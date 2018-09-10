Global Blood Therapeutics: Iclacumab To Deliver The Pipeline Synergy With Voxelotor

Such a study indicates that the greatest investment reward comes to those who by good luck or good sense find the occasional company that over the years can grow in sales and profits far more than industry as a whole. - The Father of Growth Investing (Phillip Fisher)

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is a highly promising grower that is powered by multiple catalysts. First, the lead molecule (voxelotor) posted the robust clinical outcomes for the Phase 2 (HOPE-KIDS 1) trial. Second, the firm recently in-licensed a stellar molecule (inclacumab) that can deliver the treatment synergy for sickle cell disease (“SCD”). As reflective of its strong fundamentals, the shares are trading on an uptrend. In the past 52-weeks, the stock gained $24.0 to currently exchanging hands at $49.40 for +88.5% profits. In this report, we’ll present a fundamental analysis of the latest catalyst and reaffirm our bull thesis on the company.

Figure 1: Global Blood Therapeutics stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

Headquartered in San Francisco CA, GBT focuses on the innovation and commercialization of drugs to manage the serious blood disorder SCD (as depicted in Figure 2). As a hemoglobinopathy, SCD induces red blood cells (“RBC”) to form a sickle shape - in the oxygen deprivation states. Ultimately, patients suffer from the recurring and extremely-painful vaso-occlusive (“VOC”) crises. A novel investigational drug in its own class (an -elotor or oxygen affinity modulator), voxelotor is most likely to meet the strong demand for the better therapeutic option. Already granted the Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA, the drug is being assessed in phase 3 (“HOPE”) trial for both adults and adolescents suffering from SCD. The phase 2 (HOPE-KIDS 1) study is recently concluded. Notably, the EMA also granted voxelotor the Priority Medicine ((PRIME)) and Orphan designations.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: GBT)

Inclacumab Franchise

On Aug. 23, 2018, GBT announced that the company had entered into a collaborative deal with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for the development and commercialization of inclacumab. The novel monoclonal antibody against P-selectin (inclacumab) will be developed as a treatment of VOCs that is associated with SCD. Being the most common clinical manifestation of SCD, VOC occurs when the sickled RBCs obstruct the small blood vessels (microcirculation). Consequently, it prevents the blood from flowing to the tissues, thus causing tissue injury that is manifested as pain, decrease the quality of life, and even death. Even though that pain can occur in any bodily parts, it usually presents at the abdomen, bones, joints, and soft tissues. Almost half of the patients having SCD will experience a VOC, which can last from several hours to days.

Interestingly, P-selectin is an adhesion molecule found on the surface of endothelial cells and platelets. And, it is responsible for the cell-to-cell interactions requisite for a VOC. By inhibiting P-selectin that, in and of itself, is a clinically validated target for SCD, inclacumab can reduce VOC's incidence. With the extensive (pharmacokinetic, safety, and tolerability) data of inclacumab from its prior studies that assessed over 500 patients, GBT can have more confidence in its safety profile. And, the company has already commenced the process of technology transfer from Roche needed to contract with a manufacturer. Furthermore, the firm plans to submit an Investigational New Drug Application (“IND”) for inclacumab to the FDA in 2021.

It is worthwhile to note that Roche previously developed inclacumab for a heart condition coined coronary artery disease (“CAD”). Nonetheless, Roche terminated any further development after the subpar Phase 2 clinical outcomes. The fact that inclacumab does not work for CAD does not mean that it won’t work for SCD. More often than not, a drug that does not work for one condition can become a stellar agent in the management of another disease. For instance, coumadin is harmful to a patient with hemophilia but is a lifesaving medicine for another patient suffering from blood clots.

In terms of deal specificity, Roche will earn $2.0M in upfront payment from GBT. Moreover, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant can receive up to approximately $125M in milestone payments as well as a tiered royalty of sales of inclacumab. For GBT, the firm will absorb all global development, manufacturing, and commercialization costs.

