Verizon Raises The Dividend Modestly

One of my largest positions are my holdings in AT&T (T) which I also write about. In those articles several posters have pointed to Verizon (VZ) as a good investment. My Internet, TV and phone connections are come from Verizon (I subscribe to FiOS). After looking at Verizon, both its operations and its dividend history, I think the current price for the shares represents a good value for the dividend growth investor. The dividend is very well supported with plenty of cash left over to pay off the debt accumulated with recent acquisitions.

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about Verizon back in March of 2017. So it's been a while. At the time, I did like the company. While Verizon had just reported on a tough quarter, I thought the company was generally doing well and growing a well-supported dividend. I calculated that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the dividend stream at around $52. Since the shares were trading under $50 at that time, I concluded that the shares were a good buy.

Figure 1 March 24, 2017 DDM Calculator

What new information do we have now?

In the last article, I projected a dividend payment over the next 12 months of $2.31. The actual dividends paid out over that period was $2.3475, so my projection was a little low (which is a good thing, or would have been if one owned the shares). The dividend increase of 1.25 cents a quarter was only 2.16% raise. Using the actual dividend growth performance, the NPV works out to be $54.81 or a buy price of $53.

On Friday, Bloomberg came out with an article predicting that Verizon would raise its dividend to $0.605 a quarter. That is approximately a 2.5% increase and larger than last year's increase. Given that CFFO (Cash Flow from Operations) nearly doubled and FCF (Free Cash Flow) is nearly 4 times larger than last year, that doesn't sound like an unreasonable increase.

A few weeks ago I read this article arguing the surprising position that Verizon should have only a very small dividend increase. While I never want a bigger dividend increase than a company can support, it doesn't seem to me that Stone Fox Capital is saying that Verizon can't afford a big dividend hike, but rather that it should instead use that money to pay down debt even faster. While I am somewhat sympathetic to the idea that it's good to pay down debt, I will look at how much cash Verizon has to do that in the section where I evaluate the safety of the dividend.

Contrast the claim to limit the dividend increase, to this article where the author talks about a 10%+ boost to the dividend. While a hike to $0.65 would make a lot of investors quite happy, I think that is too big an increase. Granted that size hike only uses about half of the benefits from the tax cut, but it still seems a bit large to me. I will see how well this is supportable in the dividend safety section.

On August 8 Verizon released its Q2 results. Let's look at the earnings presentation and see how well the company is doing.

The first thing I see is that CFFO increased $7 billion in the first half of 2018 compared to the same period last year. With dividend payments of $4.8 so far this year, that increase makes the dividend even more secure than it was. Between reducing debt by nearly $3 billion, increasing capital spending by $800 million and paying the dividends, Verizon still has around $900 million in cash left over from what operations generated. The debt reduction while not huge was a reasonable amount. I am somewhat curious as to why 6 month numbers alone are being presented in a quarterly presentation.

Let's look next at the latest 10-Q to see if we can spot any problems.

This first table shows us why Verizon showed 6-month data in their presentation. Q2 had a decline in net income. The increase in Q1 masked that. The more than $2 billion increase in Selling, general and administrative expenses is the primary cause of the decline in net income this quarter. The savings from the tax cut partially offset that, but not enough. I am not too worried about it because this line item includes gains from sales, and in 2017 there were about $1.7 billion in gains from sales that weren't repeated in 2018. Going forward I will want to see that there aren't regular large bumps in this expense item. Otherwise the revenue increase is nice and the other expenses seem reasonable.

On the credit rating front, the credit agencies seem happier with Verizon's acquisitions that with rival AT&T and have kept its ratings unchanged.

Figure 2 Source

On Thursday September 6, Verizon announced a dividend increase to $0.6025 a share per quarter. While this is good news for shareholders, it changed the article I was writing. I had waited till the middle of the week hoping for this announcement and when it didn't come started writing an article with the intention of having a section where I tried to predict what would be the most likely amount of the increase. Now that the actual increase has been announced, much of that effort is no longer interesting. Instead I will try and figure out why the board didn't go with numbers in line with some of the predictions I quoted earlier in the article.

