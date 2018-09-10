L Brands: Great Brand, Incredible Dividend Yield, But Terrible Balance Sheet

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) is an American retailer and like many other retailers the company had some difficult years in the recent past. While other retail stocks might have found its bottom already, L Brands still seems to be in free fall, but the retailer could increase its market capitalization almost 12 times after the financial crisis. From March 2009 until 2016 the stock gained over 1,200% and greatly outperformed the market (represented by the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY).

The stock is not back where it started this cycle, but it has reached its lowest point since 2010 and declined from almost $100 in 2016 to about $26 right now. The stock that was once a high flyer has now lost 73% of its value. In the following article we are analyzing if the company is a bargain yet by looking at the balance sheet, the brands and the competitive advantage, the long-term growth strategy and the dividend. But we start with a general business overview.

Business Overview

L Brands operates in the specialty retail business and is focused on women's intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty. The two important segments responsible for most of revenue are Bath & Body Works and the company's most important brand Victoria's Secret. At the end of 2017, the company operated 3,075 stores in total and while in the years before the company could increase the number of stores about 2% every year, in the last year the company opened 66 new stores, but also had to close 65 stores. The company is selling its products at about 1,630 Victoria's Secret (and PINK) stores and at about 1,800 Bath & Body Works stores - company-owned as well as stores under franchise agreements.

Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works present a mixed picture: While the sales of Victoria's Secret grew only very little, the sales of Bath & Body Works have been responsible for revenue growth. And as consequence Bath & Body Works is now responsible for 33% of revenue after it contributed only 28% to total revenue in 2013.

Although we cannot see high growth rates for L Brands, revenue is increasing constantly. The growth is mostly stemming from Bath & Body Works and in the following chart we can see that revenue of Bath & Body Works is increasing more than revenue from Victoria's Secret in almost every single quarter. The chart also visualizes the massive drop of Victoria's Secret in 2017.

When looking at the comparable sales for Victoria's Secret as well as Bath & Body Works, we see a similar picture. Like overall revenue, comparable sales also declined in 2017 for Victoria's Secret and comparable sales for Bath & Body Works have always been higher as for Victoria's Secret (with only one exception). Especially in the last four quarters, comparable sales for Bath & Body Works have been impressive with 10% comparable sales growth in the last quarter (a very good number).

Especially 2017 has been a terrible year for L Brands with trailing 12 months revenue declining for two straight quarters and Victoria's Secret also losing 12% revenue YoY for two consecutive quarters. The revenue growth for Bath & Body Works also slumped to only 3% in the first quarter of 2017, but could improve again in the following year.

In the recent quarter, the company could increase revenue 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year and for the first six months of the year revenue increased 8.1% compared to the same period last year. But while revenue is increasing at healthy growth rates, the problem is rather the declining free cash flow as well as the declining EPS. In 2015, the company could report earnings per share of $4.22 and last year, the earnings per share were still $3.42. For 2018, the company is only expecting earnings per share to be between $2.45 and $2.70. The discrepancy between the increasing revenue and the declining earnings per share stems from two big problems: on the one hand we have the high inventory levels and on the other hand we have increasing operating expenses. Both are a drag on margins and are leading especially to a very low operating margin. But these seem rather like short-term problems and shouldn't be an issue for any long-term investor. Long-term investors should rather focus on the big picture - for instance the valuable brand.

Brand

Although Bath & Body Works performed better than Victoria's Secret in the past, the last is without any doubt the most valuable asset of L Brands. According to Brand Finance, the brand is worth about $4 billion and ranked at place 282 on the list of the most valuable brands in the world. However, Victoria's Secret is not just a valuable asset, but also a reason for investor's concerns. In 2017, for example, the brand was ranked 36 spots higher on the same list. The dropping revenue from the segment as well as the comparable sales decline of 14% for two consecutive quarters also underline the current troubles for Victoria's Secret. This might raise the question if L Brands is still a wide moat company when the source for its competitive advantage seems to be in trouble. To answer that question, we can look at a few performance metrics as a wide or narrow moat is usually reflected in these numbers.

