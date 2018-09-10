Rising From The Solar Ashes: Jinko And Daqo Lead The Low-Cost Solar Revolution

As Daqo and others continue to replace most of the expensive, old polysilicon with newer, more efficient, cheaper monosilicon, Jinko will lower the costs of production faster than the drop in ASPs, resulting in rising margins.

While solar companies that sell only to China go out of business, and ASPs go down, increasing demand, Jinko surprises by maintaining sales guidance while Canadian Solar lowers guidance.

Being low-cost and top-volume producers, Jinko Solar and Daqo have taken advantage of the situation.

Utter disaster is priced into the stocks of both Jinko Solar (NYSE:JKS) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ).

After the Chinese government announced on May 31 that the national government would suspend most solar subsidies, both companies' stock prices dropped like coal use in California.

Daqo's stock price was cut nearly in half, while Jinko, the global leader in solar panel sales, saw its stock drop over 40% within days.

The assumption seemed to be that China's solar demand would be cut nearly in half and that the lower prices would not spur demand. GTM Research feared that total China sales would drop from 48 GW to 28.8 GW.

Turns out that China installed, including one month of the 531 policy, nearly 25 GW in the first half of the year. Since those numbers have come out, the estimates for full-year China installations have increased to the 30 to 40 GW range. That means about 5 to 15 GW for H2 2018, which sounds not great, especially if one believes that demand from the rest of the world will not make up for it.

But it will, according to Jinko Solar. Why? Because slashed costs will lower ASPs and therefore spur demand. Greatly. As it should. There is a thing called price elasticity of demand. And the closer solar power gets to being the cheapest power around, the greater the elasticity, meaning the increase in demand will be greater for every cent decrease in price.

I believe that this elasticity has an (upwardly) exponential curve to it as the price of solar reaches and then breaches grid parity. There should be some literature out there to support the idea of exponential increase in demand in response to price decreases to grid parity levels, but for me, it's simple common sense.

If solar costs five percent more than natural gas, then perhaps very few buy solar power. If solar costs five percent less than the cheapest form of energy (let's assume natural gas), then most buyers prefer solar power, and sales skyrocket. With no need for subsidies.

Daqo: A font of solar cost-cutting

Daqo supplies silicon to companies that supply solar panels to the world. Producing top-quality silicon crystals, and the best types of crystals, is the first step in cutting solar panel costs.

After China's 531 policy announcement, many feared that demand for these crystals would plummet.

After second-quarter earnings reports, the situation has clarified itself.

The May 31 policy (aka 531 policy) did jar producers, especially smaller producers of less sophisticated products. According to Daqo, for a full month, about a third of producers of silicon crystals stopped producing because they could not sell their silicon for a profit.

Some producers used the lull in production to do maintenance on their furnaces.

Daqo kept going at full speed, knowing that with its lower costs, it could sell its products at a profit. Yes, it built up an inventory, but during its 2Q CC, the company said that it has plenty of buyers for the inventory.

It will do maintenance this month, now that it is ready to turn its furnaces off in order to incorporate its newest production lines, which will produce the highly-sought-after "ultra-high purity mono-crystalline-grade" silicon for a cash cost 14% lower than its old production lines.

Taking into account depreciation, the total costs of production will be lowered by about 11%, across all production lines.

Translation: Already a low-cost leader taking market share from higher-cost producers, Daqo will lower its costs even further in 2019, seizing even more market share, and ultimately further lowering the price of solar panels throughout the world.

Just to be clear, monocrystalline silicon is more expensive to produce, sells at a premium price, and produces solar panels that generate more electricity than polycrystalline silicon.

Daqo estimated that about two-thirds of silicon production capacity will be discarded by the end of 2019 to be replaced with more efficient capacity that produces more valuable silicon (monosilicon for the most part). This means that greater value will be produced at a lower price.

Margins should grow for those with the new capacity; those who cannot keep up with the Joneses will be left behind.

Jinko: Cutting costs, increasing sales

Low-cost silicon is one of the reasons why Jinko Solar continues to produce at full capacity and continues to expand capacity. The company is one of the leaders in low-cost solar panel production, and the cheap silicon only lowers its costs. Hence, the company made 41 cents in the second quarter despite the 531 policy, and despite the stock price seeming to indicate that it would lose money in the second quarter.

During the Q2 CC, Jinko Solar executives said that the "bottom line" would improve, "especially" in the third quarter. Also, they said that ASPs were declining but that Jinko's costs were declining even faster. Translation: Bigger margins.

Speaking of margins, Q2 came in lower than expected, and Jinko blamed the lower margins on the greater use of OEMs to produce the panels.

Why is it producing through OEMs at a higher cost? Because the company sold out its own production, and it can make net profits through OEM production. Just at a lower margin.

Hence, the upside surprise in sales volume.

As for Q3, Jinko said it will continue to use OEM production in order to meet high demand, take market share, and increase profits. The costs of OEM production, however, will go down, meaning bigger margins for Jinko.

Some may point to the fact that Jinko said in the Q1 CC that its margins would be "stable" from Q1 to Q2. There were only a few days left in that quarter when it said that. The gross margins fell from 14.4% to 12.0% between Q1 and Q2. Is that stable? Perhaps to Jinko executives, who are used to seeing historically swinging margins, this is "stable."

Or perhaps the company did not incorporate a big lump in OEM sales at the end of the quarter, which would explain all three things: high OEM sales, surprise jump in volume, and lower margin.

This would also help to explain something Jinko said in the Q1 CC: that in Q3 and Q4, the margins would be in the 13% range. Surprise, surprise. In the Q2 CC, Jinko guides that its gross margins will be in the 15% or more range in the second half of the year.

