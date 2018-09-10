Weatherford: Why I Went Long Last Week

We think there is a case for this company to emerge from the long shadow of the past few years.

Introduction

It remains to be seen if the great oilfield implosion of 2014-17 will claim one more oil service company victim. The vultures have been circling around this one so long though, that we thought it was time to take a closer look.

Weatherford, (WFT) is one of the few OSV type companies that has yet to see any sort of pop in the share price from the recovery that's taken place in this space over the last eighteen months, or so. In fact its stock has imploded while others have seen significant expansion. There is one very good reason for this fact.

WFT stayed too long at the dance in the expansion that ended abruptly in mid-2014, and turned into a pumpkin. Financing one ill-timed acquisition after another, WFT borrowed money like it was 1999 all over again. Heck, why not? Everyone else was doing it. Money was cheap and business just kept getting better.

Oilies have a failing. (I am an oily, so I get to say stuff like this. Anyone else, watch your step!) That is, they do economic projections that include business levels increasing year after year. (I don't know that they are alone in this folly, but I think perhaps the results hang heavier on them than other industries.) And, if business is going to increase, well you have to spend money (borrow) to support that expectation. No service company worth its salt wants to be caught flat-footed when the phone rings. Weatherford drank deeply from the cup of cheap money.

$7.8 bn in borrowed money later as the oil industry and their share price collapsed, the party in Ireland was finally over. Now, WFT has just gotten boring. Nobody writes about them anymore.

That's why I thought it was time to take another look.

Even Shock Exchange, the most persistent WFT bear on SA has gone several months without warning us about the impending collapse of little Red. A noteworthy data point. I think the first article I ever read on SA was from Shock, telling me to steer clear of Weatherford. And, let give Shock his due. He's been right. But, is he still?

That is the thesis of this article. Is there a reason to take a flyer in this stock at current levels?

Agents of Change

A couple of things have happened recently that caused me to think that a closer look at WFT might be in order.

First, they got rid of their former CEO who spent most of his time trying to avoid U.S. taxation by redomiciling the company every couple of years. His replacement is a clear-eyed oilfield professional with a Halliburton pedigree. Changes are underway, most significantly non-core asset sales, like the one to Schlumberger earlier this year.

Mark McCollum took the helm last year, and began doing what you do to turn around a company like Weatherford. Selling assets, simplifying structure, reducing head count, closing branches, to pay down debt and refocus the company on a core strategy. McCollum, coming from Halliburton, (HAL) has some experience at this and was, I thought, a good choice for this role post Duroc-Danner (whom we will avoid this discussing as this article is about WFT's future, and not its checkered past.) Some thoughts on the first two are listed below.

Selling assets . So far the sale of pressure pumping to Schlumberger, (SLB) is the main departure. I understand why, but think the surviving company is poorer as a result. Nonetheless, something had to kick-start the process and there is no oilfield item easier to sell just now, than a frac pump. I have a notion that it may get harder in the future, but that's a subject for another article.

. So far the sale of pressure pumping to Schlumberger, (SLB) is the main departure. I understand why, but think the surviving company is poorer as a result. Nonetheless, something had to kick-start the process and there is no oilfield item easier to sell just now, than a frac pump. I have a notion that it may get harder in the future, but that's a subject for another article. Simplifying the structure. Two main areas of focus here. One is the re-making of the sales structure to de-emphasize product categories, and move toward a "solutions focus" that promotes cross selling between categories. This is a good move and is the way the bigger OSV's operate. Next, streamlining vendors and SKUs. This way over due. McCollum commented that when he arrived,

Another large chunk of the transformation impact will come from procurement improvements. During the assessment and planning phase of our transformation, we calculated that Weatherford has 32,000 suppliers. Compare that to our approximately 28,000 employees, we have more than one supplier for every employee, and that doesn't make sense.

Then, they've aroused the attention of an Activist Investor, Q-Investments. Activists can be the defining agents of change, and we view the involvement of this one as one who recognizes there is value to be released here. One way or the other. Activists don't get involved unless they think there is value to be wrung out of the proverbial chicken.

When you take a look at WFT's offering above you see a well diversified company. But, contrary to popular opinion, diversity for diversity's sake is not a sound strategy. Here is what make sense to me.

Drilling and Evaluation. I think this business unit will remain largely intact, except for the Laboratories (which they have already announced are on the block). This unit contains some stars, notably their Rotary Steerable Systems offering, Magnus.

Question what is the one thing that no drilling engineer will do without? The answer is Directional Drilling. This is high tech stuff that enables real time monitoring of the directional path of the well. I have seen oil companies trip pipe when these systems fail.

The alternative is drilling 'blind' and hoping that the bit ends up where you want it to go. This is old style drilling and just isn't done in the modern age. An analogy would be the turn by turn directions you get from software apps these days. If I am traveling through a new area, say to find a hotel in a new city, I use guidance software routinely. Same deal only more so for directional drilling. Here is what McCollum had to say about impact of RRS and LWD technology in the CC.