How safe is the dividend?

This YChart doesn't show the long term upward trending line I most like to see, but there is an upward trend for over a year now. Even at the low back early in 2017, the extra cash was more than twice the dividend payment.

Comparing Verizon to AT&T, they have about the same level of buffer in their CFFO although AT&T hit its low point earlier and kept a larger buffer. I don't see anything significant that points to one or the other being better at this time.

Let's first take a look and see what Verizon has to do at a minimum so that it can cover the just declared dividend of $0.6025 out of CFFO (Cash from Operations). I will start with the declared dividend and then look at each of the predictions above as well.

Using the declared dividend of $0.6025 and a dividend growth rate of 2.2% (that's a very tiny bit higher than what the latest increase is but close enough for government work). Verizon has no preferred shares outstanding at this time (although they do have some baby bonds that trade very much like preferreds). I assume that the shares currently held in the treasury will be sold over the next 5 years and that the CFFO for the next 12 months will be approximately the same for the next 12 months.

Figure 3 Dividend coverage with actual dividend increase

Verizon did take on a lot of debt to buy Yahoo and AOL, so how much of the CFFO is left after paying the debt down $5 billion a year over the next 60 months? Well, if CFFO declines 15% a year over the next 60 months, Verizon will still have enough CFFO to pay what will then be a $2.63 a year dividend. Basically I think management can, as the saying goes, fall out of bed and do that. The current dividend, and 2.2% increases for the next 5 years seem very safe to me.

What about Dividend Appreciator's prediction for a $0.65 dividend? How easily would it have been to cover that? I will assume that since the reason given for the large dividend hike was the increase in profits due to tax reform (and thus lower taxes) that all other assumptions about dividend growth will remain the same.

Figure 4 Dividend Coverage with more aggressive increase

As can be seen, the increased dividend is nearly as easy to cover as what the board actually raised the dividend. Instead of CFFO shrinking by 15% a year, Verizon has to only have CFFO shrink by 14% a year to cover the dividend from CFFO alone in 5 years' time. Given this amount of extra cash, I think that Stone Fox Capital is wrong to think that even more cash needs to be directed to debt reduction by curtailing the dividend increase.

What can we conclude from the fact that the board didn't raise the dividend to $0.65 when it would be so easy to support it? My thinking is that the board wants more cash available to do things like pay the debt down even faster (so getting total debt below $90 billion), or to increase capital spending. Given that 5G is just starting to be rolled out, I suspect management wants to do both.

A note on the usefulness of back-testing

A lot of investors use back testing to evaluate whether or not a company is a good investment. Basically they simulate the purchase of some stock at a point in the future and model how much that investment would be worth today. While back testing can be a useful tool, I think far too much importance has been placed on it. All of the graphs I present in this section come from here.

The first reason I think that too much weight is put on back testing is because it is all about the past. While the past can give us insight into what the future holds, it is far from a perfect predictor. How many investors have bought a stock that had run up 10%, 20% or more in price only to have it drop (almost as though the market was out to get you)? Also it's very different to look at a company, note that conditions today are very similar to what they were say 4 years ago and use what happened then to make a prediction about what will happen now, and to just look how share prices changed over the last 5 years.

As a dividend growth investor, I also find that a lot of back tests look only at total return. For instance, below is a plot of portfolio values from a back test where $10K was invested in both VZ and SPY. Seeing that the value of the SPY position was much higher than the VZ position one might think that VZ was a bad investment.

And if total return is an important goal for your investments, that is likely true. However, for me, I don't place a lot of value on achieving total return over the short term. I know that growing dividends will eventually drive prices higher and that while I might use capital gains to aid me in achieving my goals, I don't need them to achieve my goals (which are income based).

Figure 5 Dividend Income with Dividends Reinvested

This plot, from the same back test, is far more important to me and to achieving my goals. Notice the stead increase in dividend payments from VZ? SPY also has steady dividend increases but the total dividend payments are smaller. This chart, which shows data in line with my goal of increasing dividend income, shows that VZ has been a pretty good investment.

