International Dividend Increases - August 2018

Welcome to a new format where I present international dividend stocks with high dividend increases in the last month. Growing dividends is what many long-term investors are looking for. And they are right, because an income made of dividends based on high-quality stocks is much safer than any single job in the world. Even better, dividend growth mostly exceeds salary increases by far.

Accordingly, there are already some nice formats on SA dedicated to dividend increases, written by blogger veterans like Dividend Diplomats or FerdiS. Yet, these are mostly about US dividend stocks. Coverage of international dividend stocks is modest, at best.

There are some reasons for this. First, SA is a US-based platform. Hence most investors are from the US. Home bias apart, the US undeniably has so many top dividend stocks that investors can create a nicely diversified portfolio by picking US stocks only.

But there are more, less obvious reasons for low coverage of internationals dividend stocks. First, it's more difficult to get relevant data for stocks outside the US, which is linked to the fact that many popular tools and websites like Finviz or FastGraphs are limited to US or North American equities. Second, a different dividend culture makes metrics appropriate to US dividend stocks inappropriate for some international dividend stocks. For example, quantifying dividend increases by simply comparing current to past dividend may be misleading, because so-called interim dividends may intentionally be lower than final dividends, which often happens in Great Britain. Hence, instead of comparing current to previous dividend, it makes more sense to compare the cumulated dividends of the last 12 months to the cumulated dividends of the previous 12 months. A more complicated procedure than simply comparing two numbers. Of course, handling international stocks also means handling multiple currencies, because dividend increases shouldn't be blurred by exchange rate changes.

Despite these challenges, there are so many international dividend stocks of high quality that it would be a pity to ignore them outright just because it's somewhat harder to cover them.

Having said that, after introducing International Dividend Stocks On Discount, I'll try make a second step trying to do my best improving the situation by creating a new format taking care for International Dividend Increases. I'll present a list of international dividend stocks with ex-date last month including the information about the cumulated dividend increase of the last twelve trailing months and more.

Similar to my previous articles, I try to ensure a minimum quality and attractiveness of all stocks by demanding each stock to meet the following criteria:

Dividend increase of at least 5 years (dividend contender)

Current dividend yield of at least 2%

Market capitalization of at least 1 billion USD

And again, I'll introduce the reader to some of stocks. This time by selecting the 3 stocks with the highest dividend increase, trying to approach the most important questions. Mainly:

Are future dividends safe?

Can dividends further increase at such a fast pace?

Does long-term profit growth exist?

Is the stock over- or under-valued?

If not stated otherwise, screenshots and data are taken from DividendStocks.Cash

Some remarks due to the international context

ISIN vs. Symbol The summary table of the international edition of dividend discounts contains the ISIN (International Securities Identification Number). The ISIN is helpful because it uniquely identifies a given security, while the symbol is a data provider's specific combination of security and exchange. The ISIN allows readers all over the world to quickly find the security and then select the appropriate exchange on their own which may be located outside the US.

Domestic currency vs. US dollar Dividend increases are usually calculated based on the domestic currency of the stock. For European stocks, it's mostly EUR; for Chinese Stocks it may be HKD (Hong Kong dollar) or CNY (China yuan renminbi) and so forth. This procedure excludes the effects of exchange rate fluctuations to the USD, which could lead to a dividend decrease in case of a strengthening USD. Yet, some companies like Magna (MGA) or BP (BP) deliberately decided to base dividend payments on USD. In this case, dividend increase will be calculated using USD as well. Similarly, all screenshots and analysis (e.g. earnings per share) are based on the domestic currency to avoid exchange rates blurring the real performance of the company.

Covered regions Covered regions comprise Canada, Western Europe, China, Japan and Australia. The domestic country of the company is part of the list. Overall, about 300 popular dividend stocks outside the US are covered.

International Dividend Increases (based on ex-date)

Name Symbol Isin Country ExDate Div. Yield % Div.- Increase Magna International MG, MGA CA5592224011 Canada 08/30/18 0.33 2.43 +17.7% [1.08 USD => 1.27 USD] Enbridge ENB CA29250N1050 Canada 08/14/18 0.67 5.85 +12.4% [2.33 CAD => 2.62 CAD] Canadian Utilities CU, OTCPK:CDUAF CA1367171057 Canada 43351 0.39 4.87 +10.0% [1.40 CAD => 1.54 CAD] Imperial Brands IMB, OTCQX:IMBBY GB0004544929 Great Britain 08/23/18 0.28 6.51 +9.9% [1.60 GBP => 1.76 GBP] Prudential Bancorp PRU GB0007099541 Great Britain 08/23/18 0.16 2.87 +6.9% [0.45 GBP => 0.48 GBP] Fortis FTS CA3495531079 Canada 08/20/18 0.43 3.98 +6.3% [1.60 CAD => 1.70 CAD] Diageo DGE, OTCPK:DGEAF GB0002374006 Great Britain 43351 0.4 2.44 +5.0% [0.62 GBP => 0.65 GBP]

Popular dividend stocks with dividend increases of more than 10% and ex-date in August.

You may be surprised to find only Canadian and British dividend stocks on top of the list. This is because companies of some well covered countries like Germany or France rarely pay dividends in August which can be verified by your-self consulting the dividend calendar.

Magna International (MGA)

Magna is a Canadian supplier in the automotive industry, increasing dividends by nearly 18% compared to previous TTM. Current pay-out-ratio is only 28.4% based on free-cash-flow, leaving plenty of space for future dividend increases. Current profit-growth looks also fine with an overall earnings and cash-flow stability of +0.75 and +0.79 respectively.