Looking at return on equity doesn't make much sense as the company is reporting negative numbers since 2013 (due to the negative shareholder's equity), but we can look at return on assets instead. L Brands can report a return on assets of 11.99% for the last four quarters and an average RoA of 11.65% for the last decade. In order to interpret these numbers, we need a basis to compare it to and it makes most sense using the average sector results. According to CSI Market, the average return on assets for the retail sector is currently 6.1% (it was as high as 7.11% in the third quarter of 2011) and according to Finviz, the consumer goods sectors has a median RoA of 6.00% right now. As L Brands' RoA is twice as high as the industry average, I think we can conclude that the company (still) has some form of competitive advantage.

The superiority of a company can also be reflected by the different margins. In the years after 2009, the company could increase its gross margin from 33.2% in 2008 to 42.8% in 2015 and since then gross margin declined a little, but is more or less stable at about 40% for years. According to CSI Markets, the retail sector has an average gross margin of 16.01% (TTM numbers) and this shows once again the supremacy of L Brands. The operating margin and net income margin show a similar picture - the operating margin for the past twelve months is 3.78% on average while L Brands could increase its operating margin from 8.9% in 2008 to 18% in 2015. The last operating margin was still 13.1% and wide above industry average.

This clearly demonstrates that L Brands is a superior company in the retail sector and obviously has a wide moat around its business. A company that manages to achieve performance ratios that are twice as high as the industry average must have some form of competitive advantage and the declining margins and declining RoA in the last two years are no proof for a declining moat as the reported numbers are still slightly above last decade's average numbers.

Balance Sheet

Aside from declining margins, declining earnings per share and declining free cash flow, we also have the lowered guidance for 2018 and all of them might explain the plummeting share price. But the biggest issue of all seems to be the balance sheet of L Brands. We already mentioned above that calculating a RoE doesn't make much sense as the company has a negative shareholder's equity. Since 2013, the liabilities are exceeding the company's assets. A big portion of these liabilities are the company's long-term debt of $5.7 billion and the additional "other long-term liabilities" of $924 million the company has on its balance sheet. The company has had the debt on its balance sheet for many years and it doesn't seem like it can manage to reduce the outstanding debt, but is rather increasing the long-term debt from year to year. Usually we would compare the number to the shareholder's equity to calculate a D/E ratio, but that makes hardly any sense in this case, because a negative D/E ratio is not really meaningful.

Instead of the shareholder's equity, we can compare the outstanding debt to the operating income to get a feeling how long it would take to pay off the debt. After subtracting the cash and cash equivalents (about $1.5 billion), it would take about 3 years to repay the outstanding debt as the operating income was between $1.5 billion and $2.0 billion in the last years. Despite the negative shareholder's equity, the debt seems to be manageable especially if L Brands is able to increase its operating margin and operating income again.

During my research on L Brands I also read articles and comments and frequently stumbled over the word "bankruptcy". Like I wrote above, L Brands' debt levels are high and the negative shareholder's equity is definitely a problem, but I don't see the company in any danger of going bankrupt within the next few years. 50 years ago, Edward I. Altman presented the Z-score formula for predicting bankruptcy: When using the numbers from the first quarter (as second quarter's SEC filings are not yet available), we get a Z-score of 2.75. Common interpretations of the number would suggest, that any number over 2.6 is describing a "safe" zone, but we also have to admit that L Brands is dangerously close to the gray zone and numbers below 1.81 led to bankruptcy with 95% probability according to Altman's research.

Long-Term Strategy

For L Brands to move away from the gray zone and the risk of bankruptcy, the company has to grow its operating income and free cash flow (to reduce debt). According to its 10-K, the company is focused on growing its North America business and extending the core brands internationally. However, for the next year the company expects the square footage at Victoria's Secret North America to stay flat.

