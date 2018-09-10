American Electric Power: Conservative Income Play With Dividend Increase Expected In October

American Electric Power total return overperformed the DOW average for my 56.0 month test period by 19.78%, which is good and you get income along the way.

American Electric Power Has increased its dividend for 9 of the last ten years and presently has a yield of 3.4% which is above average.

American Electric Power (AEP), is one of the largest providers of electric service, consisting of generation, transmission, and distribution in the United States, is a buy for the total return investor and income investor. The management of AEP is good and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to expand and add to their existing facilities. American Electric Power is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, American Electric Power has a good chart going up, and to the right on a steady slope for the five years with consolidation in 2015.

Fundamentals of American Electric Power will be reviewed in the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

American Electric Power passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

American Electric Power does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with nine years of increasing dividends and a 3.4% yield. American Electric Power is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate at 62%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by expanding their generating capacity and distribution with some remaining for increasing the dividend. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. AEP easily passes this guideline. AEP is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $35 Billion. American Electric Power 2018 projected cash flow at $4 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly expense distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 6.0% misses my guideline requirement. This fair future growth for American Electric Power can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of the United States economy. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. AEP passes this guideline since the total return is 77.44%, more than the Dow's total return of 57.66%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $20,100 today. This makes American Electric Power a good investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow. As an added plus we have President Trump cutting corporate taxes (both domestic and foreign) which have increased earnings. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. AEP's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $74, passing the guideline. AEP's price is presently 2% below the target. AEP is under the target price at present and has a low PE of 18, making AEP a buy at this entry point if you are an investor that wants a solid above average increasing dividend. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is good long-term, and the above average yield and increasing dividend make AEP a good business to own for income long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes AEP interesting is the potential long-term growth as the need for energy increases, and you have an increasing dividend for the dividend income investor.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. American Electric Power over-performed against the Dow baseline in my 56.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 56.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 77.44% makes American Electric Power a good investment for the total return investor and does have a steadily increasing income for the income investor. AEP has an above average dividend yield of 3.4% and has had increases for nine of the last ten years making AEP a good choice for the dividend income investor. The Dividend is estimated to be increased in October 2018 to $0.65/Qtr. from $0.62/Qtr. or a 5% increase.

DOW's 56.0 month total return baseline is 57.66%

Company Name 56.0 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Altria Group +77.44% +19.78% 3.4%

For the last quarter on July 27, 2018, American Electric Power reported earnings that beat expected by $0.13 at $1.01 and compared to last year at $0.76. Total revenue was higher at $4.0 Billion more than a year ago by 11.1% year over year and beat estimated revenue by $190 Million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line increasing and having a good increase in earnings compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out in October 2018 and is expected to be $1.17 compared to last year at $1.10, a fair gain.

The graphic below shows a summary of the second quarter 2018 earnings.

Source: Earnings call slides

American Electric Power is one of the largest electricity generation, transmission and distribution companies in the United States.

As per except from Reuters

American Electric Power is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries. The Company's segments include Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing. The service areas of the Company's public utility subsidiaries cover the states of Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. The public utility subsidiaries of AEP provide electric service, consisting of generation, transmission, and distribution, on an integrated basis to retail customers."

Overall American Electric Power is a conservative income business with 6% CAGR projected growth as the economy grows going forward with the increasing need for electrical energy. The recent good earnings growth provides AEP the capability to continue its growth by increasing earnings with the improving United States economy.

Also as a tailwind, we had President Trump lowering corporate taxes on income. As the corporation tax rate is lowered the earnings of American Electric Power business have increased.

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and on June 13th they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates two more times this year, but will go slow at one for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the FED.

From July 27, 2018, AEP earnings release Nicholas K. Akins (Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and President) said

We just completed a very healthy second-quarter financially primarily due to weather that continued strong economy in the regions of the country that we serve and further resolution of rate-making activities. And, of course, while not complete yet, further approvals occurring - have occurred regarding Wind Catcher that I'll cover later. The weather has been a significant story for the quarter. In a nutshell, the second quarter was bipolar with no spring. As further proof that we did not have a spring this year, get this, it's almost like a brainteaser, the second quarter 2018 was the fourth coldest second quarter and the second warmest second quarter in the AEP system in nearly 50 years, because winter went well into April and summer came early in May. So, we benefited from that from both angles. Additionally, regarding the economy in the service territory, the AEP service territory economy and load performance continue to be as strong as it has been in years. Brian will be covering the weather and economic information in more detail later. With that said, we are reaffirming our guidance for the year of $3.75 per share to $3.95 per share and our 5% to 7% growth rate, and as we have said previously, this base plan does not include Wind Catcher. We are also today giving our first signal of 2021 capital budgets assuming no Wind Catcher to reinforce that our investment thesis as a foundational benchmark is and has been our continued guidance that reflects a long-term 5% to 7% growth rate."

The graphic below gives a summary of the guidance for the rest of the year.

Source: Earnings call slides

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the American Electric Power business with increases in earnings driven by the economy.

American Electric Power is a good investment choice for the income investor with its above-average growing dividend and a good choice for the total return investor. American Electric Power will be watched for inclusion in The Good Business Portfolio when I need more conservative income companies in the portfolio. If you want a growing dividend income, AEP may be the right investment for you.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 14% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter of 2017 earnings was fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter of 2017 earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared to expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Air Bus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. The second quarter earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which should start delivery in October of 2018.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like it. JNJ has announced a dividend increase to $0.90/Qtr which is 56 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, AEP, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions on the companies are my own.