Stability metrics quantify the reliability of long-term growth of profits (earnings and cash flows) and dividends. Stability metrics range from -1.0 (worst) to +1.0 (best). A detailed description about quantifying long-term growth is found in "How Metrics Make Investors Pay - Part II" on SA.

Yet, the cyclical character of the industry becomes visible when looking at the year 2009 (financial crisis) where the company cut its dividends from 0,32 USD in 2008 to 0,05 USD. Since then, dividends increased 8 years in a row.

Magna: Stable profit and dividend growth since 2010

The current dividend of 2.4% represents an average value compared to the last years since 2011. Till 2020 the dividend yield is expected to climb to 2.8%.

Magna: Today's dividend yield represents the historic average.

Within the last 5 years, Magna increased dividends by an average of 16% each year. According to analysts, till 2020 annual dividends are expected to climb to 1.46 USD. What may look fine at first represents a considerable slowdown of dividend growth to "only" 9.6%. I haven't found an explicit dividend outlook from management but based on the low pay-out-ratio, the potential for future dividend increase seems to be higher than that - always presuming there is no economic down-turn.

Based on different fair-value calculations, Magna seems to be fairly priced based on TTM's operating cash-flows and even clearly under-valued based on TTM's earnings and dividends. Thanks to growing profits, the stock's fair value based on profits continues to rise while the fair value based on dividends slightly decreases. Overall, the stock seems clearly under-valued.

Magna: Fair values for the end of the current business year range from 59 USD to 68 USD compared to a stock price of 52.10 USD today.

Although there may be a slow-down in dividend growth, Magna seems to be a promising stock for value-oriented dividend growth investors.

Enbridge (ENB)

Enbridge is a Canadian stock mainly providing infrastructure for oil and gas transportation in the US and Canada. As many stocks in the oil and gas business, earnings are cyclical and investments high. Cyclical translates into a modest earnings stability of +0.5 while high investments result in low to negative free-cash-flows. However, the company managed to increase its TTM dividends by 12.4% and by even 17.4% when looking at the average yearly increase of the last 5 years.

Enbridge: Growing, yet uncovered dividends by free-cash-flow

I admit that the combination of uncovered dividends growing for years at fast pace makes me wonder how this is possible. One explanation might be debt accumulation.

Enbridge: Total debt inflation combined with an inflated balance sheet

In fact, total debt increased from below 22 billion CAD in 2010 to more than 97 billion CAD today while the balance sheet inflated on parallel, culminating in the acquisition of Spectra Energy making goodwill jump (page 149) from 78 million CAD to 34.5 billion CAD. Moreover, cash and cash equivalents amount to only 457 million CAD today compared to dividends paid in the last TTM of more than 3.5 billion CAD. Under these circumstances, financing dividends seems to be a challenge which can be only mastered by either making even more debts or selling parts of the company.

Anyway, analysts predict dividends to increase from 2.41 CAD in 2017 to 3.24 CAD in 2020 - a yearly increase of 10.4% translating into 4.1 billion CAD dividends to be paid in 2020. If this is what management is working on, the fate of the company seems to be (at least partly) dictated by its dividend policy. To me, growing dividends should be the "natural" result of long-term profit-growth - not the primary goal.

Current dividend yield of 5.85% is still close to all-time-high of 6.9%. If dreams come true, the dividend yield in 2020 will be 7.2%.

Enbridge: current dividend yield as a combined result of dividend growth and a declining stock price

Despite the latest recovery, the stock price is on decline having lost still about 30% since its peak in 2015. This makes the stock to appear under-valued based on its estimated earnings and cash-flows of the current business year ranging from 55 CAD to 62 CAD compared to stock price of 45 CAD. "Thanks" to ambitious dividend growth, the dividend based fair value is 74 CAD.

Enbridge seems to be under-valued right now - a statement of investor's distrust?

After this first look, I neither consider Enbridge's dividends to be safe nor do I see stable long-term profit-growth.

Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF)

This dividend aristocrat (46 years of dividend increase) continued to increase its dividends by 10%. Compared to Enbridge the company is much smaller but it shares the basis characteristics regarding profit and dividend growth. Dividends are not covered by free-cash-flow while profit stability of +0.6 is superior to Enbridge with +0.5 but still not considered to be stable.

Canadian Utilities: déjà vu after looking at Enbridge

When the free-cash-flow does not cover the dividend payments, dividends must be taken from the balance sheet. Not an easy task with less than 150 million CAD in cash and cash-equivalents compared to a negative free-cash-flow of 420 million CAD plus dividends paid of 415 million CAD. Once again, the parallel to Enbridge becomes apparent.

Canadian Utilities: where to take the money for the next dividends?

Management plans to decrease investments for the next two years by 400 million CAD respectively, which would still not be enough for full dividend coverage based on today's cash-flows.

Compared to Enbridge the current dividend yield of Canadian Utilities is even closer to all-time-high.

Canadian Utilities: Dividend is near all-time-high

The volatile fair values in recent years mirror the unstable profitability of the company. For the current business year, profit based fair values are between 35 CAD and 37 CAD, while the dividend based fair value of 47 CAD is much higher.

Canadian Utilities valuation is partly distorted by volatile profitability

Conclusion

While Magna's dividend seems to be safe and the stock fairly valued, both Enbridge and Canadian Utilities struggle to maintain their ambitious dividend policy due to high investments combined with unstable profits. Hence, although seemingly under-valued, after a first analysis, I would not consider an investment in any of these two stocks.

What's your opinion? Did I miss a crucial point making Enbridge or Canadian Utilities a better investment in your eyes?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.