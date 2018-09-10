HESS Corp.'s Second Quarter Results Analysis

The technical analysis for the short term suggests that HES is overvalued now and I would not consider any accumulation above $60.

The Stabroek project in Guyana and potentially the Block 59 and block 42 adjacent in Suriname, can be called a real game changer for Hess.

In the second quarter of 2018, HESS Corp. posted a net loss of $130 million, or $0.48 per share, down from a net loss of $449 million, or $1.46.

Investment Thesis

Hess Corporation (HES) is a US-based independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide with strong revenue originated from the USA (onshore and offshore) which represented 60.75% of the total output in 2Q'18.

Market capitalization is $18.77 billion, which places the company as a large-cap stock. Hess Corporation suits long-term investors because of its broad revenue streams and its ability to enhance total returns through dividend ($1.00 per share or a yield of 1.59%).

The thesis remains that HES is a solid long-term choice, especially for an investor who wants to participate in the oil recovery that has taken shape with oil reaching now $70+ per barrel. The Stabroek project is the company main near-term project.

John B. Hess, the CEO, said in the 2Q'18 conference call:

Our first priority is to maintain a strong balance sheet and our investment grade credit rating in order to fund one of the most attractive oil investment opportunities in the world today. Earlier this week, we increased the estimate of gross discovered recoverable resources for the Stabroek Block to more than 4 billion barrels of oil equivalent, up 25% from the previous estimate of 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Hess Corporation Assets (Onshore and Offshore)

1 - Deepwater Gulf of Mexico: Stampede.

The Stampede field is one of the most significant undeveloped areas in the Gulf of Mexico (300-350 MMBOE gross recoverable).

Hess is the operator and has 25% WI. First oil has been achieved in January 2018. The New Penn State well brought online March 2018.

The deepwater Gulf of Mexico is an essential slow-growth asset for HES. It is excellent production support while the company is proceeding with its transformation. Production is expected to be just below 60K Boep/d in 2018 to about 65k Boep/d in 2020.

2 - Onshore U.S. - Bakken.

Hess has a substantial presence in the Bakken. The company plans to add a fifth rig in the third quarter and a sixth rig in the fourth quarter of this year.

Hess control ~554K acres as an operator with 75% WI. First quarter production was 114K Boep/d with a goal to achieve ~175 K Boep/d.

Hess is the most active operator in the Middle Bakken.

On April 4, 2017, the company launched a successful IPO called Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) that generated ~$175 million net to Hess Corp. The production from this asset was expected to average 14K net Boep/d over 2018.

In April, we successfully completed the initial public offering of Hess Midstream Partners LP resulting in net proceeds of $175 million to Hess Corporation. The MLP structure will allow us to further unlock value with a combination of embedded growth in EBITDA as Bakken production continues to increase and through future drop downs.

The Midstream segment had net income of $30 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to net income of $16 million in the second quarter of 2017.

On June 29, 2018, Hess and CNX in separate deal announcements said they would sell their 50% interest in the venture for approximately $400 million to Oklahoma City-based Ascent Resources LLC.

3 - Offshore Asia Pacific. Gulf of Thailand: Malaysia Gas - North Malay Basin & JDA.

HESS has a strong relationship with Petronas. The company and its partners made nine discoveries.

2018 net production ~375 MMCFED • 2018 CapEx ~$175 MM

This NG gas segment is also part of the core framework that will support the company for its turnaround.

4 - Offshore South America: Guyana/Suriname. A project of solid financial implication for HES: a game changer.

The new project in Guyana (Stabroek block) - Phase I to be completed in 2020 - will provide a robust future production expected to boost revenues and free cash flow significantly by 2023, even assuming $50 per barrel.

Also, HES owns 33% in the Block 59 and block 42 adjacent to Stabroek, in Suriname.

In June (2017), we also sanctioned the first phase of a planned multi-phased development of the Liza Field, which is expected to have a gross capital cost of approximately $3.2 billion for drilling and subsea infrastructure and will develop approximately 450 million barrels of oil, with first production expected by 2020. The development will utilize a leased floating production storage and offloading vessel that will have the capacity to process up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day.

Again, this is what makes Hess Corp., a new long-term investment in my opinion. The Stabroek project and potentially the Block 59 and block 42 adjacent can be called a real game changer for Hess which will impact revenue for the next decade. Starting in 2020.

Hess Corp. Balance sheet - The Raw Numbers

Hess Energy 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 1.54 1.94 1.69 1.39 0.99 1.22 1.20 1.39 1.28 1.22 1.37 1.60 1.35 1.53 Net Income in $ Million −389 −567 −279 −1,821 −509 −392 −339 −4,892 −324 −449 -624 -2,689 -117 -142 EBITDA $ Million 314 405 533 −1214 119 204 262 −857 512 398 -1,729 -1,751 528 569 EPS diluted in $/share −1.37 −1.99 −0.98 −6.43 −1.72 −1.29 −1.12 −15.81 −1.07 −1.46 -2.02 -8.57 -0.38 -0.48 Cash from operations in $ Million 436 640 282 623 −60 197 332 326 349 165 88 343 210 425 Quarterly CapEx in $ Billion 1,311 1,112 963 925 620 615 529 487 390 480 513 554 400 493 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −875 −472 −681 −312 −680 −418 −197 −161 −41 −315 -425 -211 -190 -68 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 1.51 0.93 3.01 2.72 3.56 3.10 3.53 2.73 2.69 2.49 2.53 4.85 3.73 2.91 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 5.98 5.96 6.55 6.59 6.59 6.55 7.34 6.81 6.79 6.73 6.71 6.98 6.57 6.44 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 283.5 284.3 283.5 283.0 299.8 313.2 313.2 313.5 313.9 314.4 314.5 313.5 309.5 298 Oil Production 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 361 391 380 375 350 313 314 322 311 300 299 300 255 265 Global liquid price ($/b) 45.04 56.40 43.43 46.37 28.50 41.91 41.50 39.20 48.61 45.74 - - 61.82 66.28 Global Natural gas price ($/M Btu) 4.74 4.49 4.02 4.16 3.42 3.58 3.20 3.37 3.20 3.19 - - 3.86 4.12

