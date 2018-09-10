Does Mattel Want To Be The Next Disney?

Why Mattel needs to be successful from the beginning with its new film division.

Mattel trying to transition from being a toy manufacturing company to being an IP business.

source: Mattel

If Mattel (MAT) is able to successfully implement its new strategy, what the toy manufacturer has been historically will become a smaller unit of a much larger company. While management has stated its near-term priority is to streamline operations, the recent announcement that it is launching a theatrical film division suggests it wants to at minimum start working on building out its IP business while it cuts costs.

As for its current toy business, this would become a consumer product division of an IP or entertainment business, assuming it's able, over time, to execute on its long-term vision.

With a significant group of characters and brands under its wing, Mattel believes it can leverage them in film, television, gaming, content distribution, live events and consumer products, among other outlets and businesses, which would result in it not only being a turnaround story, but a high-growth one as well.

If that's how it plays out, it's not going to happen overnight, and shareholders will have to be patient while waiting for the desired outcome to transpire.

Latest earnings

Mattel had low expectations with its last earnings report, primarily from the liquidation of Toys "R" Us, a key outlet for its toys and products. Even so, it still underperformed the modest expectations because of weaker-than-expected sales in China.

The result was the company generated $840.7 million revenue, down 13.7 percent year-over-year, and missing estimates by $11.12 million. Earnings per share also missed big, ending the quarter at -$0.56, down $0.24 from what Thomson Reuters’ analysts were looking for. Last year earnings per share were -$0.14.

The company had a negative net margin of 30.43 percent in the last reporting period, and return on equity was a negative 56.6 percent.

International sales were a big part of the underperformance, led by declines in China. Gross sales overseas were down 5 percent, with "CARS and Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends and the impact of the Toys "R" Us liquidation" being the key negative catalysts there.

Gross margin also shrunk significantly from 41 percent last year in the same quarter, to 30.1 percent this year. That was attributed to "higher materials costs, higher obsolescence, and unfavorable product mix."

Even with these and other headwinds, the company said it believes it will be able to return to historical margin and earnings level over the long haul.

Concerning the time frame of the impact of Toys "R" Us on Mattel, it appears retailers are going to reabsorb the sales quicker than the company thought, suggesting sales from those companies could recover quicker than expected. Even if that's how it happens, the resultant momentum will take time to make a difference in the performance of Mattel in the short term.

Through the remainder of 2018 there should be continual impact from the business liquidation, but by 2019 Mattel sees it no longer having much affect on its performance.

Even if the domestic market rapidly absorbs share represented by Toys "R" Us, the headwinds in China and strengthening of the U.S. dollar will offset some of that.

Structural Simplification and its balance sheet

The top priority of Mattel is to execute on its Structural Simplification initiative, which is to cut $650 million in costs by the end of 2019. The purpose is to streamline the company and return it to profitability. That would in turn boost cash flow and provide more spending options on growth engines for the company. It would of course also improve its balance sheet.

At the end of the second quarter Mattel had a cash balance of $229 million. Working capital was up by $138 million or 15 percent year-over-year. That improvement came from "lower sales and a reduction in our day sales outstanding and owned inventory improvement of $221 million or 24% year-over-year as a result of our continued efforts to tightly manage our inventory." Owned and retail inventory fell 24 percent in the quarter. As a result, management sees it being positioned well for the busy holiday season in the U.S.

Concerning CapEx, Mattel still has the goal of shrinking that to approximately $200 million for the year. The language used in the earnings report was a little ambiguous, so it wasn't certain if the $200 million was for 2018 alone, or annually going forward.

Transition to IP business

Mattel is loaded with a lot of potential with its intellectual property (NYSE:IP), and its vision is to make the transition from being a toy manufacturing company, to one that leverages its IP across a variety of platforms and avenues.

As the company has stated, it's legitimate to conclude that in the past it has "looked at content as more of a marketing and promotional tool rather than a profit-generating business."

Mattel sees its portfolio of brands as having enormous leverage potential to drive significant growth in the years ahead. I agree with that assessment, with the caveat that it's one thing to have a vision and direction, and quite another to execute that vision.

But since I don't see much room if any, for a standalone toy manufacturer like Mattel in the marketplace, it's imperative they successfully implement their vision if they want to survive.

As mentioned earlier, some of the areas it's going to branch out in are film, television, content distribution, gaming and live events, along with consumer products.

