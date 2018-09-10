TripAdvisor Is Sitting On A Potential Gold Mine

I believe that TRIP is currently priced as it will fail at fully monetizing its MAUs. This represents an opportunity for investors.

Nevertheless, other platforms (like Facebook) have succeeded in this task. If TripAdvisor was to succeed as well, then its earnings potential would imply a much higher valuation.

TRIP has so far faced significant challenges in unlocking its true potential value. This is because as users switch to mobile, it's increasingly difficult to monetize them.

TripAdvisor (TRIP) is an exciting company. It was initially conceived as a disruptive travel platform. As the global online travel market matured (although it's still in its early stages), many other similar competitors tried to take its place. This resulted in TRIP morphing into a hybrid between a traditional OTA and an online travel forum. Currently, TRIP is without a doubt the best place to find reviews about different travel alternatives.

Nevertheless, its stock valuation isn't as clear-cut. TRIP still faces monetization challenges before unlocking its true value potential. Hence, it's vital for investors to understand the TRIP's potential upside and downside before making an investment decision.

Business model

TRIP's business model can be summarized as a broker between travel supply and demand. Its platform allows potential travelers to personalize their search and find the best alternatives based on user-generated content (i.e., reviews). Then TRIP can directly link the user to the OTA/travel supplier website to finalize the transaction.

However, it's difficult to monetize this dynamic. Brokers typically charge a commission for matching supply and demand of any good/service. TRIP profits from fees charged to OTAs through advertising, subscription, or commissions. These fees are capped because ultimately OTAs also profit from connecting the user to its end goal (hotel, car rental, flight seat, etc.). Hence, revenues from brokering deals between users and travel suppliers are spread over many different platforms. For instance, the user googles (GOOG/GOOGL) for flight alternatives and then arrives at TRIP's website, which then suggests an Expedia (EXPE) alternative that ultimately transacts with American Airlines (AAL). Notice that the user only pays for the flight seat, but in the process, many other companies brokered/facilitated the deal. The meta-commission that stems from these services is divided among all of these companies.

Once you understand this dynamic, then figuring out TRIP is much easier. Henceforth, it becomes evident that its real value lies somewhere else other than being a simple online travel broker. Its real value is being the best online real estate property in the OTA market. TRIP's usefulness for travelers is unmatched and vastly exceeds every other OTA. This is because TRIP's user-generated content coupled with its search engine provides the user with the best travel information available.

Source: TRIP's 2017 annual report.

Because of this, every OTA has to cooperate with TRIP in one way or another. Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Expedia together represent more than 40% of TRIP's total revenues. This is huge, and it shows how valuable is TRIP's platform for providing travel alternatives to users. Booking Holdings and Expedia have a duopoly of the OTA market. If a significant portion of these companies' revenues depends on TRIP's referrals, then it's likely that other OTAs are in a similar position. Because of this, I think that TRIP is without a doubt the Times Square of the OTA market.

TRIP is not without its risks

As valuable as TRIP is to the OTA market, it does have its challenges. In my estimation, TRIP's problems are the following (from most to least dangerous):

Difficulties in mobile monetization. Traffic to TRIP's platform is more or less dependent on marketing spending. Google's search engine can serve many areas of the OTA market (like Google Flights). TRIP's global operations expose the company to currency risks. The travel sector is overly exposed to significant slowdowns if economies enter into recessions.

TRIP would be worth double or triple the current market capitalization if it were able to monetize its users as well as Facebook (FB). In the US, FB extracts as much as $26.76 per user of its platform. I'll delve into the implications of this figure for TRIP later in the article.

Nevertheless, as more users transition towards mobile, the more difficult it becomes to monetize them. This is because there's less space available for ads (and features) in mobile than desktop. As you might expect, the bare bones version of TRIP in mobile produces fewer profits.

Source: TRIP's 2017 annual report plus author's annotations.

Also of worry is the fact that TRIP's user traffic appears to depend on marketing spending. More importantly, it looks like marketing spending is growing faster than revenues for the past three years. This signals that more players are bidding for the same types of ads that TRIP requires for user growth. This dynamic translates into weaker margins for the company.

Source: Statista plus author's annotations.

The rest of the risks are also important but, in my view, less vital. Google is a formidable competitor, but its business revolves around profiting from data with its search engine. TRIP's business hinges on user-generated content regarding travel alternatives on its platform. In my view, building social networks is outside Google's circle of competence. Thus, TRIP's reviews are its competitive advantage over Google in the OTA market. Finally, TRIP's macro risks (currency and recessions) are important but out of control for investors. Moreover, I think that overall, the potential size of the global online travel market and its potential growth compensates for these exogenous risks.

Upside potential

TRIP's platform has millions of monthly users, and it's well suited to produce advertising revenues. Thus, TRIP profits from advertising rather than OTA activities. In this line of thinking, we could value TRIP based on its most important asset: Its monthly active users (MAUs).

Facebook manages to extract more than $6 in revenues per user (worldwide average). This is a quarterly figure. Thus, we only need to know how many monthly users TRIP has and multiply it times 6 to have an approximation to what TRIP could produce in quarterly revenue.

Source: TRIP's 2017 annual report, plus author's annotations.

By December 2017, TRIP was able to have up to 455 million unique visitors. These could be interpreted as 455 million MAUs. Hence, if TRIP were to be as good as Facebook is at monetizing its MAUs, then TRIP could produce up to $2.73 billion in quarterly revenue.

If these numbers seem too good to be true, is because they are. You see, it's unrealistic to expect TripAdvisor to monetize its MAUs as well as Facebook. However, even if it's 25% as good as FB, then its potential upside would still be 41% (or priced at $71.13 per share). You can play around with the numbers yourself. Nevertheless, the takeaway here is that TRIP still has room to grow.

Conclusion

TRIP still hasn't unlocked its true value. Hence, it's currently priced as if it's never going to overcome its challenges. Monetizing mobile users is difficult, but not impossible. Mobile apps can be incredibly profitable if they apply the precise mix of subscriptions, premium content, recurrent ads, and other types of additional purchases (like coupons or travel bundles). As it stands, TRIP has a potential gold mine in its 455 million monthly users. All it needs to do is to find a way to monetize it better. TRIP's current discount implies that it'll fail at this and stagnate as a result. However, if they succeed, investors would be nicely rewarded. Because of this, I believe that TRIP currently offers a compelling risk/reward profile.

