Mind The (U.S.-Germany Yield) Gap

We see the yield spread between U.S. and German bonds modestly widening on U.S. economic outperformance and policy divergence.

Technology stocks led global equities down. The Indonesian rupiah and South African rand joined the emerging market (EM) currency rout.

This week's U.S. retail sales data could confirm robust economic growth momentum in the U.S.

The gap between the 10-year yields of U.S. and German government bonds has steadied at elevated levels after a long period of widening. We see room for modest widening of this spread, a barometer of the relative long-term growth outlook and interest rate expectations in the two economies. Why? We see better long-term growth prospects and a faster pace of monetary policy normalization in the U.S.

The relative long-term economic outlooks for the U.S. and eurozone are major drivers of the yield spread between U.S. and German government debt. Stronger data in the U.S. has lifted confidence in the country's long-run prospects relative to Europe. We use our BlackRock GPS to illustrate this relation: The Treasury/bund yield spread (the teal line) has tracked the economic growth expectation differentials (the dark blue line) between the U.S. and eurozone in recent years. It has widened since late 2017 as U.S. growth expectations outpaced those of Europe, driven by anticipation of tax cuts and fiscal spending - eventually hitting the widest levels in almost three decades earlier this year. European growth data have steadied recently after downgrades to consensus estimates. Yet our GPS points to greater potential for upside growth surprises in the U.S. than the eurozone - even as macro uncertainty rises.

Diverging paths

Inflation and policy expectations are also key drivers of the Treasury/bund yield spread. U.S. inflation is likely to hover around the Federal Reserve's 2% target in the near term, while eurozone inflation is expected to stay far short of the target set by the European Central Bank (ECB), our BlackRock Inflation GPS suggests. The slippage in eurozone inflation expectations since 2013 has helped suppress and cap European bond yields. Mirroring the gap between growth and inflation expectations, the two central banks have been on diverging policy paths. The Fed has been raising rates since late 2015 and is expected to stay on its gradual normalization path through 2019. The ECB, by contrast, is only slowly winding down its crisis-era asset purchase program, with no rate increase expected until at least mid-2019. We see this contributing to a modest further widening of U.S.-eurozone interest rate differentials.

The supply and demand dynamics of these securities influence the spread too. The U.S. Treasury is ramping up debt issuance to fund a rising budget deficit - the result of tax cuts and spending increases. Issuance in the first seven months of this year already surpassed that of the entire 2017. This comes as Germany is reducing debt issuance. Ten-year bund supply is expected to fall nearly 20% this year. The size of the free float has shrunk to just over 10% of outstanding German bunds supply, from over 40% when the ECB started its quantitative easing program in 2015. The result: a scarcity of bunds that has put a cap on their yields.

Bottom line: We expect policy normalization to lead to modestly higher long-term rates in the U.S. and eurozone, and the Treasury/bund spread to widen moderately as the Fed leads the normalization effort. The widening Treasury/bund spread reflects economic fundamentals that underpin our preference for U.S. over European equities - and could lend some support to the U.S. dollar versus the euro. Rising short-term yields price in a quarterly pace of U.S. rate hikes - and make the front end of the U.S. Treasury curve attractive for U.S. dollar-funded investors, we believe. Risks include a pause in the Fed's rate rises due to tremors elsewhere.

Week in review

Global equities fell, led by technology stocks. The value style outperformed in both developed markets and EM. The Indonesian rupiah fell to a 20-year low versus the U.S. dollar, and the South African rand fell more than 4% this week. Italian government bond yields fell and stocks rallied as budget concerns eased.

U.S. data reflected robust growth. Job creation accelerated in August and wages grew at the fastest pace in more than nine years, paving the way for another Fed rate increase in September. Initial jobless claims fell to a 49-year low. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index surged to a more than 14-year high.

President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on another $267 billion of Chinese imports. Escalating trade conflicts weighed on German exports and industrial output data, and kept eurozone business optimism in check.

Global snapshot

Weekly and 12-month performance of selected assets

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps -1.0% 7.4% 16.5% 1.9% U.S. Small Caps -1.6% 12.5% 24.0% 1.2% Non-U.S. World -2.8% -6.3% -0.6% 3.3% Non-U.S. Developed -2.8% -5.0% 0.4% 3.5% Japan -3.1% -4.5% 5.3% 2.4% Emerging -3.1% -10.0% -4.0% 2.9% Asia ex-Japan -3.3% -8.0% -0.4% 2.7%

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries -0.5% -1.2% -2.4% 2.9% U.S. TIPS -0.5% -0.3% -0.3% 3.0% U.S. Investment Grade -0.5% -2.5% -1.8% 4.0% U.S. High Yield -0.1% 1.9% 3.0% 6.3% U.S. Municipals -0.3% 0.0% -0.1% 2.7% Non-U.S. Developed -0.4% -2.4% -3.5% 1.0% Emerging Market $ Bonds -0.3% -4.8% -4.3% 6.6%

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil -0.8% 14.9% 41.0% $76.83 Gold -0.4% -8.1% -11.3% $1,197 Copper -0.7% -18.1% -14.0% $5,933

