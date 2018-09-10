Sears Hometown And Outlet Q2 2018: For Once, It Is Not So Bad

If the company confirms these results in the next few quarters, the share price will at least double.

For the first time since 2014, the company has reported improving same-store sales.

The sales have been shrinking over the last few years, and the margins have been deteriorating.

A couple of years after the spin-off from Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), the business of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (SHOS) started to deteriorate. The company has been recording losses since 2014 with a combination of declining sales and shrinking margins despite several initiatives to improve the operations.

But the Q2 2018 earnings have shown some progress. Same-store sales and adjusted EBITDA improved.

Considering the low valuation of the company, the share price will appreciate by a wide margin if the company confirms its progress during the next few quarters.

My SHOS story

When I bought shares of SHOS in 2014, the story was simple. For about $22/share, I purchased a stable debt-free company that generated on average $2 of EPS. And with the focus on the franchises, it was a capital-light business.

The table below shows the stability of the business between 2009 and 2013.

Source: 10-K 2013

Net sales gravitated around $2.4 billion per year and the number of stores stayed stable.

But since 2014, the results started to deteriorate. Both sales and profitability have been declining every year. And the comparable store-sales decline accelerated till 2017.

Source: 10-K 2017

With this decline, the company has recorded losses every year since 2014. The company has been trying to offset this trend with different initiatives but without success.

The beginning of a turnaround?

With the Q2 2018 results, it is the first time in many years that the company reports improvement in comparable store sales.

"In the second quarter, the positive impact of our business transformation initiatives drove positive comparable store sales in a quarter for the first time in five years and an $8.5 million increase in adjusted EBITDA."

Source: Q2 2018 earnings

In addition, the gross margin increased and SG&A decreased, as shown in the table below.

Source: 10-Q Q2 2018

Online sales also showed an impressive growth of 158%. The online sales are probably small (the company does not communicate about it) relative to the business, but this result is encouraging.

The management has taken multiple initiatives to try to improve the business. For instance, the company has experienced several pricing strategies. In the Q2 2018 results, the management said:

"Changes to our Outlet pricing strategy and improvements to our as-is appliance sourcing led to decreased markdowns and margin improvement of over 500 basis points in our Outlet segment."

Also, SHOS is becoming more and more independent from Sears. The company is now sourcing inventory from manufacturers like Whirlpool (WHR). And the IT transformation to materialize the independence from Sears is in the final stage.

The company has remodeled its stores and has been closing the unprofitable ones. The company has been reporting some success from the "America's Appliance Experts" initiative. And SHOS is getting away from the franchise business to own more and more stores (which explains a part of the decreasing SG&A).

It is difficult to say if the improvement this quarter is due to some specific initiatives or if it is thanks to the positive economic environment. One quarter is not enough to draw any conclusion on the turnaround of the business. But these positive results contrast with the past few years.

Valuation

Despite these improvements, the company is still losing money, and the book value is shrinking every quarter. Considering the weakness of the results over the last few years, the market gives a low value to the company, as shown in the table below.

With a $71 million market capitalization, the company needs to report only $10 million of annual net income to make the investment attractive. And with sales above $1.5 billion, $10 million correspond to a net margin below 1%.

At the current share price, we also buy the inventory minus the net debt at a discount. But the book value is shrinking every quarter due to the losses. The realization of the valuation based on the book value and the inventory is also linked to the turnaround of the business.

If the company keeps on reporting losses, the book value will reach the market capitalization, and not the other way around. But if the company confirms the good results during the next few quarters, the share price could double to reach the current book value.

Conclusion

With the Q2 2018 earnings, the company is reporting positive comparable store sales. After many years of decline, this is the first positive sign of a turnaround.

But the company is still losing money and its book value continues to shrink.

Accordingly, the market values the company at low multiples. But if the company manages to reach a sustainable positive net income, the share price will appreciate by a wide margin.

