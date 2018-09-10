Dividend Champion Spotlight: AptarGroup Inc.

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

The stock is expensive at 28X earnings, and the inconsistent cash flow metrics are a red flag. The stock is not a buy near these levels.

The dividend is well funded, and the growth rate will continue at an inflation-beating pace.

The company has growth, but cash flow is very inconsistent, and it generates a low cash return on invested capital.

Every year the list of dividend champions changes as new clubs enter the fray, and other companies with declining businesses leave. Today's dividend champion spotlight touches on the former with packaging giant AptarGroup Inc. (ATR). With its most recent dividend increase marking its 25th in a row, AptarGroup is one of the newest dividend champions. AptarGroup's products are part of various products and packages that you use everyday, providing the business with steady opportunity. But this doesn't mean that its investment prospects are as promising. We dive into AptarGroup to determine where the company excels, and where it falls short.

AptarGroup designs and manufactures packaging and dispensing products for various products. These include valves, pumps, controlled dose dispensers, inhalers, and more.

Source: AptarGroup Inc.

The business reports in three segments: Beauty & Home, Food & Beverage, and Pharmaceuticals. Beauty & Home is the largest segment of the business, accounting for 53% of revenue. Pharmaceuticals is next at 33% of revenues, followed by Food & Beverage with 14%. The company has a global presence, with about three quarters of its sales coming from markets outside of the United States. The company does more than $2 billion in annual revenues.

Source: AptarGroup Inc.

Financial Performance

ATR Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

AptarGroup has seen pretty steady growth over the past decade. Its revenues have grown at a 2.7% CAGR over the past 10 years, while earnings have grown at a CAGR of 5.59%. While growth hasn't been explosive, AptarGroup manages to thrive in a very competitive industry. The company faces steep price competition from overseas suppliers, specifically in its Beauty & Home segment.

Its Pharmaceutical division is actually its "money maker", generating 64% of operating income - despite only 33% of total revenues. This segment's high profitability is able to help AptarGroup weather competitive pressures that it may see in its larger dollar Beauty & Home segment.

This leads us into the financial innards of AptarGroup. The first thing I look for in a potential investment is for the company to hold consistent margins, and to generate strong cash flow. I look for a company to convert at least 10% of its revenues into free cash flow. By doing so, the company should be able to fund dividend growth, buy back stock, or reinvest for growth without leaning on debt.

ATR Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

We see some mixed results when we look at the chart. AptarGroup falls a bit short of where we would like the FCF conversion rate to be. The good news is that we see both margins and FCF conversion in a definite uptrend. The company has grown its pharmaceutical business from 25% of total sales in 2012, to 33% in 2017. This has helped push margins and cash flow conversion higher.

ATR Cash Return on Capital Invested (CROCI) (TTM) data by YCharts

Next, we look at the cash rate of return on invested capital. This metric is used to accomplish two things. First, it measures how effective the company is at generating cash from its deployed capital. The second is that it's a gauge on a business' "moat". Typically, a company that is efficiently run and profitable will have a high CROCI. I typically look for this rate to be consistent, and in the low-teens. We can see that AptarGroup misses the mark here. The rate is very choppy and isn't high enough. This gives me concern that AptarGroup isn't a wide moat business.

ATR Net Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

The last place we look is the balance sheet. Net debt has climbed to more than $540 million throughout the decade. This has slowly pushed the balance sheet's leverage ratio higher. Now at 2.4X EBITDA, AptarGroup is just about at the maximum leverage ratio that I feel comfortable at. Once leverage hits 2.5X EBITDA, I get concerned. A debt laden company has to service its debt, which takes away from cash flow.

Dividend Outlook

AptarGroup is a new addition to the dividend champions list, with its 25th straight, and most recent dividend increase. The dividend is paid quarterly, for an annual payout of $1.36 per share. The dividend offers a 1.26% yield on the current price of shares. This is drastically less than what 10-year US treasuries are offering (yielding 2.93%), so AptarGroup is not a great income investment.

