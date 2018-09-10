Gilead Sciences Is On The Right Trajectory For Autoimmune Disorders

Recently, Gilead Sciences (GILD) and its partner Galapagos (GLPG) announced positive results from the phase 2 study treating patients with ankylosing spondylitis (AS). These positive results are proof that Gilead is alive and well. Most importantly, filgotinib could potentially become a blockbuster product. For these reasons, I believe that Gilead Sciences is a buy.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2 study was known as TORTUGA, and recruited a total of 116 patients with AS. One thing you must know is that AS is characterized as an inflammatory type of arthritis that affects the large joints and spine. Patients in the study were randomized into two different treatment groups. One group of patients received 200 mg of filgotinib and the other group of patients were given placebo. Each form of treatment was given once daily for 12 weeks. The primary endpoint of the study was AS Disease Activity Score (ASDAS). It was shown that the mean change from baseline for patients treated with 200 mg of filgotinib was -1.5. This compares to placebo only obtaining a change from baseline of -0.6. This difference between filgotinib and placebo gave a p-value of p <0.0001, which was statistically significant. On top of that, even another measure was shown to pass as well. Patients treated with filgotinib achieved an ASAS20 response greater than that of placebo, which was 76% versus 40% respectively that was also statistically significant. There are many types of treatments that exist for AS. If that's the case, then why would filgotinib be needed as a new type of treatment? That's because there are times where these patients with AS don't respond to currently approved therapies. That means there is still a niche spot for filgotinib in this particular space.

Phase 3 And Beyond

The phase 2 results turning out positive is indeed good news. However, these results are significant when looking at the filgotinib program in the overall grand scheme of things. That's because Gilead and its partner are currently exploring multiple phase 3 studies using filgotinib to treat a couple of different autoimmune diseases. Some examples of disease that are being targeted by filgotinib are: Crohn's disease, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and several others. This involves the development of the FINCH program, using filgotinib to target several autoimmune diseases. Taking it one step further, filgotinib has an opportunity to fill a specific niche in this market. By that I mean Gilead is also incorporating into its studies both patients who are biologic experienced and biologic naive (biologic naive meaning patients haven't yet received treatment with a biologic). The significance of taking this approach to some studies is to see whether or not patients fare better compared to currently available biologic therapies used for autoimmune diseases. That means it's possible that filgotinib could counter some competitors. That can only happen if Gilead can prove that its drug ends up being superior over these biologics along with a good safety profile.

Competitors

Things are looking sharp for Gilead Sciences with respect to the filgotinib program, however, that doesn't mean it won't have a tough time on the market should it eventually receive regulatory approval. That's because there is a competitor, which is a big pharmaceutical company, by the name of Novartis (NVS). Novartis has received a host of autoimmune disease approvals over the last few years. Novartis has an IL-17 biologic by the name of Cosentyx, which has racked up a host of approvals like the ones mentioned above in which filgotinib is going after. In addition, AbbVie (ABBV) has its own JAK1 inhibitor drug known as upadacitinib. Gilead expects to report results for filgotinib in Rheumatoid arthritis later this year and in 2019 as well. AbbVie's upadacitinib has already achieved its respective endpoints in a late-stage study treating patients with rheumatoid arthritis. If Gilead hopes to compete it must not only achieve its respective endpoints in the upcoming trial readouts in rheumatoid arthritis, but it must also obtain a safety profile that matches or exceeds that of upadacitinib. Still, Gilead has the potential and that is exciting. It highly depends on how good the results turn out on whether or not filgotinib will be competitive in the autoimmune disease space.

Conclusion

Gilead Sciences has obtained positive results in treating patients with AS using filgotinib. If the rheumatoid arthritis studies also turn out to be positive, then that will be a good outcome for the company. The risk is that additional results from the FINCH program may not turn out to be positive. That means either the endpoints in the studies may fail to be met, and quite possibly the safety profile may not be adequate enough. That means for the time being Gilead and its partner Galapagos are in a good situation. There is a chance to capitalize on a large market space with filgotinib, and that is highly encouraging. For these reasons, I believe that Gilead Sciences is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.