5 Reasons Financial Stocks Are Going Higher From Here

Source: Pixabay.com

5 Reasons Financials Are Going Higher From Here

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) continues to rally off the lows hit in July. In fact, XLF is now 8% above the bottom hit approximately 2 months ago, and this is likely only the beginning. There are several key factors that should support higher XLF prices going forward. Deregulation, higher interest rates, continued EPS growth, dividends, and multiple expansion should enable XLF and financial stocks, in general, to go substantially higher from here.

XLF 1-Year Chart

Source: StockCharts.com

About XLF

XLF is the biggest and most popular financial ETF in the world. The ETF has roughly $32 billion in net assets. The ETF is comprised of 68 holdings, yet the top 5 dominant institutions account for about 45% of total holdings. Top holdings include Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) 12.05%, JPMorgan (JPM) 11.42%, Bank of America (BAC) 8.55%, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) 7.47%, and Citigroup (C) 5.26%.

1. Deregulation is Just Getting Started

Dodd-Frank has been rolled back, the House has passed its own banking deregulation bill, and the President appears to be a big proponent of a less stringent regulatory environment around the banking sector. This essentially opens the door to a much looser regulatory atmosphere, in general, for financial institutions. Looser regulation should enable financial firms to better leverage their environment, which should ultimately lead to much higher profits. While this phenomenon could lead to some risks or possible instability down the line, in the short to intermediate term, it is likely going to lead to higher profits and higher multiples for financial institutions.

2. Higher Interest Rates Should Increase Profits

The Fed continues to raise interest rate and is likely to resume hiking until the fed funds rate gets to at least around 3% next year. This should lead to higher interest rates all around, as the current funds rate is at only 1.75-2%. In fact, we're already seeing substantial increases in the interest rate environment. The MBA 30-year mortgage rate has climbed to about 4.8%, illustrating the highest mortgage rate environment in about 5 years. A similar phenomenon can be observed in other credit-related products as well, credit cards, car loans, personal loans, etc.

Source: TradingEconomics.com - Mortgage rates and interest rates, in general, could go a lot higher in this cycle.

Higher interest rates are extremely beneficial to banking institutions, as much of their profits are derived from interest paid on various loans and lines of credit. Therefore, as economic activity continues to expand and interest rates continue to increase throughout the U.S. economy, banking profits are very likely to rise as well. Higher profits coupled with the probability of multiple expansion should drive XLF and banking shares, in general, significantly higher from here.

3. Revenue and EPS Growth Should Continue

Just 5 companies comprise roughly 45% of XLF holdings, and these financial juggernauts are largely responsible for the overall trajectory of the XLF ETF. Deregulation, rising interest rates, and other bullish fundamental factors are essentially only starting to materialize. But despite this, key financial institutions have done extremely well-growing revenues as well as EPS in recent years and should continue to do so going forward.

Source: Author's Material

Excluding Wells Fargo (largely due to the trouble the company has had over the past years), the top XLF financial institutions are set to grow revenues moderately this year as well as the next. Moreover, financials are showing very robust EPS growth, 33% on average amongst the top 5 holdings. As the U.S. economy continues to grow and rates head higher, revenues and EPS growth amongst financial institutions should continue going forward.

4. Dividends Could Drive Additional Demand

In addition to the robust earnings growth, the underlying financial institutions also offer substantial dividends. Excluding Berkshire Hathaway, the top five financial institutions that comprise XLF pay out 2.38% on average, and XLF pays out a dividend of roughly 1.6% on its own. Wells Fargo has the highest dividend amongst the group at 3%, but other companies like Citi, JPMorgan, and others are paying out rather nice dividends. Furthermore, dividends are likely going to increase as financials continue to earn more income. Also, higher dividend payouts should enable financial stocks to experience higher demand.

5. Multiple Expansion is Very Likely

Despite showing robust earnings growth and providing substantial dividends, financials are also extremely cheap right now. XLF's top 5 holdings on average have a 2018 P/E ratio of just 14.27. Excluding Berkshire's relatively high 23 P/E ratio, the average is far lower, just 12.09. 2019's projected P/Es are lower still, just 12.47 on average, and just 10.58 excluding Berkshire. Citi is trading at just 9.3 next year's earnings, remarkably cheap.

PEG ratios are also incredibly low amongst the top five financial institutions comprising the XLF. On average, the PEG ratio is just 0.56. Excluding Wells Fargo, each of the other four companies is trading well below a 1.0, with Bank of America trading at just 0.32, Berkshire trading at just 0.35, and JPMorgan trading at just 0.4. The extremely low PEG illustrates that financial earnings are increasing substantially relative to the stocks' very low valuations. Therefore, a multiple expansion is likely to occur going forward, which should enable stock prices to go notably higher in this group.

The Bottom Line

The backdrop for financials is extremely constructive going forward. The economy is expanding robustly, crucial elements of deregulation are beginning to materialize, and rates continue to rise. In addition, financials are expanding EPS and revenues, pay noticeable dividends, and are trading at extremely low multiples. Therefore, continued EPS growth coupled with multiple expansion should drive XLF and financial stocks, in general, substantially higher going forward.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLF, JPM, C, KEY, GS, SBRCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.