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD -0.4% -3.8% -3.9% 1.16 USD/Yen 0.0% -1.5% 2.3% 110.99 Pound/USD -0.3% -4.4% 1.4% 1.29

Notes: Weekly data through Friday. Equity and bond performance are measured in total index returns in U.S. dollars. U.S. large caps are represented by the S&P 500 Index; U.S. small caps are represented by the Russell 2000 Index; Non-U.S. world equity by the MSCI ACWI ex U.S.; non-U.S. developed equity by the MSCI EAFE Index; Japan, Emerging and Asia ex-Japan by their respective MSCI Indexes; U.S. Treasuries by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index; U.S. TIPS by the U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes Total Return Index; U.S. investment grade by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index; U.S. high yield by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index; U.S. municipals by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index; non-U.S. developed bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD; and emerging market $ bonds by the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Brent crude oil prices are in U.S. dollars per barrel, gold prices are in U.S. dollar per troy ounce and copper prices are in U.S. dollar per metric ton. The Euro/USD level is represented by U.S. dollar per euro, USD/JPY by yen per U.S. dollar and Pound/USD by U.S. dollar per pound. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Week ahead

Date: Event Sept. 10 China Producer Price Index (PPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) Sept. 11 Germany ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment Sept. 13 Turkey’s central bank monetary policy decision; ECB meeting; Japan machinery orders; U.S. CPI; German CPI Sept. 14 China urban investment, industrial output, retail sales; U.S. retail sales; University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers Solid growth in U.S. retail sales likely extended into August, driven by robust back-to-school sales, the tailwind from tax cuts and reflecting the positive growth backdrop shown by our BlackRock Growth GPS. The Fed’s “Beige Book” business survey may garner some attention this week, after the last edition in July highlighted escalating trade conflicts as a top concern among businesses. See our BlackRock Geopolitical risk dashboard for more on global trade tensions and their potential impact on markets. Asset class views

Views from a U.S. dollar perspective over a three-month horizon

Asset Class View Comments Equities U.S. Unmatched earnings momentum, corporate tax cuts and fiscal stimulus underpin our positive view. We like momentum. We prefer quality over value amid steady global growth but rising uncertainty around the outlook. Financials and technology are our favored sectors. Europe Relatively muted earnings growth, weak economic momentum and heightened political risks are challenges. A market dominated by value sectors also makes the region less attractive in the absence of a growth upswing. Japan The market's value orientation is a challenge without a clear growth catalyst. Yen appreciation is another risk. Positives include shareholder-friendly corporate behavior, solid company earnings and support from Bank of Japan stock buying. EM Attractive valuations, along with a backdrop of economic reforms, above-trend expansion in the developed world and robust earnings growth, support the case for EM stocks. But selectivity is key amid a strong U.S. dollar and escalating trade conflicts. We see the greatest opportunities in EM Asia on the back of strong fundamentals. Asia ex Japan The economic backdrop is encouraging, with near-term resilience in China and solid corporate earnings. We like selected Southeast Asian markets but recognize a worse-than-expected Chinese slowdown or disruptions in global trade would pose risks to the entire region. Fixed Income U.S. government bonds We see rates rising moderately amid economic expansion and Fed normalization. Longer maturities are vulnerable to yield curve steepening but should offer portfolio ballast amid any growth scares. We favor shorter-duration and inflation-linked debt as buffers against rising rates and inflation. We prefer 15-year mortgages over their 30-year counterparts and versus short-term corporates. U.S. municipals Solid retail investor demand and muted supply are supportive, but rising rates could weigh on absolute performance. We prefer a neutral duration stance and up-in-quality bias in the near term. We favor a barbell approach focused on two- and 20-year maturities. U.S. credit Sustained growth supports credit, but high valuations limit upside. We favor investment grade (IG) credit as ballast to equity risk. Higher-quality floating rate debt and shorter maturities look well positioned for rising rates. European sovereigns The ECB's negative interest rate policy has made yields unattractive and vulnerable to the improving growth outlook. We expect core eurozone yields to rise. Valuations in the periphery appear tight. The exception is Italy, where spreads are reflecting simmering political risks. The upcoming end to the ECB's net asset purchases could dampen appetite for the asset class. European credit Increased issuance and political risks have widened spreads and created some value. Negative rates have crimped yields - but rate differentials make currency-hedged positions attractive for U.S.-dollar investors. We are cautious on subordinated financial debt despite cheaper valuations. EM debt We prefer hard-currency over local-currency debt and developed market corporate bonds. Slowing supply and broadly strong EM fundamentals add to the relative appeal of hard-currency EM debt. Trade conflicts and a tightening of global financial conditions call for a selective approach. Asia fixed income Stable fundamentals, cheapening valuations and slowing issuance are supportive. China's representation in the region's bond universe is rising. Higher-quality growth and a focus on financial sector reform are long-term positives, but a sharp China growth slowdown would be a challenge. Other Commodities and currencies * A healthy inventory balance underpins oil prices. Trade tensions add downside risk to industrial metal prices. We are neutral on the U.S. dollar. Rising global uncertainty and a widening U.S. yield differential with other economies provide support, but an elevated valuation may constrain further gains.

* Given the breadth of this category, we do not offer a consolidated view.