Jinko also guided for a massive Q4, with about 4.5 GW in sales, a 57% increase in volume from Q2. This means that there really is not a solar crash, or that Jinko Solar is taking massive market share as other companies produce less and sell less in light of lower ASPs.

Who is Jinko Solar taking market share from? The company readily let it be known that second- and third-tier producers will lose share to it, but it looks like other tier-one producers may also lose share to Jinko, as Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) lowered its full-year guidance by almost 11%. Jinko Solar maintained its full-year guidance and guided H2 margins 15% higher than the Q1 guidance for H2 margins.

Growing the Solar Pie

Forget taking market share from other companies for a moment. How about the growing solar pie?

For instance, the EU just announced that it has lifted the de facto cap it had put on the importation of Chinese-made solar panels. There will be no minimum price at which Chinese solar panels must be sold in the EU... let the games begin!

Even with the minimum-price policy, gigawatts of unsubsidized solar projects had been in the process of erection in the EU, especially in Spain, Portugal and Italy. And even before the policy had been abandoned, solar experts were extremely optimistic about unsubsidized solar projects in Europe. ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) had signed a deal to develop such projects in France.

Now that the minimum price policy has been removed, expect to see unsubsidized projects proliferate far more quickly in 2019.

The lower ASPs of solar panels will have an even greater impact in Asia, where solar panels make a much larger proportion of the overall cost of building a solar park. Soon after the Q2 CC, Jinko announced that it was supplying panels to Vietnam's largest solar project. With ambitious plans in place in non-China Asia, expect the Jinko sales team to win many more projects, especially as Jinko expands its cell capacity by 400 MW via a new Southeast Asian manufacturing plant.

Some of the experts differ wildly with solar executives about the future of solar sales. For instance, after the 531 policy announcement, GTM Research said to expect annual solar sales in China to be in the 20 to 25 GW range in the next two years or so. Daqo predicts that in 2019, China will pop back up to 45 to 50 GW in solar sales. So, basically Daqo sees China doubling sales compared to GTM levels.

Jinko, among others, points to continuing support via provincial government programs that continue to spur enormous levels of installations in wealthier places like Beijing and Jiangsu. Also China continues such programs as its Poverty Alleviation solar program.

Increases in the level of unsubsidized solar installations in China alone may be in the gigawatt level alone. This makes sense in the light of high levels of distributed generation solar being installed in that nation.

While GTM sees 2019 global solar sales to be in the 100 GW range, Daqo sees it in the 120 to 140 GW range.

That's a big difference. If sales are "low" (100 GW is stratospheric, historically), more producers in the supply chain may close shop, offering more market share for the low-cost leaders.

With higher installations, there are two possibilities: the large producers like Jinko, JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO), Trina, and Canadian Solar seize the new sales levels with their expanded capacities of cheap, high-quality products while other producers don't gain much and some drop out of existence.

Or, installations are so high that they can generally keep the higher-cost producers of solar panels alive. For now.

Short-term pain

On Friday, September 7, Daqo made the unsurprising announcement that it was shutting down its wafer production plant. This makes total sense in a couple of ways.

Daqo is in the process of negotiating additional enormous contracts with LONGi, which will buy Daqo's crystals and turn them into wafers, moving it along the solar panel production process. LONGi is the world's leader in monocrystalline solar wafers, and it likely does not wish to pay billions of dollars to a competitor.

By 2020, LONGi plans to have 45 GW of monocrystalline wafer capacity! Meaning, it may be producing up to 45% of the world's demand for solar wafers. Do you want to compete with that type of scale, or do you want to supply tens of gigawatts of silicon crystals to that type of scale? Daqo wants to do the latter.

So, Daqo is taking a $21 million charge in Q3 to shut down its relatively small wafer plant. In the long run, focusing on silicon production helps Daqo keep its eyes on the prize: lowering and lowering the cost of silicon crystals.

Similarly, Jinko got out of the business of building solar farms (except for that huge 1.2 GW plant in Abu Dhabi) in order to focus on manufacturing the best and cheapest solar panels worldwide. It succeeded in snatching the title of world's leading solar panel producer, while the likes of Canadian and ReneSola continue to build solar farms.

To each their own, but growing that solar pie exponentially will result from extreme specialization along the supply chain and the resulting cost-cutting.

Stock Prices

Credit Suisse recently offered a $58 price target on Daqo New Energy, representing about an 87% increase in the stock price from end of trading September 7, the date I am writing this. Today, the stock plummeted 7% after Daqo announced the cessation of wafer production and the $21 million charge.

Pessimism is high with Jinko. Roth Capital low-balled a $14 price target for Jinko, which hit a recent high of $30 less than a year ago. The stock price would have to increase by almost 150% in order to touch $30 again.

When Jinko begins to produce solar panels at its new Florida plant in Q4, American investors may get excited and change the dynamic.

Investors must consider the massive short position in Jinko, which increased by 6% in the most recent report. According to shortsqueeze.com, the short interest now stands at about 28% of the float. With the stock price near 52-week lows, the stock jerks back and forth volatilely, with low volume jerking the stock back and forth by 3% to 4% easily. Not for the faint of heart.

I cannot predict the stock price, but historically, the Jinko stock price has risen well above 20 dollars, and historically, the future has not looked brighter for Jinko and Daqo, as they continue to alter the future of the planet by producing extremely cheap, clean energy. And it's getting cheaper by the quarter.

Both companies are making the correct moves for long-term dominance in their respective segments of the solar supply chain. Price elasticity is great when it comes to energy, and their relentless cost-cutting will result in solar replacing coal, nuclear, and eventually natural gas as a leading source of global energy.

It's all about cost. Jinko and Daqo are leading in this effort.

