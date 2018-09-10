6 Reasons To Still Be Optimistic About DXC Technology Shares

Meanwhile, synergies, cost-cutting and productivity increases expand margins and cash flow and deleveraging should not be a tall order.

However, a new business is emerging that grows, is less competitive and less linear, and this will be up to half of the company in a couple of years.

On the one hand, revenues are stagnant, their traditional business a commodity and their business model linear and debt fairly significant.

We continue to see upside for the shares of DXC Technologies (DXC) after we first wrote about the company in June (here), as we see room for further margin expansion, deleveraging and, a little further out, a return to modest revenue growth. The shares aren't expensive.

First, a little overview of the last 5 years:

DXC Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Lots of improvement but that is due to the merger with HP Enterprise in May 2016, and that has propelled the stock price as well:

We still think the stock is fairly cheap. The main reasons for this we think are:

The lack of revenue growth.

The commodity nature of much of their traditional business.

The linearity of the business model.

But we think some of these elements are shifting somewhat, and there is still ample room for cost-cutting and productivity enhancements.

Growth

While headline results are static, there is growth under the hood actually through two avenues:

A moderation in the decline of their traditional business.

Growth in some parts, most notably their cloud business.

On the first, there are for instance normal declines through productivity improvements and price declines in their ITO business, but they're countering that with initiatives like their delivery-led growth initiative (Q1CC):

So we’re using our tens of thousands of delivery professionals out there to look for add-on work, and this is primarily in our ITO base. So one, that is helping to offset some of the traditional decline in the ITO business.

With regard to the second, their digital business is growing in the low 20s and within that, their cloud business grew at 40% in Q1 and this growing part will become a progressively bigger part of the company. Sooner or later, this will start to move the needle for the corporation as a whole.

In Q1, it was already enough to move the needle for their GIS segment, which showed some modest growth in Q1 even in constant currency. And they're doing clever things partnering up with the big cloud players, turning a threat (these cloud players moving on their turf) into an advantage (Q1CC):

Well, first of all, it does cannibalize the ITO business. But in my way of thinking, you’ve got two choices. You’re going to let somebody else cannibalize you or you can do it yourself. We’re doing it ourselves. What is unique about what we’re doing with Microsoft and what we’re doing with Amazon is we’re also going in and beginning to move applications. And that application movement is essentially net new business for DXC... So in short, what we’re doing here, Bryan, is we are proactively engaging with our clients as opposed to waiting for them. And this is a critical part of what I’ll call this multi-cloud strategy.

While their old business is mostly a commodity, hence subject to price pressures and dependent on scale, their new digital business is more dependent upon skills and capabilities.

This is why the company is investing a lot in employee skills and facilities to locate them like their talent cloud and will hire 3,000-5,000 graduates this year.

In digital, the company also works closely with customers and partners, which is why they are building 'on-shore' facilities, like in New Orleans and other places around the world for digital delivery (Q1CC):

fundamentally, the traditional business is commoditized, it’s a scale business, continue to drive productivity through automation and move as much as you can to low-cost centers. The digital business, much more onshore, much more customer intimate, and we’re making big investments in those centers.

A prominent role in this transformation to digital is their newly launched Bionix platform, consisting of three core elements (from PR):

Analytics and AI to gain new, real-time insights into the business and operations including data mining, machine learning and predictive intelligence to identify and proactively address opportunities for reducing costs and delivering innovation;

to gain new, real-time insights into the business and operations including data mining, machine learning and predictive intelligence to identify and proactively address opportunities for reducing costs and delivering innovation; Lean processes to eliminate inefficiencies and continually improve solutions delivery, and optimize work flows and team performance for better quality, consistency and outcomes; and

to eliminate inefficiencies and continually improve solutions delivery, and optimize work flows and team performance for better quality, consistency and outcomes; and Leading Automation capabilities, leveraging best-of-breed technologies from the DXC partner network combined with DXC innovation, to automate tasks, processes and workflows and to improve response time, accuracy and standardization.

Some of the benefits, from the Q1CC:

This reduces costs, eliminates human error, minimize disruptions and accelerate business outcomes. Bionix drive significant impact for an installed client base and we’re also using it as an entry point into new clients.

Another initiative is partnering with big cloud players, like Microsoft (MSFT) Azure, VMware (NYSE:VMW) and a new agreement with Amazon (AMZN) AWS. These agreements are a prime driver of their cloud business and hence digital revenue.

These agreements involve close integration in marketing and sales and service provision to clients (which often can't even distinguish between DCX and the cloud company staff)

The integrated practice also encompasses joint development, marketing, sales and delivery of AWS and DXC solutions. This practice complements our ongoing cloud work with other partners such as Microsoft Azure and VMWare.

