Inflation Has Arrived. Here's How To Profit

Every inflation measurement available, whether the Atlanta Fed core sticky CPI, the Cleveland median CPI, the core CPI, the Dallas trimmed mean PCE, or the NY Fed underlying inflation gauge all show a sharp rise in inflation since late 2017. At 2.9%, and well above the Federal Reserve's target interest rate level of 2%, this is the highest level of inflation since February 2012. Expect the Fed to raise interest rates this month in an effort to curb this number. However, inflation is a cornerstone late business cycle dynamic as economic growth and consumption picks up against capacity constraints. Take a look at the 2007-2008 inflation rates in the second chart below: inflation rose from 2% to 5.6% in less than a year. This article dives into the best asset classes to own in such an environment.

Bonds vs. Stocks vs. Cash vs. Gold

Most bond yields currently trade below the rate of inflation. Investors who hold their bonds until maturity are guaranteed to lose money in a rising inflationary environment. However, they are guaranteed to lose more by holding cash. Cash continually loses its purchasing power against the rate of inflation, causing some investors, such as Ray Dalio, to call it the worst asset class an investor can have. Most value investors would disagree with Dalio here, myself included. In the late stages of the economic cycle, cash and short-dated Treasury bills simply serve as a place to park your money until better opportunities arise in higher yielding assets. They also help diversify and reduce risk in a portfolio.

The chart below shows the total real returns of stocks, bonds (both long-dated and short-dated), gold, and the dollar since 1926. Pay attention to the period from 1970 to 1981, where the U.S. was plagued with double digit inflation for five out of those eleven years. As you can see, stocks and gold are the only asset classes to not depreciate significantly in value during this time, making them the best asset classes to own if one suspects a return of inflation.

Sectors that Benefit from Inflation

Not all stocks benefit equally, though. Companies with greater pricing power, meaning they can raise prices on their customers without seeing significant declines in revenue, perform exceptionally well. That's because pricing power combats the erosion of margins that occurs with inflation. Examples of such industries include food, real estate, mining, oil, steel/aluminum, and natural gas. These industries constitute price inelastic goods. Consumers will pay whatever price for them because they need these things to survive. Don't take my word for it, check out the matrix below.

This correlation matrix shows how different sectors perform in a rising inflationary environment, with a correlation closer to one meaning that the sector appreciates in tune with inflation. As far as stock sectors go, energy is by far the best sector to be invested in, followed by real estate, industrials, and materials.

Inflation hedges such as commodities and precious metals also perform well as investors rush to real assets as a store of value. Commodities have a positive correlation with inflation and even outperformed the stock market during the 1970s stagflation era. While an investor could own mining companies that would benefit from improved margins derived from rising commodity prices, I tend to agree with Jim Rogers' stance on investing in the commodities themselves as a pure play on the macro environment.

Sectors to Avoid

Airlines, automobile manufacturers, consumer finance, and retail companies all constitute non-essential services that cannot raise prices on consumers without seeing a decrease in revenue. For this reason, as demonstrated in the correlation matrix above, consumer discretionary is the worst performer in times of high inflation. While I certainly do not expect 1970s style double digit inflation, I see this trend continuing in the short to intermediate term as the business cycle comes to a close.

Conclusion

With the energy sector being the worst performing sector of 2017, now may be a good time to buy or add to your position in energy stocks specifically. Also, expect to see a pick-up in other companies with pricing power such as mining and foods. Additionally, consider commodities as they are still relatively cheap and made even cheaper through trade wars between the U.S. and China. The value of gold continues to fall as the value of the dollar increases. Therefore, I do not suspect gold will be as good of an inflation hedge as it has been historically. However, a macro environment where inflation really takes off could easily break this dynamic.

