Nvidia: When Price Makes No Sense

Investment Thesis

Nvidia (NVDA) has everything going for it; great products, it is a great growth company, led by great management. But so what? There is a price where this widespread knowledge of this great company makes no sense to shareholders. I argue that shareholders paying $170 billion market cap looking to double their invested capital will ultimately struggle. Nvidia's valuation leaves nil room for error.

Recent Results

A few weeks ago, Nvidia released its Q2 2019 results. The results were remarkable, with its top line jumping 40% to $3.12 billion, while its bottom line benefited from positive operating leverage and astonishingly jumped by 92% YoY to $1.94. Yet, in spite of delivering an impressive set of results, the market was largely uninterested. In fact, notwithstanding evidence showing a fantastic set of results, the market appeared to be saying 'so what?' That's what's expected of you.

Nvidia's Actual Free Cash Flow

During a bull market, investors have no concerns about a company's ability to generate free cash flow. During the final leg of a bull market, the only distinguishing characteristic that matters about a company is its ability to grow revenue (rapidly). However, bullish markets don't last forever. And the jittery market from the past week is a reminder to investors that what comes after a prolonged and steadily rising bull market is an abrupt and swift bear market. During a bear market, value investors pick up their stride - when other investors become cautious, value investors turn aggressive. We look for discarded bargain opportunities, able to generate strong free cash flow and not willing to pay much for these opportunities.

Which brings me to Nvidia's free cash flow. On the face of it, Nvidia's free cash flow is strong. But lower down its cash flow statement, there is an entry titled payments related to tax on restricted stock units. This entry essentially refers to the tax which Nvidia pays on management's stock-based compensation. In other words, part of the cost of this phenomenal management team. Given Nvidia's explosive share price in the past 5 years, management is using the opportunity to aggressively exercise their options - which Nvidia then picks up the tab on their taxes. Allow me to clarify, as the share price goes up, management uses the opportunity to vest their options, then the company pays the tax on these exercised options and Nvidia's actual free cash flow (Buffett's owner's earnings) decreases.

For instance, back in fiscal 2016, management's vesting of shares (net of taxes) was an increase of $120 million to free cash flow. Then, in fiscal 2018, this reversed and it was an outgoing of $473 million. Meaning that last year's free cash flow was actually $2.4 billion. Moreover, so far, in H1 2019, the net outgoing for taxes on the vested options was $446 million - close to the total amount spent over the whole of Nvidia's last fiscal year. A final comparative yardstick, Nvidia's dividend in H1 2019 reached $182 million compared with $446 million to cover management's taxes on their exercised options. It is true, no Nvidia shareholder invests in Nvidia for its dividend, but it nevertheless is interesting to see where the money is actually going to.

Valuation

During a time when Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which is arguably the inferior competitor to Nvidia, has seen its share price go vertically up (certainly far beyond most investors' expectations; myself included), investors might once again find themselves looking at Nvidia and thinking that, given the valuation which AMD presently trades for, Nvidia is cheap by comparison.

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

However, the fact of the matter is that there are times when the market becomes slightly more irrational than others, with the investor community falling in love with certain companies. Presently, Nvidia's valuation leaves nil room for doubt, as it prices in all the optimism that Nvidia succeeds, and none of the doubt that Nvidia might not flourish as much as investors expect. Said another way, the future is frustratingly unpredictable, but ultimately paying up to participate in a wonderful story often times leads to suboptimal results.

Consider that, in the past 5 years, Nvidia was trading on an average P/S ratio of 5.2 times. Now, it trades for nearly 3 times this multiple at 14.7 times. Granted, this multiple has come down a nudge from when Nvidia's revenue was priced at 15 times - back in June. Nevertheless, the fact remains Nvidia is presently trading at such a punchy multiple.

Takeaway

We reasoned that twice a silly valuation is not twice as silly. It is still just silly. - Einhorn

Nvidia is a terrific company. I have no argument there. Nvidia is one of the few companies in the world that will create a lasting difference in how the world is shaped.

However, all investor already knows this, and this is more than accounted for in the current share price. My argument here is that once we account for Nvidia's management's stock-based compensation, and assuming Nvidia's forward fiscal 2019 free cash flow reaches $4 billion, then investors are paying 40 times forward free cash flow - a very punchy price indeed.

Note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential At Deep Value Returns, I'm laser-focused on two things: free cash flow and unloved businesses. Companies that are going through troubled times, but that are otherwise stable and cash-flow generative can be bought on the cheap, providing investors with an opportunity for exceptional returns once those names come back in favor - as they often do. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach inspired by Buffett, Icahn, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.