Figure 6 Dividend Income without reinvestment

Since I collect the dividends from most of my investments and use those funds to buy stocks at good value and don't reinvest the dividends, the chart above is even more in line with my goals. I want more dividends from VZ, and clearly over the last 5 years VZ supplied a growing stream of dividend with more cash that what one would have gotten from SPY.

The final two issues I am going to discuss together as they are tightly coupled. This is the data the test works with and how it models portfolio management. This is why I provided a link to the back tester that I am using.

Dividend reinvestment is the first issue of how the data and the model interact. As an investor holding actual stocks that pay dividends that in some cases I do reinvest I get paid the dividends on the pay date and buy the shares at that time. The price I and other investors get at that time is dependent on exactly how the broker carries out that transaction. Most of the back testers model this as the closing price on the ex-dividend date. That can be significantly different than the price an actual shareholder gets.

Next, most back tests allow for only fairly simple portfolio management. The one I linked to allows for reinvesting dividends or not, and for making regular contributions spread evenly over the portfolio (great for simulating a 401(k) setup that one never changes for instance). That doesn't come close to covering my own pooling of dividends with targeted buying. It can account for folks who buy stocks when they dip in price. These do make a difference in the outcome.

Here is a simple scenario (which can be setup in the linked back tester). I have determined that I am going to buy stock XYZ averaging in over the next 2 years. Each time I will buy $1000 of shares. I will do this on the pay date and reinvest the dividends at the same time (and will miraculously get exactly the same price for the whole purchase). The closing price on the shares will be $50 each time (I want to take out any effects or rising or declining prices). Each share will pay a dividend of $0.50 each quarter. I will consider two other cases where everything is the same except that I am able to buy the shares for $49.50 in one case and $50.50 in the other. Between the 3 cases I ended up with 164.06, 165.76, and 167.49. That might not seem like much, but with the same amount invested the difference between in prices amounts to more than $1.50 each quarter in dividends. Sure, after only 2 years that isn't huge, but over time it will add up. And this is just a difference because the stock price data doesn't support what folks actually do.

Now some may say that isn't a very big difference, but it was only a 1% difference in price per share over a 2-year period. Remember, lots of stocks have weeks to even a month between the ex-dividend date and the pay date for the dividends. If there is a big up trend or down trend going on the price difference between the 2 dates could easily be more than 1%. Even on a day with big movements, it's possible to have a difference between the low of the day and the closing price of more than 1%. And this doesn't even take into account buying shares between dividend payments.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see that Verizon has increased the dividend for 14 years in a row (counting the latest increase). I will use 2.2% as the dividend growth rate for the next 5 years. That is according to the analysis above easily supported and is also above the EPS growth rate for the next 5 years predicted by finviz.com. I will use the just declared dividend to project a $2.41 payment over the next 12 months.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend stream is $56.37. Because of the issue with the decline in net income this latest quarter from a year ago, I want an extra margin of safety of 5% which sets my buy price at anything under $54. As the closing price on Friday was $54 exactly, it's right on the cusp. I don't believe it letting the perfect be the enemy of the good, so that makes the shares a good value at this time. If they pop up to over $55, I'd wait, but otherwise I don't see a reason to not buy the shares if one has the money.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, I want to keep an eye on expenses. That is the primary reason for the decline in net income and uncontrolled growth of expenses is a very bad thing. Especially since the expenses that had an outsized increase are administrative in nature, they should be well within the control of management.

I wasn't particularly impressed when Verizon decided to buy both Yahoo and AOL. However, they don't seem to be doing badly. Going forward I will want to keep an eye on Oath's progress and see how much the revenues grow from the $1.8 billion figure for the first half of this year.

Conclusion

Verizon is a telecommunications company that like AT&T has expanded into content as well. So far it seems to be going okay. Verizon's latest dividend increase is just one reason to for dividend growth investors to purchase it. With the well-supported and growing dividend I think the current price is a good value for the dividend growth investor.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.