Johnson & Johnson Vs. Pfizer: You Can't Go Wrong With Either Stock

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer (PFE) have long been two of my favorite dividend stocks. You really can't go wrong with either. Each is a reliable performer and reasonably valued. With that being said, I give JNJ the slight edge for the following reasons:

JNJ's recent operating performance has been superior. In terms of sales, 2017 was a record year and so far 2018 has seen more than a 10% increase year-over-year.

JNJ is diversified across pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer products. This provides the company a nearly unrivaled level of diversification and recession resistant in the healthcare sector.

JNJ's dividend has increased for over 50 years in row, putting it in a rare club of stocks that have become aristocrats two times over.

JNJ has a better balance sheet than Pfizer, which will give it more acquisition potential, a vital factor for such a large company that's under constant pressure to replenish its clinical pipeline.

JNJ's valuations are reasonable across the board. I especially like an EV/FCF of 21x for a company that continues to grow.

Operating Performance - Winner: JNJ

Over a long period of time, both companies have seen stagnate sales performance and have similar operating margins. However, JNJ's 2017 performance has been better, which has continued into 2018.

Free Cash Flow & Dividend - Winner: Pfizer

Since 2014, Pfizer has been better at producing free cash flow. On average, Pfizer has turned 27% of its revenue into free cash while while JNJ has turned 22% of its revenue into free cash flow. Each company has a similar payout ratio over the last couple of fiscal years, but Pfizer's yield (3.26%) is larger than JNJ's yield (2.63%), which is consistent with my statement about Pfizer being a better producer of free cash flow. With that being said, you can't really go wrong with either company in terms of the reliability of the dividend given both companies have achieved dividend aristocrat status. JNJ has actually increased its dividend for 56 consecutive years, which is particularly impressive.

Balance Sheet - Winner: JNJ

Both companies have leveraged balance sheets given a large flurry of acquisitions over the last couple of years. However, JNJ has a superior net cash position and has better leverage ratios (lower figures are better):

Pfizer's Debt/EV = 0.15x

Pfizer's Debt/Revenue = 0.77x

Pfizer's Debt/Operating Income = 2.31x

JNJ's Debt/EV = 0.08x

JNJ's Debt/Revenue = 0.39x

JNJ's Debt/Operating Income = 1.53x

Valuation - Winner: Draw

In my opinion, both stocks are reasonably valued across the board. Pfizer's Forward P/E, EV/EBITDA, and EV/FCF are all less than JNJ's, but that's reasonable considering JNJ's recent performance has been better. Even though the table below lists similar long-term growth rates, I'm skeptical that Pfizer can achieve that level of growth based on years of stagnate sales. JNJ on the other hand has demonstrated growth over the last two years, so rightfully deserves a small premium.

Wall Street's Opinion - Winner: JNJ

Wall Street is slightly more bullish on JNJ than Pfizer. No analysts recommend JNJ as a 'Sell' and the average target price represents more upside potential. According to MarketWatch, the average target price for Pfizer is $42.62, which indicates the stock is properly valued based on the current share price of $42.10. The average target price for JNJ is $143.13, which represents 4% upside based on the current share price of $137.05.

Conclusion

JNJ does trade at a small premium to Pfizer, but I believe that's reasonable given better recent performance and better diversification. JNJ recently increased its 2018 sales guidance to a range of $80.5 to $81.3 billion, which represents real operational growth in the range of 4.5% to 5.5%. JNJ's adjusted earnings guidance for full-year 2018 was also increased to a range of $8.07 to $8.17 per share, which represents operational growth in the range of 8.5% to 9.9%. There's also no company that can match JNJ's diversification across healthcare sectors, which is almost equally divided among pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer products. While I don't consider JNJ's valuation as cheap, this is a stock that almost never goes on sale. A Forward P/E of 16x, an EV/FCF of 21x, and PEG ratio of 2.2x are all reasonable for one of the most reliable dividend stocks on the market.