Our analysis revealed that this is a highly prudent corporate strategy executed by GBT management. We believe that both voxelotor and inclacumab are molecules that complement each other in the treatment of SCD. They deliver the treatment synergy rather decimating the market of one another. Based on the latest 24-week data of HOPE-KIDS 1, voxelotor’s key benefit is the improvement in hemoglobin (“Hb”) level, which indicates less RBC sickling and destruction. With inclacumab’s ability to treat and prevent VOC, the combinations of voxelotor and inclacumab should be synergistic for SCD treatment, in which the sum is greater than the simple addition of the parts.

Quantitative Data Forecasting

Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of “molecule analysis” - that took into accounts different scoring variables, including available trial data (“TDV”), comparative molecular analysis (“CMV”), structural design (“SDV”), clinical trial setups (“TSV”), and disease specificity ("DSV") - we prognosticated that there are over 60% chances that inclacumab will procure positive outcomes in its future clinical trials for SCD, thereby indicating a “favorable” chance of success. As we receive more clinical data, we’ll adjust our statistics accordingly.

Qualitative data analysis for inclacumab in SCD Scientific novelty (product differentiation) Extremely high Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 1: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Financials And Valuations

For the Q2 2018 earnings report (that ended on June 30), GBT posted $40.4M ($0.78 per share) in net losses compared with $23.9M ($0.55 per share) declines for the same period a year prior. Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like GBT to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile.

As illustrated in Figure 3, the research and development (R&D) expenses came in at $31.6M (a 72% increase from the $18.3M). The higher R&D is mostly due to the HOPE-KIDS 1 and HOPE studies. An increase in R&D can be viewed positively for a bioscience firm because an R&D investment today can translate into a blockbuster in the future.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: GBT, adapted by Dr Tran BioSci)

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $514M in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities, thus representing the 56% improvement from the $329.4M for the same comparison. Based on the $42.4M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate cash to fund operations for at least two years prior to the need for additional financing. Commenting on the stellar quarterly developments, the President and CEO (Dr. Ted Love) enthused:

"We have been working diligently to diversify our product pipeline through both internal research and external business development efforts and are excited to have entered into this agreement for inclacumab. We are committed to developing transformative treatments for the SCD community and becoming the preeminent SCD company. Inclacumab is an ideal complement to voxelotor, our lead investigational oral, once-daily therapy, in Phase 3 clinical development for SCD. Like voxelotor, inclacumab has a strong scientific rationale and has the potential to provide significant clinical benefit for SCD patients."

Potential Risks

Investing research is an imperfect science, there is no such thing as a guaranteed bet. Therefore, investors should be cognizant of the risks associated with GBT. At this stage in its growth cycle, the main concern is if voxelotor can ultimately deliver the positive clinical outcomes for HOPE. We ascribed a 25% chance of a negative clinical binary that can “make or break” this company. Regarding inclacumab, there are over 40% chances that its development will not bear fruits. In such cases, it is reasonable to expect the shares to tumble more than 50% and vice versa. There is also no assurance that either voxelotor and inclacumab will generate blockbuster sales due to unforeseen variables and market competition.

Conclusion

In all, we maintain our buy recommendation on GBT with the four out of five stars rating. And, we ascribed the $114 price target (“PT”) to be reached within two to three years. Our PT is significantly higher than the $74.5 Wall Street analysts’ consensus estimate. Our main rationale is that voxelotor posted very strong data that positioned it to capture the $2B to $3B SCD market. The results of HOPE-KIDS 1 as featured in the previous research further support the upcoming positive results for the said phase 3 (“HOPE”) trial. Our assertion is strengthened because GBT just added another stellar SCD molecule (inclacumab) to the pipeline. The chances of clinical success for inclaccumab is favorable due to the sound underlying science. And, the molecule also has a vast amount of safety data from its prior Phase 2 trial for CAD. Inclacumab should have received at least 65% chances of success, but we’d like to widen our margin of safety in data forecasting. Last but not least, we’ll surely revisit GBT to update our data forecast as the molecule yields early clinical outcomes.

