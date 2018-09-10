Brinker International Is Value Investors' Bread And Butter

Investment thesis

We believe that Brinker International (EAT) has not effectively reinvested in its business, and this has resulted in a growing negative shareholder equity balance. The negative balance effectively means that shareholders have negative value. If the company were to be liquidated, there would not be nearly enough funds to pay debts. Other off-balance-sheet financing items such as store leases are not included in the calculation. We hope that Brinker's shift to more fast casual options and their focus on building takeout/delivery partnerships will lead to success in the future. However, the decline in financial metrics has been very negative, and we would caution investors to avoid this name until we can see improvement in the business or a substantially lower price. We think at a price below $30 per share the company is worth a look.

Background

When looking for what we call "investable value" in any consumer-focused industry, we have two essential questions that we are looking to answer. Is truly a value stock, and is their product portfolio a relic of the past or something that will have relevance with millennials and Gen Z well into the future? If the answer to either of these questions is no, then we have no reason to invest for the long term at current prices. With a recent focus on wage and cost inflation, we have seen low-margin businesses seeing pressure on their future revenue and earnings expectations. This trend is in many cases beginning to show up in volatile stock prices. We have decided to focus recently on the restaurant industry as various secular long-term trends and more short to intermediate events are causing concern for investors. These include a generational shift in preferences and shorter-term pressures such as wage inflation and tariffs affecting input costs such as food. We dove into the details specifically for Brinker International, as they were showing up continuously as we screened for value stocks in the sector. For those who aren't familiar with Brinker International, it is the parent company of the national restaurant brands Chilis and Maggiano's Little Italy.

Source: Brinker

Short-term fads vs. long-term secular trends

The restaurant industry has become an exceedingly popular area for investment in the past few decades. Chefs have become celebrities with TV shows, and new brands and entrepreneurs have entered the space looking for ways to change the industry. The restaurant industry is notorious for trends and companies eager to hop on the newest bandwagon. There are, of course, generational shifts in consumer preferences as well as short-term fads that may or may not gain traction. For example, drinking coffee for breakfast was briefly usurped by some Baby Boomer and Gen X consumers drinking soda and diet soda for breakfast. Even today, I will often see people in an 8 AM or 9 AM meeting with their Diet Coke or Pepsi. Sugar for breakfast is how Americans have eaten for almost a century. Although we are seeing alternatives entering the mainstream in a big way. If you talk to local restaurant owners who are honest with you, they will say "the weather and people on diets" primarily explain any slowdown in business. We can't ignore these trends, but the vast majority of people who go on a diet either fall off the wagon or go back to eating the foods they love after some degree of success. Most people don't swear off pizza or beer forever. And for those who do Brinker most likely never had a chance to win them over as a customer anyway. It may be anecdotal, but after 12 weeks of going to the gym five days per week and eating strictly, where did my girlfriend and I go for dinner to celebrate? Maggiano's. We believe that this sums up millennials well. They focus on where food comes from, and with that information try to eat healthy generally, but also enjoy good tasting food either in a restaurant or via takeout while they watch Netflix occasionally. This is why, in our view, Brinker international will have a place at the table over the long term. Their offerings cover the stereotypical stay at home millennial while also providing a nice out for families.

Source: CBS News Diet Pepsi AM

Solid stock performance, thanks to tax reform

The performance for restaurant stocks has been great since President Trump signed tax reform into law at the end of 2017. Investors have seen returns more than 100% for stocks like Dine Brands (Dine Brands) and BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) while Brinker International and The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) have seen returns well below that mark, 42% and 29%, respectively. Up and coming value investors hate paying "up" for stocks after a big run, while seasoned investors like Warren Buffett have been buying virtually all of the time since they started investing. So, although it is hard to buy something that has performed so well, we urge investors to look at the fundamentals and not jump for a stock that's been down the most or up the least over a period. Brinker has been a laggard in the restaurant space for some time now, and we don't expect a breakout to the upside until financial trends turn positive. To be clear, given the enormous stock buyback, we think it unlikely that the stock will go down much either.

Source: YCharts

Traditional metrics make Brinker look like a clear winner

With an operating business, like restaurants, we like to look at comparable metrics such as operating profit, cash flow, operating margins, price to sales ratios and PE ratios. Debt is also incredibly important since low-margin businesses often struggle to find the right balance in their capital structure. Brinker International lags behind in certain metrics such as price to sales. Although Brinker International is a larger company with higher revenues than peers, it trades at almost half the value of the closest peer on a price to sales basis. This means that investors do not have faith in the company's ability to turn revenues into operating profits and free cash flow at the same rate as competitors. This seems somewhat inconsistent to us as Brinker has the largest free cash flow in the group by a substantial margin. Per the chart below, Brinker generates consistently higher free cash flow than peers although recently the trend has been negative. For long-term investors, this means that, over time, Brinker has a greater opportunity to improve operations and give investors more confidence to increase value.

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

An impressive stock buyback program

Management has been carrying out one of the most aggressive stock buyback plans in the sector over the past few years as they have reduced the number of shares outstanding by a breathtaking 32.1% since 2015; that's over 25 Million shares. The source of cash that was used to repurchase shares has appeared to come from a combination of free cash flow and an increase in total debt for the enterprise. We tend to avoid companies that issue debt to repurchase shares aggressively as this will effectively increase the businesses' operating leverage and risk. As operating leverage increases, the businesses become riskier as more cash flow goes to servicing debt over time. Any downturn or hiccup in the business could lead to a cash crunch, and Brinker could struggle to service the debt. We think this issue is the biggest red flag to investing in Brinker. If the debt continues to increase and revenues fall, investors will eventually feel the pain.

Source: YCharts

Source: Brinker Q4 Supplemental information

The unusual case of negative shareholder equity

In 2015, shareholder equity on the balance sheet went negative for the first time, and since then, the trend has only continued to get worse with shareholder equity on track to reach negative 1 Billion dollars by the end of 2019. Without a reversal in this trend, shareholder risk will continue to increase. As many of you know, the basic accounting equation is Assets - Liabilities = Shareholders' equity. Negative shareholder equity simply means that liability growth is outpacing the growth in assets. This provides no margin of safety for investors in the event of a liquidation. Luckily, shareholders are protected from having to pay off company debts. Brinker International shareholders may have much more pain ahead as the company should be using free cash flow to reduce debt and improve the daily operations. Stock buybacks should be decreased until we see shareholder equity begin to increase again.

Source: YCharts

Conclusion

We are confident in the power of Brinker's brands to continue to capture business from suburban families and to transition to the trends of millennials who stay at home and eat takeout options more than any previous generation. However, until we see revenue begin to grow and the financial condition of the company improve, we urge investors to steer clear. We recommend that existing investors continue to monitor the debt levels and consider exiting the stock if debt continues to rise rapidly. Even at substantially lower prices, we would stay away from this stock until shareholders begin to see growth in shareholder equity and improvement in the business. We think Brinker is worth a look below $30 per share.

