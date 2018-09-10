Five Below - Up, Up, Up?

Five Below has rapidly built up a great track record, as I fear that investors are extrapolating the good results a bit too much going forward.

Five Below continues to do very well despite inflationary pressures and low prices.

Five Below (FIVE) continues to defy the challenges faced by fellow traditional retailers. The company delivers on very strong growth and while this is mostly driven by store openings, it should be mentioned that comparable sales growth has been very decent as well.

A focus on no frills and profitable operations, while shying away from corporate legacies and leverage has fuelled the growth of the company, but lately, even more so its share price.

While I appreciate the performance of the business a great deal, one has to wonder if the momentum in the share price has been a bit too much given the potential of the franchise, the current performance and the valuation.

Five Below - Cheap Stuff, Premium Valuation

Five Below offers items sold for $5, or less. The company focuses on the so-called Gen Z and Millennial customer with items categorised such as sports, tech, creativity, party, candy, style and seasonal items, being in real demand with these customers.

The growth of the business has been nothing short of amazing as the store base has increased from less than 250 in 2012 to an expected 750 stores by the end of the year. These stores are quite vibrant, stuffed with fun items, full of different merchandise and clearly, the products which are in demand. A store on average fetches in little over $2 million in sales.

The reason why the company has been able to expand so quickly is that net investments per store total just $300k on average, with payback periods of a year or less. Despite relatively low unit sales and low prices, the company is able to post low double-digit operating margins. Comparable sales have mostly been driven by traffic, with overall comparable sales growth being solid at around 5% on average in recent years.

Comforting for those believing the growth story is that store sales across regions and time cohorts (in terms of when stores are opened) are pretty stable, providing comfort given the expansion plans. In the long run, the company has plans for some 2,000-2,500 stores across the nation.

The Potential

With 692 stores by the end of the second quarter, and the company guiding for full year sales of around $1.53 billion, average sales per unit come in at $2.2 million, allowing for potential sales (based on today's prices) of $4.4-$5.5 billion once the company grows to 2,500 stores.

Growing the store count by 20% per annum makes that this goal is only achievable by 2025 or so. Assuming flattish operating margins at around 12% potential operating earnings come in at $530-$660 million, or roughly $425-$525 million after taxes. Based on the current share count that allows for potential earnings of $7.50-$9.00 per share. Given that shares have jumped to $130 at the moment of writing, shares trade at 14-17 times earnings, seen in 2025!

Assuming such earnings potential would warrant a full 20 multiple by 2025, valuations come in at $150-$180 per share, for a compounded annual growth return of just 2-5% per annum excluding dividends, while the company must deliver on spectacular growth to achieve this.

Of course, this does not take into account expected growth from existing stores. Assuming 3% comparable sales growth in the coming 7 years, sales could come in at $5.5-$6.7 billion by 2025. A similar margin target at the midpoint of the sales number works out to earnings of $10.50 per share, or an easy $210 valuation based on a premium valuation. This works down to a compounded growth return of closer to 7%. That looks decent, but given the growth and execution risk, that might not be enough even as the company is unleveraged and holds about $5 per share in cash.

Note that Five Below is a long way from achieving all these future growth numbers. Second quarter comparable sales were up by 2.7% in a generally strong (retail) environment, although last year's +9% comparable sales growth number created a very tough comparable.

Furthermore, the current pace of store openings of 18.5% just lags compared to the 20% target, needed to grow to 2,500 stores by 2025. For this year, the company targets roughly $1.53 billion in sales with earnings seen at $2.54 per share, plus or minus a few pennies.

Holding Off

Remember that Five Below was just a $65 stock in February and ever since has doubled, creating a big momentum run after trading in the $30-$50 range since the company went public in 2012.

Trading at a 50 times current multiple, it seems reasonable to say that valuations are full as the company does not have an e-commerce operation. While comparable growth and past growth have been good, accompanied by very impressive pace of store openings, the reality is that shares certainly do look (more than) fully priced at these levels. I wonder if the recent move higher is really induced by investors reacting to the shares and fundamental news, or is driven by short-covering.

Perhaps investors are relieved that inflation in terms of wages and freight is not impacting the results (yet), although all these items can potentially have an impact, certainly if tariffs are instated in a big way as well.

Hence, I am leaning short (in modest size) in shares of Five Below against long exposure in the rest of the retail sector, in part as pair trade against some value plays, and in part as outright caution on the valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are short FIVE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.