Trends, Charts, and commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow and Upstream/downstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues

Note: Total revenues indicated above are "Sales and other revenues" not including gain on asset sale net and other. For the 2Q'18 total revenues including all items were $1,566 million.

In the second quarter of 2018, HESS Corp. posted a net loss of $130 million, or $0.48 per share, down from a net loss of $449 million, or $1.46 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted income was an after-tax net loss of $56 million, or $0.23 per common share, in the second quarter of 2018.

The company said in the press release that:

income after-tax adjusted results reflect higher realized crude oil selling prices, lower operating costs, and depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense, partially offset by lower production volumes, primarily due to asset sales.

2 - Free cash flow and net debt



HES is not generating positive Free Cash Flow and it is a definitive weakness due to ongoing massive capital expenditure (primarily Guyana-Straboek project).

Despite this weakness HES is paying around $314 million annually for the dividend and is also implementing an aggressive share repurchase program. The company said in the press release 2Q'18

Completed the purchase of $500 million in common stock, as part of our previously announced $1.5 billion share repurchase program, bringing total purchases to $1 billion; the remaining $500 million is expected to be completed during 2018.

John P. Rielly noted in the conference call:

Total shares purchased to date amount to 19.2 million shares at an average price of $52.18 per share. We plan to purchase the remaining $500 million of shares during the second half of 2018 and are targeting $250 million of purchases in the third quarter and $250 million in the fourth quarter.

On the other side, the Net debt (including midstream) has been reduced significantly to an acceptable level after the company completed several assets divestitures.

However, net debt jumped this quarter to $3.53 billion, still down 16.7% from 2Q'17 but up 19.5% sequentially. Net Debt to Capitalization Ratio is now 20%.

HES liquidity is now $6.8 billion with $4 billion undrawn revolving credit facility. The company said in the press release 2Q'18:

Completed $500 million of total debt repurchases as of quarter-end, including purchases of approximately $110 million of public notes during the second quarter

In the conference call, John P. Rielly noted:

Excluding Midstream, cash and cash equivalents were $2.5 billion, total liquidity was $6.8 billion including available committed credit facilities and debt was $5.5 billion at June 30.

Note: The Midstream segment had total cash of $420 million and total debt of $982 million at June 30, 2018.

3 - Quarterly Production

Note: Production above includes Libya (18k Boep/d) and Utica shale (~14k Boep/d).

Net production was lower in the second quarter of 2018, compared to the second quarter of 2017 as shown in the graph above. Production in the second quarter of 2018 was impacted by weather-related downtime in June. However, the second quarter production was above the high-end of the company guidance range.

Full year production guidance, excluding Libya, remains at 245k boep/d to 255K boep/d, even with the loss of volumes from the sale of the Utica joint venture interests.

What is the company's outlook for 2018? (confirmed in the 2Q'18)

The company forecast net production, excluding Libya, to average between 245K Boep/d and 255K Boep/d in 2018. Hess Corp. expects net production to ramp up over the remainder of the year, driven by the restart of production from our Gulf of Mexico assets associated with the third-party operated Enchilada platform, increased drilling activity in the Bakken, and a ramp-up in production at the Stampede Field.

Commentary

Hess Corporation has significantly improved its debt situation, and it is a paramount element to consider if we want to look at HES as a long-term investment.

It was possible because oil prices have increased to a very comfortable level. However, we are approaching a peak and I would not be surprised to see some retracement.

The company indicated that the debt reduction was its priority and they delivered on this side while saving enough cash on hand to finance a costly exploration CapEx with the exciting Stabroek project, repurchase shares and pay a small dividend that I would have liked a little bit higher.

As I said in my preceding article, the Stabroek project in Guyana and potentially the Block 59 and the block 42 adjacent in Suriname, are extremely important for Hess, and it is the primary reason why I believe HES is an excellent long-term investment. I would also add that HES is doing a good job in the Bakken as well.

However, the technical analysis for the short term suggests that HES is overvalued now and I would not consider any accumulation above $60.

Hess Corporation - Technical Analysis

HES is forming a long-term rising channel pattern with a line resistance above $76 (I recommend a sell at this level) and line support at $62.50 (light buying possible if resistance holds).

Ascending channel patterns are generally short-term bullish, but I am not entirely convinced here. HES will move in correlation with the oil prices, and I sense some weakness building. It means that we may experience a decisive breakout on the downside with a retest of new support between $55 and $60, where it will be safe to add again. Any rally above $70 should be used to take profit (Only a part of your holding).