ATR Dividend Growth (Annual) data by YCharts

The dividend has grown at a CAGR of 9.9% over the past 10 years, but the growth rate has decelerated over that time frame. AptarGroup's inconsistent cash flows cause the payout ratio to fluctuate, which could explain the pullback in growth. The dividend remains well funded however, with the payout ratio rarely exceeding 60% - even when cash flows dip.

The dividend growth rate has settled into the mid-single digits, and the most recent increase of 6.3% is in line with this trend. Because of the inconsistent cash flows, yet manageable payout ratio, investors can probably expect 4-6% increases moving forward from here.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

There are a couple avenues to growth that AptarGroup can take advantage of. One of the strengths of AptarGroup's business is its very diverse product base. AptarGroup touches various products in the beauty and pharmaceutical industries - both of which will see growth from rising middle classes who will have more income to spend on cosmetics and better healthcare products.

Source: OECD Observer

The largest middle class growth will come from the Asia Pacific region, where AptarGroup currently has very little sales. Expansion into this market could prove lucrative in the years to come if AptarGroup is able to penetrate the region.

AptarGroup can continue to expand margins by focusing on growing its pharmaceutical products business. The recent acquisition of CSP Technologies should do just that.

Source: AptarGroup Inc.

AptarGroup is acquiring CSP Technologies for $550 million in a cash offer that will close near the end of 2018. CSP Technologies owns active dispensing technology, and about 75% of the business serves the pharmaceutical industry, so this will certainly boost AptarGroup's pharmaceutical segment. Moves like this should continue to open up margins and help get AptarGroup's cash flow metrics to where they need to be.

The business does face risk in the form of lower cost, overseas competitors offering similar products at lower quality and lower prices. While the quality and innovation that AptarGroup possesses does count for something, pricing pressure does exist. You wish margins were higher in the beauty & home segment, but it's very competitive.

Additionally, the business derives a large portion of its operating income from the pharmaceuticals segment. Should this business see disruption, it would be very damaging to the overall business. With the push for healthcare pricing reform from the occasional politician, this remains a possible threat - even if there is nothing imminent.

Valuation

A strong second quarter has pushed shares of AptarGroup higher over the last couple of months. The stock currently trades at just under $108 per share, near 52-week highs. Analysts expect full-year earnings to come in at around $3.87 per share. This puts shares at an earnings multiple of almost 28X earnings. This is a premium (27%) to its 10-year median earnings multiple of 22X.

To get a better read on the valuation, we look at the free cash flow yield. Free cash flow is a great valuation metric because I seek to maximize the amount of cash flow I receive in my investments. Free cash flow is the "life blood" of a company, and getting a high amount of cash flow per dollar invested will set the foundation for strong investment returns.

ATR Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

I typically look for this figure to come in the high single digits, or higher. The current yield on free cash flow is only 2.13%. This indicates that shares are offering a very low percentage of FCF at the current share price. Despite FCF trending higher (though choppy along the way), the FCF yield has trended lower. This implies that the share price has outrun FCF growth.

Both metrics confirm that the stock is a bit overheated. Analysts are projecting that earnings will grow at a CAGR of about 10% over the next five years. While that is a strong growth rate, the inconsistent and less than ideal cash flow metrics make 28X earnings too expensive a valuation for me. If cash flow was stronger, I might be willing to pay about 23X earnings. Because it's not, I would be interested at around 21X earnings. This would result in a price target of approximately $81 per share.

Wrapping Up

New dividend champion AptarGroup has some positive things going for it. It's a leading supplier in its industry. Its diverse product offering gives it exposure to a lot of markets, and it could substantially benefit from emerging middle classes in Asia and other emerging markets.

Ultimately, the inconsistent cash flow metrics and low CROCI give me pause on the stock. When you factor in the heated valuation, AptarGroup is a stock that should be avoided for the time being.

Please click the "Like" button if you found this insight useful. You can receive updated content by hitting the orange "Follow" button.

Author Disclaimer: Wealth Insights is an investor and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.