Just as we've continued winning and executing work, we've also pressed forward with technology development and product commercialization. Later this week, we'll be formally introducing Magnus, our new push-the-bit rotary steerable system, to the broad market. In fact, it's currently drilling ahead on its first commercial run as we speak. The Magnus RSS combines reliable, high-performance drilling with precise directional control. Its push-the-bit design will enable operators to drill in nearly any scenario, with a single cost-effective tool. The impact of the Magnus system will be felt across our Drilling and Evaluation global business unit because of its ability to pull through additional logging while drilling work in key markets. It's a real game changer for us in this way. Looking ahead to some other technologies we'll be releasing this year, there are a couple of the common things, collaboration and integration. We're increasingly partnering with customers to jointly develop technologies that solve specific field challenges. Our model for this is the HeatWave extreme logging-while-drilling services, which we developed jointly with Chevron. We recently won an OTC Asia 2018 Spotlight on New Technology Award for our HeatWave technology as well as for our WFX0 open-hole gravel-pack system.

So how has this introduction gone so far?

They seem to be doing a good job with this roll-out. Directional Drilling, while a vital part of well construction, is a very competitive space. All of the big colors vie intensely for DD work. A good sign this is going so well.

Managed Pressure Drilling, (MPD) has become a big player as the shale activity has picked up in this country. Basically this drilling with a controlled blowout to minimize damage to the formation as you drill it. All of the big colors participate in this space as well.

Completions

This is another area that I think will remain mostly untouched in the asset sales. Weatherford has a deep offering here that can be leveraged off drilling services.

Completions is an area where I view WFT being quite strong. They are the leaders in expandable sand screens, (sand control where you don't need to pump a gravel pack around the screen-casing annulus. Perhaps the reasons why expandables are run will form the next school session.)

Completions are where the big bucks in oil wells are these days.

Artificial Lift

Artificial Lift and Production optimization seems to be an area where WFT is gaining some traction over competitors. The alliance with Valiant ESP's creates value by filling out the AL portfolio.

McCollum's comments in this area.

The recently announced alliance with Valiant helps fill in our electrical submersible pump offering to create the strongest portfolios of artificial lift applications in the industry. Multiple customers have expressed enthusiasm for this alliance of the technologies as it brings. We look forward to sharing more detail with you in the coming quarters. We have also signed new software contracts with several operators across major U.S. basins. One of these contracts engage Weatherford to install ForeSite production software on approximately 26,000 wells. The ForeSite platform was introduced in 2017, marking the first in a series of integrated software offerings that combine proven Weatherford production optimization technologies with the Internet of Things. cloud computing and advanced data analytics. We further expanded this platform during the first quarter, building on its existing capabilities for reciprocating [rod less] surface pumping systems. Our platform now also supports gas lift, electrical submersible pump systems and naturally flowing wells.

Below are other announced divestiture plans. If I were to see a theme here, most of what's going are low tech, labor intensive businesses.

Bottom line here

In the drilling and completions areas, WFT has market entries that deliver strong differentiation with other participants. I see them as forming the core of a leaner, more competitive Weatherford going forward.

Financials

A $5.6-billion dollar- revenue company that owes $7.8 bn to creditors is not a pretty picture. But, is it a viable company? Shareholders equity is less than zero at this point. The stock price is reflective of the markets doubt about this factor.

If nothing were to change, the answer would be an obvious no to the question asked above. But, change is what we are talking about here. Change driven internally by new management, and externally from the activist firm Q-1.

McCollum has set a goal reducing expenses to deliver a 1 bn EBITDA impact by 2019YE. They have a ways go as so far they have achieved only 20% of that figure, a doubling from the 10% notched in Q-1. EBITDA more than doubled from these efforts to 151 mn YoY.

When you add in the proceeds, +/- another $1-billion from the asset sales so far announced, they have a chance to begin paring down the debt and reducing the horrific 174 mn they charge for interest expense.

Here is what they told us to expect at the end of Q-2 for Q-3. We are now approaching earnings, we can easily check progress at that stage.

Weatherford is winning work that will drive growth in the future. It's international footprint insulates it to an extent from emerging problems in the Permian.

Your takeaway

Weatherford's financials are a horror story, no doubt. They are only here because the bond holders allowed them to reschedule their forward debt maturities as was done in March of this year. This has been done a number of times over the past few years. They also have a 900 mn credit facility that was to have expired in mid-2019. The goal is to arrange the rescheduling of 2.7 bn in debt due in the 20/21 time frame. This is still ongoing at this juncture. I have no reason to expect this will not be accomplished as it will result in fees to holders, and guarantee continuation of the hefty interest payments WFT makes to them.

Technicals

WFT has round tripped to the lows set in early April, and is still tripping every negative technical indicator, except for the RSI. This tells us the stock is over-sold and a rebound toward the upper resistance level might be in the offing.

I have taken a position in WFT as of last week. I am in WFT for a bounce, and a look after Q-3 financials are released. They are likely to be pressured as expectations for companies dependent on NA activity have weakened recently, and are probably not a good measure of the company. Further, we view any negative news as being priced in at current valuations.

My optimism stems from the steady progress they are making get their costs under control. The spend-thrift ways of the Duroc-Danner days are behind them. They are beginning to build profitable business in niches that are under-served by the competition. A technology moat could certainly be developing in the Artificial Lift area.

The sale earlier this year of their frac division to Schlumberger, (SLB) could actually be a plus if activity flattens in the Permian.

My interest in WFT stems from it's lengthy history and collection of fine businesses on the drilling and completions side of the house. I think there is a possibility that with the improving outlook for the onshore, North American oilfield that this company could emerge in a couple of years, leaner and well positioned for the future.

The opposite could be true of course. At current prices, a lot of risk is factored in the stock in my estimation, and I think it is a buy for investors with an aggressive risk profile.

