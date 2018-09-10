Vera Bradley: What A Recovery

I believe that the recovery in the shares marks a great moment to take some profits, although further upside can be seen if management delivers.

Vera Bradley (VRA) is a tiny small cap which has hit my radar a few times in the past years. Like many apparel-related businesses, the company went public in 2013, as shares quickly rose to a high of nearly $30 in the spring of 2014.

Ever since, it was all downhill amidst disappointing growth, narrowing margins and profit warnings, pushing shares down to levels as low at $7 in the autumn of last year. Like the wider retail and apparel industry, shares have come back to live and in a rather spectacular run higher now trade at $17 again.

The last time I checked on the shares was late in 2015 when shares had just rallied from levels around $10 to $15. I concluded that the run higher, despite the fact that shares were trading at just 50% of the high set a year earlier, where a bit rich amidst dismal comparable sales growth numbers, as my caution has served me right. On further dips, I have bought in and out of the shares, but after the recent move higher, I am turning more cautious again.

What Happened?

History is a useful guide for investors as it allows you to place things/developments into perspective, while looking at the current outlook of course. Since the last update in 2015, the company has seen real struggles. Sales fell 4% in the fiscal year of 2015 to $510 million as earnings were down by 32% to $40.1 million, for still reasonable margins.

Sales fell further to little below $503 million in 2016, while the company initially guided for an increase in sales. Reported earnings fell further to little below $27 million, including roughly $4 million in "special" charges.

Once again, the company guided for modest sales growth in 2017 and once again sales fell further to $486 million last year. Despite the continued disappointments the company still managed to report GAAP earnings of $20 million, even after incurring $7 million in special charges.

Furthermore, the company guided for fiscal year 2018 sales to fall to $470 million, plus or minus ten million, as management has proven to be upbeat in its guidance in recent years, making investors especially cautious. Earnings were seen at $0.40-$0.50 per share, roughly $15-$18 million in dollar terms. The company failed to live up to its expectations again as sales fell further to $455 million, with earnings falling to $7 million, or $21 million after accounting for one-time charges.

To put the disappointment further into perspective, Vera ended the fiscal year of 2018 with little over $4 per share in cash. This really means that trading at $9 in January of this year the 36 million shares represents an operating asset valuation of just $180 million.

This values the assets at just 0.4 times sales and roughly 9 times adjusted earnings as investors were getting tired of the continued disappointment as the company had all the resemblance of a value trap except two: that is a relatively strong balance sheet, and that of continued sound margins in a harsh environment.

Once again, investors were informed that they should embrace themselves for more pain with fiscal year 2019 sales expected to fall to just $415 million, plus or minus ten million, and adjusted earnings seen at $0.40 per share, for an earnings number of just $15 million.

Things Turn Positive!

Since the release of the full year results for the fiscal year of 2018, things have really been looking more positive. First quarter sales came in at $86.6 million, right in line with the guidance, as losses were a bit more narrow than previously expected. This prompted the company into hiking the full year earnings guidance to $0.45 per share, plus or minus five cents.

The second quarter results are the real game changer however, as released last week. Sales were in line with the guidance and rose by a percent year on year, yet the real surprise was earnings of $0.26 per share, some ten cents more than anticipated.

Following the strong earnings numbers, the company hiked the full year earnings guidance to $0.55-$0.62 per share, at the midpoint being a 13-14 cent increase compared to the year before.

Important in this guidance is that it explicitly excludes potential tariffs. A 25% tariff could hurt earnings in the second half by $0.04-$0.05 per share, but remember that this applies just for six months, and actually a shorter period given the goods being in-transfer at the moment.

Current Valuation

Remember that Vera Bradley holds about $4 per share in cash as any changes in the share price actually mark far greater swings in the change of the valuation of the operating assets. To explain this: shares have risen from $9 per share at the start of the year to $16 in response to the second quarter earnings number, in a move which has made that operating asset valuations have risen from $5 to $12 per share, representing roughly $430 million in shareholder value.

That valuation comes in at just 1 times sales, as a $0.57-$0.58 per share earnings number implies that operating assets now trade at a market multiple, or even slightly higher. The combination of better earnings and slower sales is the result of less promotional activity, limiting sales growth, but doing wonders for margins.

A Word Of Caution, Yet Long-Term Upside Remains

Having actually traded in and out of the stock a bit in past years, I would urge for some caution at these levels based on the short term outlook. A shift of promotional activity pushed up the second quarter sales by some $6 million. Hence third quarter sales could fall by double digit percentages again, pressuring near term earnings as well. This near term weakness and potential impact of tariffs give investors something to worry about as one relative stronger quarter does not change the narrative in a big way, with investors having had high hopes at certain times in recent years already, only to be disappointed.

The bull case is that the company is relatively small and thereby is a more exclusive player (although it operates in the mid-market segment) versus some larger peers. This includes among others Michael Kors (KORS) and Tapestry (TPR), formerly known as Coach, of course.

The share price of these two juggernauts has performed relatively strong as well in recent times. Shares of Michael Kors have more than doubled over the past year while Tapestry has reported very solid, but lower percentage gains as well. Michael Kors of course acquired Jimmy Choo last year and now supports an $11.5 billion enterprise valuation, for a 2.2 times sales multiple, yet its margins are superior with shares trading at just around a 15 times earnings multiple.

Tapestry is valued at more than $14 billion, which works out to a similar 2.3 times sale multiple foreseen for this year, as losses at Stuart Weitzman and integration tasks ahead at Kate Spade make that margins are a bit lower, with shares now trading at a market multiple of 17-18 times earnings.

So, based on sales multiples we can still see better days for Vera Bradley, yet that requires solid execution. To illustrate this: a 2 times sales multiple on $415 million in sales + adding back net cash makes that its valuation should approach the billion mark which in theory should leave shares valued at $28 per share, representing compelling upside from levels seen today.

The problem is in achieving this and that requires much further re-branding of the brand and hence its margin potential and pricing power, as this remains the big question ahead.

Perfect Trading Stock

For now, I would be short-term cautious although I still see long term upside at these levels. In reality, that means that a small residual long position has been reduced a bit, certainly given the softer third quarter guidance and potential impact of tariffs, which is bigger than it looks at first sight.

On the other hand, buying opportunities might present themselves upon renewed weakness as strong cash balances provide comfort and make that any swings in the already cyclical share price create an even bigger move in the valuation of operating assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.