The biggest growth opportunity is the international growth of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works. During 2017, the company opened its first seven Victoria's Secret full-assortment stores in Greater China and plans to open 10 more in 2018. Last year, the company also opened stores in Poland, Russia, Turkey and in the Middle East and plans to open additional 20 stores in 2018. L Brands also plans to open 50 additional Bath & Body Works franchise stores in 2018 after 26 new opened franchise stores in 2017.

Aside from entering new markets (especially China), the e-commerce sales are the second big growth opportunity. The company is investing in infrastructure and technology to support growth and the sales grew 18% for Victoria's Secret and 24% for Bath & Body Works in 2017.

Valuation

The free cash flow severely declined in the last few years - mostly because the cash flow from operations declined. In my opinion this decline is rather a cyclical decline and it therefore makes sense to calculate with the 10-year average free cash flow. While the free cash flow was $699 million in 2017, the 10-year average was $843 million.

If we assume the current growth-slowdown is just a temporary problem and a cyclical phenomenon, it makes sense to look at past growth rates to get a feeling how much a company can grow. Since 1985, revenue increased about 7% per year and earnings per share increased even 10% annually for the same timeframe. In the last decade, growth slowed down - not just for L Brands, but for many other retailers as well. Two of the reasons were the reduced consumer spending after the financial crisis and the fact that established retailers had to compete against e-commerce companies with higher profitability.

It is dangerous to always extrapolate growth rates from the past into the distant future - especially when companies transform from the growth stage into the mature stage. Hence, I would not calculate with 7% or even 10% growth for L Brands. In the last decade, the company could grow its revenue almost 4% every single year on average and in my opinion a 4% free cash flow growth rate for the foreseeable future seems realistic. Responsible for the growth might not just be international expansion, but also revenue growth in North America. Retail sales (in Europa and the United States) are still lagging behind the long-term trend, making it likely over the next decade that we see higher growth rates again. A recent McKinsey study "Solving the productivity puzzle" is also examining the productivity slowdown we experienced over the last decade (not just in retail) and suggesting that growth rates might increase again over the next decade.

If we take the average free cash flow of the last decade and assume a 4% growth rate, L Brands would have an intrinsic value of $49.67 (assuming a 10% discount rate). Or to put it differently: With a current stock price of $26.43, L Brands would yield 15.23% annually.

Dividend

A last important piece of information is the dividend. L Brands is currently paying a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, resulting in a dividend yield of 9.1% (which is extremely high). But right now, the dividend doesn't seem to be well-covered: Using last year's earnings per share ($3.42) we get a payout ratio of 70% which is rather high, but still acceptable. However, if we use the guidance for 2018, the company comes very close to a payout ratio of 100% making the risk of a dividend cut very high. Considering the cash and cash equivalents, L Brands would be able to pay a dividend that is exceeding the generated free cash flow, but that wouldn't be sustainable and considering the high debt levels, it would be extremely dangerous. For the dividend to be at least stable and not being forced to take on additional debt, the company has to increase EPS as well as free cash flow in 2019.

It might seem odd talking about special dividends when discussing the risk of a dividend cut. But I at least want to mention that L Brands rewarded its investors in the past with frequent (and high) special dividends. In 2014 ($1 special dividend), 2012 ($3 and $1 special dividend), 2011 ($1 and $2 special dividend) and 2010 ($1 special dividend) the company distributed a lot of cash to its investors. It is just something to keep in mind, that additional to the 9.1% dividend yield dividend investors might get special dividends in the future when the business should improve again, making L Brands a very interesting company for a dividend investor.

Conclusion

L Brands is presenting a mixed picture. On the one hand, we have a company with a very high dividend yield, the tendency to pay out special dividends to its investors and a competitive advantage due to its brands. On the other hand, we have a problematic balance sheet and due to higher inventory levels, that seem to result in discounts, the margins, operating income and net income are declining as well. However, these are no issues the company can't work through and in the next few quarters these issues can be resolved. L Brands definitely deserves a top spot at your personal watchlist, but I currently see the risk that the stock might sink even lower particular with the imminent danger of a dividend cut. In this case, patience could be rewarded and I would advise to keep a close eye on L Brands, but wouldn't pull the trigger yet.