With many of its brands being stale outside of Barbie and Hot Wheels, Mattel must find ways to reintroduce their brands to new generations in the way Disney has done for years.

For example, Disney releases its classic branded cartoons on a regular schedule throughout the years, allowing for the younger generation to get acquainted with the characters and brands while getting the new customers absorbed into their corporate funnel. From there they bring them along to the next stage as they grow up and their tastes change.

In my view, the inability for Mattel to do that has been a key reason it has lost so much business. It has of course been slow to respond to obvious changes in how young people want to engage in entertainment, having moved primarily to digital consumption. For very young children, going with their parents to a movie is another way they are introduced to the brand.

Again, Mattel has done little to address those issues, which is why it has struggled to gain traction after losing so much market share.

The good news for the company is it doesn't have to scramble to find stories to tell, as they have a rich portfolio of brands they can use to attract new customers on different platforms.

With the announcement it is launching a film division, it's obvious where it's starting first.

New film division

Mattel announced a few days ago that it's launching a theatrical film division for the purpose of developing films based upon the various brands or franchises in the company's portfolio.

It's important to note the way it described the new unit. It wasn't called a new film unit, but a new theatrical film unit. That's significant because in the past there have been films produced that were direct to TV or for DVD consumption. This unit will develop films to be seen on the big screen.

Mattel hired Robbie Brenner to manage the new division. According to the press release, "Brenner oversaw the production of dozens of movies, including Academy Award-winning The Fighter; the Snow White Adaptation Mirror Mirror, starring Julia Roberts; the 3-D epic, Immortals; the highly successful Nicholas Sparks book adaptions Dear John and Safe Haven. Brenner was also pivotal in the acquisition of the Sundance documentary Catfish, which became a cultural sensation, as well as Joseph Gordon-Levitt's directorial debut, Don Jon."

What will be interesting about this move will be what development model Mattel will use when creating content for the big screen. I would prefer to see them use the strategy employed by Lionsgate in its early years, where it targeted low-budget films for a specific niche. Almost every one of its movies were profitable, and it used cash flow from them to invest in new films and build out its brand. When it was ready to take risks on higher budget films, it had the experience and capital to position it high probability of success. I would want to see Mattel to the same with in the early years of its excursion into theatrical films.

Another thing I hope the company does is build its film business around its more popular franchises, which are now Barbie and Hot Wheels. If it doesn't start with one of those I think it would be a huge mistake, as they would be trying to prop up franchises that need more time to be marketed to a new audience.

What Mattel faces immediately is the need to create a solid performing film. It doesn't need to be a huge hit, but it does need to do well and make some money. With a limited budget and commitment to cut costs first, it would make it difficult to gain a lot of traction at a time the company needs to find new or improved revenue streams.

Conclusion

Mattel is doing some interesting things that have legitimate potential to turn things around. At issue is balancing the transition phase from being primarily a toy manufacturer to a company leveraging its IP across numerous platforms and outlets.

If the company is successful in the execution of its strategy, what will happen will be the toys will be relegated to their own division, with the probability of it being identified as a consumer products unit, or something similar.

I think the potential for success will be determined by whether or not Mattel can keep the current management team in place, or at least the core people. Turnarounds tend to shed new CEOs and other key people very quickly, which is a reason they struggle to make headway in an already tough market.

The company has also mentioned it is aware of keeping its very creative people around because they're going to be the key to its success. By that I don't mean only at the management level, but across the entirety of the company.

Assuming it can keep creative employee churn low, maintains fiscal discipline while lowering costs, and successfully transitions to being an IP company that leverages its familiar brands and franchises to a wider audience base, Mattel has a good chance to becoming a growth company that has the ability to deliver meaningful returns to shareholders.

It isn't there yet, and still must prove it has the willingness, decisiveness and courage to move forward with its plan while executing it well.

While the vision is interesting and generates some excitement, it needs to be understood that the company will have capital restraints in place that keep it from plowing ahead rapidly. I consider that a good thing because it's being forced to balance various aspects of the company in a way that makes it move forward without further weakening the balance sheet

For that reason it needs to perform its due diligence very well with the films it produces, as even the best content creators miss it often enough to make it a meaningful risk.

If it's able to be successful with its film division, generating more cash flow, it'll provide a nice base to grow from. If not, Mattel is going to take a long time to recover from the market forces that have put it on the defensive, if it ever does.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.