The company also has an advantage in that it is cloud-agnostic, as many of the big clients use multi-cloud solutions (public as well as private).

Digital is set to continue to grow with its book-to-bill ratio at 1.6.

Margins

DXC Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

With organic revenue growth fairly minimal most of the financial improvement has to come from margin expansion. The above figures are GAAP, which suffer from one-time and non-cash-related acquisition expenses.

Here is some stuff the company is doing to reduce cost and/or increase productivity, and hence margins:

The company has reduced headcount by 3.7% through automation, overhead rationalization and productivity improvements.

Off-shoring labor in their traditional business still has significant room to run as well.

Elimination of office space (700K square feet in Q1 delivering $33M of synergies, combined with carryforward savings this increases to $230M with 1.5M square feet and 7 data centers targeted for 2019).

Leveraging staff and R&D spending of big cloud partners, for instance in their Bionix platform and in assisting customers in their digital transformation (clients can often not differentiate between DXC and the partner) and creating more opportunities their own sales force sees or can handle (as their go-to market strategy is jointly set).

The lion's share of operational leverage in the future will come from automation. They've already seen this in their call centers, and it's moving to IT operations, with promising first results.

While they have consolidated 30% of their vendor base in the past year, they haven't rationalized their supplier base nor applied Bionix or their talent cloud to it. Their supplier base makes up 30% of their work. Details about this will follow at their upcoming Investor Day in November.

The same (applying Bionix) holds for BPS and their application business, where they also see considerable opportunities for further margin improvements.

Leverage through sharing processes of their MMIS acquisition.

With respect to their Bionix platform, the company put forward the following gains (PR):

For DXC’s global delivery operations, the performance gains from DXC Bionix have been impressive:

50 percent to 80 percent reduction in time spent on operations;

25 percent reduction in testing costs; 50 percent defect reduction; 60 percent reduction in testing time;

reduction in average applications deployment time from 180 minutes to 15 minutes;

a 65 percent reduction in business process transaction time with assisted Robotic Process Automation (RPA);

71 percent of incidents auto-resolved or auto-diagnosed without human intervention; and

an 82 percent elimination of issues through rules-based filtering and alert correlation.

These gains refer to the application of the platform to their own delivery operations, and there are other fields of their business they can apply it (BPS, application business, supplier base) so this isn't the end of it.

Bionix is an important part of automation, which is a crucial part of the new business (Q1CC):

I can’t – I cannot underscore this enough. This is a game-changer in the IT services business. I mean, this business is going to change because it introduces operating leverage. I’m being cautious. We’ve automated some of the simple stuff like call centers, and we’ve seen great productivity improvements or cost reductions.

As a result, profit margins have increased really substantially:

At GBS, from 12.1% to 18.2% in Q1 (y/y).

At GIS, from 9.1% to 15.4% in Q1 (y/y).

During the last analyst day (November 2017), management saw some $2.25B in longer-term rationalizations (from the rationalization of their traditional business, the shift toward digital business and the merger with HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)), but they now see upside to that.

Cash

Higher margins translate into bigger cash flows:

DXC Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Cash flows have improved rather substantially, the company generates lots of free cash flow (over 10% of revenues). And free cash flow was just 58% of adjusted net income while the target is 90%+, due to the timing of commissions.

This isn't coming from share-based compensation (we weren't expecting that anyway). There was a one-time dilution:

DXC Stock-Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

During Q1, the company paid $51M in dividends, and we repurchased $324M of shares for a total of $375M in capital returned. Cash at the end of the quarter was $2.6B. Total debt was $7.05B, including capitalized leases, for a net debt to capitalization ratio of 23.7%. Debt was down notably from the end of the previous quarter ($8.4B).

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

Still little growth

Valuation

DXC PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Valuation is pretty modest, although to some extent this is understandable as revenues are not growing and the company has a significant amount of debt. The company trades at an FY2019 earnings multiple of 11 and you see that with the decline of their traditional business, valuation metrics have declined in sympathy.

Conclusion

We argued the last time we wrote about the company that the shares were cheap and while they're a little more expensive now, we think they're still reasonably priced. There are of course reasons for that:

Stagnant revenues.

Competitive markets.

Linear business model.

Significant amount of debt.

But we still see reasons to be optimistic:

New businesses are growing at a high rate and will become an increasingly bigger part of the company (50% by 2020 according to management).

Considerable margin increases.

There are still a host of synergies and other cost-cutting and productivity-enhancing measures on the table, so margins are likely to continue to increase.

Business model will become a little less linear through automation and AI.

Given the substantial free cash flow, we're not worried about the debt.

Fairly modest valuation.

So what we'll see (unless the economic outlook takes a turn for the worse) is further margin expansion followed by deleveraging and, a little further out, a return to some revenue growth and bigger share buybacks when the debt has been reduced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.