. Be that as it may, if the stock will trade significantly higher Ocular might take advantage of the situation to raise cash. Commenting on the latest quarterly developments, the President and CEO (Antony Mattessich) remarked,

We are encouraged with our progress through H1 2018. The on-time resubmission and establishment of a Dec. 28 PDUFA date for Dextenza were critical achievements and we are pleased to have accomplished them. Clearly, we need to demonstrate that the transformation we have experienced internally translates to externally-validated results. While the team understands the approval of Dextenza is our top priority, we will continue to drive our pipeline forward which should be increasingly appreciated as we demonstrate our ability to execute.

Dextenza Franchise

As a corticosteroid (dexamethasone 0.4mg insert), Dextenza is delivered through an opening in the eyelid. It is designed to deliver the drug for up to a month without preservatives. Following treatment, Dextenza will automatically be resorbed and exit the eyes without the need for removal. Dextenza had completed the Phase 3 trial for ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. Moreover, it is being assessed as a potential treatment for allergic conjunctivitis.

Nonetheless, it is unlikely that Dextenza will generate blockbuster sales. And, it is not far from the truth that this market is not substantial: Omidria of Omeros Corporation (OMER) is a stellar drug, yet it does not procure blockbuster sales. Therefore, we anticipated the similar market dynamic for Dextenza. Given that a negative regulatory outcome can significantly affect the share price of Ocular, we'll forecast its chances of success.

Quantitative Data Forecasting

Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of "molecule analysis" - that took into accounts different scoring variables, including available trial data ("TDV"), comparative molecular analysis ("CMV"), structural design ("SDV"), clinical trial setups ("TSV"), and disease specificity (DSV) - we prognosticated that there are over 65% chances that Dextenza will procure an approval by Dec. 28, thereby indicating a "more than favorable" regulatory binary.

Qualitative Data Analysis for Dextenza Scientific novelty (product differentiation) Extremely high Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 1: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Potential Risks

As with all investments, there are pertinent risks associated with Ocular. The most immediate risk is whether Dextenza will be FDA approved. That aside, the primary risk is if the clinical trials for aflibercept will post positive data outcomes. With the 70% chances of success, that leaves 30% odds that the aforesaid molecule will fail to post positive data results. In such a binary event, it is most likely that the stock will tumble over 70% and vice versa. Another concern deals with the significant cash needed to fund its operation. If the stock trades significantly higher, the company is most likely to execute an ATM.

Conclusion

In all, we recommend Ocular Therapeutix a buy with the 5 out of 5 stars rating. And, we ascribed the $12 price target ("PT") to be reached within two to three years. Our estimates are in line with the Wall Street analysts' consensus. In brewing a highly robust pipeline of novel sustained release therapeutics, there is a very good chance that Ocular will be able to generate blockbuster revenues in the future. The evidence for the efficacy and safety of its hydrogel platform technology is ReSure, an approved drug that is generating revenues. Despite that ReSure is procuring insignificant sales, OTX-IVT is quite different. As a reformulation for the powerful blockbuster Eylea, OTV-IVT is most likely to gain an approval and to deliver several billion in sales. By then, it's highly likely that Regeneron will acquire Ocular. Regeneron might even buyout Ocular after the Phase 3 data will be posted. As for Dextenza, its CRL was related to the manufacturing issue rather than the efficacy and safety. The upcoming PDUFA on Dec. 2018 should herald good news to investors. Last but not least, if you are patient and are willing to wait for 3-5 years, it's highly likely that Ocular will increase multiple folds beyond our set PT.

As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.